We turned off Route 16 to the Morton Cutoff. The dirt road was in rough condition. The Frontier began to bounce and shake as the potholes and large stones challenged her suspension. It was going to be slow going as we made our way to Tim Pond.
Reaching the end of the cutoff, we turned onto the Tim Pond Road. Climbing the hill, the road got better, and the Frontier was able to pick up the pace. Supper was served at 5:30 p.m. and we did not want to be late.
It had been over 35 years since Leslie and I had been to a Maine Sporting Camp. We knew about meal schedules. While the meal could be had at any time, it was best when the servings came right out of the kitchen. Other sports would want to eat right on time so that some fishing could be had before the sun set.
The 20 miles of dirt road condition would keep changing from rough to smooth but the Frontier kept a steady pace. We would make it to the camps with a few minutes to spare.
A note hung on the lodge door instructed us to go to the Fox Run Camp, unload, and when the bell rang it was supper time. Leslie and I took a moment to breath in the clean air and look at the pond. A calm came over us. Peaceful is the best word to describe it.
We unloaded the Frontier and arranged the camp to our liking. Clang, clang, clang. Sports left their camps like Pavlov’s dogs. Supper would be quick so that fishing could begin. The late August sun was already low in the sky.
Meals at a sporting camp are complete. Salad, main course, dessert and a beverage. One of the features at Tim Pond is the “bottomless” cookie jar. One only goes hungry at a sporting camp by choice.
One of the owners, Darcie, was our hostess. We found during our stay that Darcie is the jack of all trades in guest relations. Her husband, Bill, is in charge of everything else to do with the camps. His main focus at this time is building a new log camp. This is part of the couples upgrade program to a set of sporting camps that first opened in the 1830’s as a logging camp.
Finished with supper, Leslie and I headed to the docks. I with my Scott Radian four weight and Orvis Depth Charge fly line, and Leslie with her Sony DSLR camera. At the dock our dockhand, Wyatt, set us up in one of the Rangeley-style boats with a four-horse power motor. After a quick refresher on power boats, Wyatt pushed us off and away we went.
Being our first time at Tim Pond, we decided to take a cruise around the shore to get our bearings. It was a beautiful evening with that slight chop on the water. We soon saw the resident loon and the Sony went into action. Leslie has been perfecting her loon photography for years. She was focused on getting the perfect loon picture.
Other anglers had set up at varying spots around the pond and were casting away. Tim Pond is fly fishing only and the sign on the lodge door asked that anglers only keep fish they planned to eat while at the camp.
As we headed back down the pond to camp, I saw one of the feeder streams that called to the brook trout for spawning. A ritual they had been performing since the recession of the glaciers. Brook trout have never been stocked in Tim Pond.
We anchored 100 feet from the inlet, and I began to fish with the traditional bucktail streamers that were tied for the trip. Light Edson Tiger. Pink Lady. Little Brook Trout. Mickey Finn. None of these flies interested the brook trout.
With the sun now behind the mountains, it was time for one last fly change. The White Humungous had not let me down this fishing season. I sent the fly out into 20 feet of water. I counted to 20 and began to retrieve the fly.
Wham! A strong Tim Pond squaretail hit the fly and the Radian bent into a smooth arc. The fish was brought to hand, picture taken, and released back to the pond in a matter of seconds. I looked up at the moon and thought about the step back in time we were lucky to experience.
Tip of the Week
Correction from last weeks article. The Calden family, not the Libby family, own and operate Tim Pond Camps. To learn more, go to timpond.com.
Steve Angers, a native to the Conway area, is the author of the book “Fly Fishing New Hampshire’s Secret Waters” and operates the North Country Angler.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.