As a young angler, one of my memories was being a member of the Outdoor Life Book Club.
Joining the OLBC, you received six books of your choice for $1 with the agreement to buy four more books at the special OLBC price over the next 12 months. What a deal.
It took me weeks to decide which six books would deserve my dollar, plus shipping and handling. Money earned on the paper route was money hard-earned and I didn’t want to waste the dollar on books I wouldn’t use or enjoy.
Fishing and hunting were my obsession. There were fly-fishing, deer-hunting, wilderness-survival and bow-hunting books. How would I ever choose just six?
The order went in to OLBC and then the wait of six to eight weeks. Trips to the mailbox after school every day. Would the books every arrive or did I lose my paper route money?
The books did arrive, and I enjoyed my monthly mailings from OLBC. I built quite a library for myself and learned quite a lot about the outdoors in the process.
While I can’t remember all the titles that I purchased, there is one book that I still use to this day, 50-plus years later, “Streamer Fly Tying & Fishing,” by Joseph D. Bates Jr. This book has been my bible in the pursuit of fish with a fly rod for my tenure as a fly angler.
My copy of the book was the second edition printed in 1966. The first edition was printed in 1950. I learned so much about casting, trolling, where fish can be located. It accelerated my learning curve immensely.
But the most important thing I learned from the book was that big fish eat little fish and streamer flies and bucktail flies are the perfect imitation of the little fish.
As I pored through the book, I learned more and more. The back third of the book had over 300 streamer and bucktail patterns. Each had a narrative as to the species that the fly was designed for. Trout being a favorite target, I concentrated on those flies.
On page 296, the Little Trout Bucktails of Samuel Slaymaker II began. These patterns were meant to imitate the offspring of the brook trout, the rainbow trout, and the brown trout. It was recommended to tie these flies on 6x long hooks in sizes 2 to 12.
At the time, I only had size 12 hooks. I tied some of each pattern and put them in my newly designated “Streamer Box.” This box would be filled with patterns from Bates’ book that I thought would work in the ponds we fished. Memorial Day Weekend would be the initiation for the flies.
That Memorial Day Weekend, it rained the entire weekend. Not a steady soaking rain but more like showers. My dad and I waited for what looked like a break where we wouldn’t get drenched, and we headed to our favorite fly fishing only trout pond.
After paddling out to our “spot” in the pond, I tied on one of the Little Brook Trout Bucktails. On the third cast, my line went tight, and the rod bowed in a deep arch. A good brook trout had eaten the little brook trout imitation.
After landing that trout, I gave my dad a Little Brook Trout to tie to the end of his leader. For the next hour, we caught fish nonstop. Clearly, it was a memory that I have not forgotten.
Over the years, I have upsized the Little Brook Trout Bucktail from size 12. The fly tied in size 6 is my go-to these days. It is very effective in New Hampshire’s remote trout ponds and I am sure it will remain that way for as long as big fish eat little fish.
Tip of the Week
Vary the sizes of your baits when fishing. Start with larger baits and work to smaller baits until the fish begin to eat.
Steve Angers, a native to the Conway area, is the author of the book “Fly Fishing New Hampshire’s Secret Waters” and operates the North Country Angler.
