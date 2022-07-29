7-30-2022 North Country Angling-Bass poppers

Bass poppers can bring heart stopping fishing action in the valley. (STEVE ANGERS PHOTO)

My first recollection of angling for bass is on Baptist Pond in Springfield, right around the time they were building Interstate 89 to get folks from Concord to Burlington, Vt. We rented cottages on the shore, and it was a fun family vacation with extended family members.

Of course, the cottages had docks that extended out into the lake. These were ideal for throwing out bait on a bobber and waiting for an unsuspecting fish to take the bait. Baptist Pond was a warmwater anglers delight with smallmouth bass, pickerel, yellow perch and sunfish. Nightcrawlers were the bait of choice.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.