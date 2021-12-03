Anglers, specifically ice anglers, rejoiced this week. Temperatures dropped to seasonal lows and ice began to form along the edges of our ponds and lakes. Some of our lakes and ponds.
According to a quick exploration tour, the smaller, shallower waters began to form ice. Dollof Pond. Long Pond. Purity Lake. The larger, deeper ponds — not quite yet. White Lake. Silver Lake. Crystal Lake.
With the formation of some ice, it was time to find the ice-fishing gear and dust it off. After returning home from the tour, I headed up to the shed. Had the ice fishing gear survived the summer?
The tip-ups were right where I had left them, in the 5-gallon pail that doubles as a seat. The wood looked good, but the braided line was showing its age. This will be the year to splurge and replace the line. No sense in risking losing that state record pickerel.
The Eagle Claw jig rod had cobwebs but cleaned up nicely. The monofilament line had spent the summer in the heat of the shed, so replacing that line would be wise as well. This rod is used for the schools of yellow perch that feed the pickerel all winter long. The yellow perch also feed this angler. Winter caught yellow perch dipped in cornmeal and fried in oil on a cast iron pan. YUM!
A jar of trout eggs and a jar of Berkley GULP emerald shiners is in the bottom of the pail. These did not survive the heat. The jars weren’t open more than a second before the rancid smell reached the olfactory tissues. Straight to the trash with those jars.
Next to the “Bucket” is the Eskimo Pistol Ice Augur. This easy-to-use tool is the one item that makes ice fishing quick and easy. Attached to my Makita Brushless Drill, the Eskimo can drill up to 50 holes in 12-inch ice before needing a recharge. Removing the protective cover from the business end on the augur, I had wiped the blades dry before storing. The blades were rust-free and still sharp. Good enough to get through another season without replacing the blades.
The final piece of equipment is the Humminbird Fishfinder. Electronics to help locate fish. Guide Clay Groves taught me how to use this equipment as part of his “five minutes a hole” ice-fishing strategy. While an investment, the Humminbird has saved time from jigging in a hole where there are no fish.
I had remembered to remove the cables from the battery. A good thing. Many a battery has ended up with corroded terminals when the battery has stayed connected to the equipment. I will take the Humminbird down to the house and plug it into the charger. Once charged, I will run a diagnostic test to make sure it is running properly.
Visions of tasty yellow perch and equipment straining pickerel were dancing in my head. The ice fishing bug was biting, but the ice from earlier in the day did not look safe. How much longer would I need to wait before hitting the ice?
Back in the house, I plugged in the Humminbird to the charger. I grabbed the iPad and tapped the Facebook icon. Checking the Ice Fish NH page, there are anglers out fishing the frozen coves, but cautiously. I won’t be one of those anglers. No ice fishing for me until we have 4 inches of ice. Until then, I can only hope.
Tip of the Week
Do not take chances with early ice. Better to wait and be safe than risk breaking through the ice and getting hypothermia or drowning.
Steve Angers, a native to the Conway area, is the author of the book “Fly Fishing New Hampshire’s Secret Waters” and operates the North Country Angler.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.