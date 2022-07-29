My first recollection of angling for bass is on Baptist Pond in Springfield, right around the time they were building Interstate 89 to get folks from Concord to Burlington, Vt. We rented cottages on the shore, and it was a fun family vacation with extended family members.
Of course, the cottages had docks that extended out into the lake. These were ideal for throwing out bait on a bobber and waiting for an unsuspecting fish to take the bait. Baptist Pond was a warmwater anglers delight with smallmouth bass, pickerel, yellow perch and sunfish. Nightcrawlers were the bait of choice.
Before supper, we would throw out a nightcrawler below a bobber and watch the bobber as we ate. I soon learned that a perch or sunfish would take the bait and sink the bobber, but bass would hit the bait once, the bobber would come back up, and then the second take would be when the bass took the bait and ran. Perfect for fishing while eating supper on the porch.
Out by the island was prime smallmouth habitat. Every night, my dad and my uncle would row out to the island and fish for the bass. They would fish topwater lures like the Hula Popper and the Jitter Bug. Their hooting and hollering as they caught bass could be heard all over the lake as dark descended.
As vacation was ending, I was invited to stay up past my bedtime and join the men for a night bass fishing excursion. I took a Hula Popper painted to look like a frog and snapped it to the swivel at the end of my line. I was assigned the bow seat.
We anchored at the first spot, and I sent the Hula Popper to the edge of the lily pads. I waited for the ripples from the lure to subside. Once the water was calm, I gave the line a pull so the lure would “pop.” The water exploded.
A bass smashed the lure. I leaned back on the rod as my dad shouted instructions. The adrenaline rush was crazy. The fight seemed to go on for minutes, but it was really seconds. The bass took to the air and spit out the lure. The fish was lost, but a memory was etched in my mind.
All these thoughts have been running through my mind as the river temperatures rise and the waters become less hospitable for trout. Bass are a warmwater fish and a viable fishing alternative. The valley has a myriad of choices to angle for bass. My favorite is Crystal Lake in Eaton.
My spinning gear is in a closet somewhere gathering dust. My Hula Poppers need new skirts. Time to load up the Echo Ion XL seven weight rod with an Orvis Hydros Bass line and throw some poppers.
Being a fly tyer, it was off to the vise to create a popper that would look like a frog. The head would be a plastic popper-shaped head, Mustad popper hook in size 2. The head would be airbrushed with a metallic green paint and two big doll eyes glued to the head. The back end would be a combination of rubber legs, chartreuse craft fur and blue marabou collar. Images of my first popper danced in my head.
The fishing on Crystal Lake was slow. As the sun dropped behind Glines Hill, the wind disappeared, and the lake became smooth as glass. The canoe drifted within range of a set of lily pads, and I launched the frog popper to the edge of the lily pads.
Once the ripples disappeared, I pulled the popper to create a splash. The water exploded. A nice largemouth bass started tail walking on the pond. It was a ballet for the ages.
On the sixth dance, the bass threw the lure and the fish was lost. I could hear my dad saying, “Boy, that sure was a nice fish.”
Tip of the Week
All fish like topwater lures. Adjust the size based upon the fish you are angling. Smaller for panfish. Larger for bass and pickerel.
Steve Angers, a native to the Conway area, is the author of the book “Fly Fishing New Hampshire’s Secret Waters” and operates the North Country Angler.
