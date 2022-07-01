This is the time of year where barbecues and family get-togethers rule the days. Who doesn’t have good memories of getting with family and friends to grill a hamburger or a hot dog, get a scoop of potato salad and grab an ice cold beverage? I know that I do!
After going to the local ice cream stand for a triple scoop in a waffle cone or a hot fudge brownie sundae, fireworks are the icing on the cake. What a fun way to end a celebration of our nation.
Those of us with angling in our roots celebrate with a different type of fireworks. Catching fish. If you are an angler, or hope to become one, the Fourth of July is prime time to wet a line and experience the explosion of fighting a fish.
For you to get the best chances of creating your own fireworks, we reached out to some of the area guides to ask where they expect the best fireworks on the water to take place.
Mason Thagouras of White Mountain Anglers choice is the Androscoggin River.
“Things are looking good for some decent dry fly action and then nymphing in the heat of the day,” Thagouras said. “Androscoggin still has residual alder flies and a mix of small tan or black caddis. Have some stoneflies in your box as well.”
The Androscoggin is known for the Andro Grand Slam. Catch a brook trout, rainbow trout, brown trout, landlock salmon, smallmouth bass and a fallfish. Just an explosion of colors.
“The Saco River has had sports into fish on a regular basis,” said Randy Ouelette of the Swift River Ghillie Guide Service. “There are still a fair number of yellow sallys, light cahills and red quills on the river and we are just starting to see some grasshoppers around too.”
Ouelette recommends adding a nymph dropper to your dry fly.
“Try a flashback pheasant tail or flashback hare’s ear in hook sizes 14 to 20 using a 14 inch to 18 inch fluorocarbon tippet.”
For the wild brook trout, Ouelette recommends using flashy wet flies to add a burst of color to the fishing experience.
“Be prepared to cover some distance as the native brook trout are beginning to search for deeper holding pools that offer them thermal refuge.”
Hard to find a firework with more color than a New Hampshire wild brook trout.
For those who like big water, we got this recommendation from Clay Groves, chief fish nerd at the Fish Nerds Guide Service.
“Bass fishing in the valley is hot but if you want to have a great time with your family and catch a lot of fish, don’t ignore perch and bluegill. Hours of fun can be had.”
Groves runs a pontoon boat on the big lakes of the valley. He does many trips that satisfy anglers and non-anglers as well. Get the whole family involved.
As for your celebrating columnist, the fireworks will be held on a remote pond throwing big dry flies.
This weekend kicks off the hexagenia hatch in many of the ponds in the White Mountain National Forest and north. These big mayflies not only burst upon the surface of the pond when they hatch but the water explodes when a big fish swallows the bug.
Most of the action takes place after dark, just like regular fireworks. If you get off the pond too early, then you will miss the action.
Tip of the Week
When fishing top water lures and flies, stay until the stars appear in the sky. Some of the best angling occurs in the starlight.
Steve Angers, a native to the Conway area, is the author of the book “Fly Fishing New Hampshire’s Secret Waters” and operates the North Country Angler.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.