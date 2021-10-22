Writing this weekly column and operating the North Country Angler, we get asked quite a few questions. From time to time we will empty our mailbag (email, text, social media or in person) and share our answers with you. On with another edition of the mailbag.
What is Trout Unlimited’s position on the White Pond issue? – GD
The Saco Valley Chapter of Trout Unlimited is a coldwater conservation group whose focus is on reconnecting and restoring coldwater watersheds. A group that has a better handle on the large bodies of water in the Ossipee watershed is Green Mountain Conservation Group (gmcg.org).
That being said, it has been my experience that data will always win the day when trying to make a decision and that the abutters to White Pond should install a water height gage and begin collecting data. That way the abutters will know if the pond begins to lose volume as the gravel pit expands its operation.
Hitting it one last time before the season closes. Any reports on Humphrey’s Ledge Pool or Shelburne stretch on the Androscoggin? – CW
Got a lot of questions like this over the last couple of weeks. The valley was very fortunate to have excellent water conditions this fall. Trout began their upstream migration early and trout could be found throughout the Saco River watershed. It was a fun fall for fishing. Fish left Humphrey’s Ledge Pool early this year and the Androscoggin was slow to cool so there were better places to fish this fall.
Any reports from Mountain Pond? – RC
Mountain Pond has been nothing like itself since it was poached by some ice fishermen. New Hampshire Fish and Game has been stocking it with fingerling brook trout and super fingerling brook trout, but the results have been disappointing. Perhaps there is a need to halt all fishing on the pond until it can return to its original glory.
By chance, do you have a source for real jungle cock capes? – TP
In 2020 and 2021, it has been a very challenging time to get any type of specialty feathers for fly tying. Recently, we got lucky and found a supply of jungle cock necks and do have them available. They are in various quality grades but very nice coloring. Hard core streamer tiers will be purchasing these from the Shop this winter.
Hey, Steve, quick question: Did you say you caught a couple of crappie in Lake Chocorua? – VM
I have caught crappie in Lake Chocorua. I’ve caught small-mouth bass, pickerel, catfish, white perch, yellow perch and rainbow trout. Many years ago, Lake Chocorua held a population of brook trout as well, but the water quality just isn’t there for brook trout any longer. More about brook trout and water quality in a future column.
Any intel on fishing below Goodrich Falls Dam? Is the flow still erratic? Have the big boys moved back downstream? I’m looking to come up tomorrow. – BM
Unfortunately, the Goodrich Falls Dam operators chose the end of the fishing season to flush the silt that had built up behind the dam. The daily build up of water behind the dam and then the flush of water from the dam gates created havoc not only with the fish but with the stream channel as well.
There were several mornings that I was at the falls and the natural channel was dewatered and trout were trapped. The mink had a field day eating trout that could not escape. Fish and Game will need to look into this practice and take appropriate measures.
Tip of the Week
Check the fishing regulations and find out if your favorite trout lake is a designated trout water. If it is not listed, then you may continue to fish for trout.
Steve Angers, a native to the Conway area, is the author of the book “Fly Fishing New Hampshire’s Secret Waters” and operates the North Country Angler.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.