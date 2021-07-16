David Patch of Bartlett has been the Fish and Game Commission representative for Carroll County over the last 10 years. His term recently expired, and Gov. Chris Sununu elected to not reappoint him to the position. He has been replaced by Susan Price of Moultonborough.
Patch was a devoted commissioner who worked tirelessly for the sports of Carroll County and the State of New Hampshire. He followed in the footsteps of other members of the Patch Family who were on the Commission and served proudly.
My first interaction with Patch was at a Saco Valley Trout Unlimited meeting. The group had asked Patch to attend a chapter meeting and to hear the group’s concerns over the protection of wild brook trout. Patch acknowledged our concerns and promised to do what he was sworn to do: “Conserve, manage and protect fish and game resources and their habitats.”
After the meeting, in a private conversation, I expressed some concerns about Fish and Game relaxing fishing restrictions on the wild brook trout of the Magalloway River. Patch listened and suggested that I attend a Fish and Game Commission meeting to meet the people who were the policy makers and to become a part of the solution. The following month, I was on my way to Concord to attend my first Commission Meeting.
Entering the Fish and Game meeting room, I went up to reintroduce myself to Patch and acknowledge that I had heard what he had said and that I would participate. I don’t know if he will admit it, but I think he was in shock. There is no telling how many sportsmen he had asked to get involved and here was a sportsmen who actually took him up on the challenge.
It was the beginning of a great partnership and friendship. At one meeting, Patch came up to me and said, “I didn’t know you were an old Rocky Branch man.”
I had recently written a column on the troubles with Rocky Branch and trout habitat. We shared stories of our love of Rocky Branch and the trout we caught. David has a camp on Rocky Branch and still cherishes his time at camp when he can get there. Irene and high water events washed out the bridge and the Forest Service has yet to replace the it.
Most recently, Patch had words of wisdom for me as the Executive Director of Fish and Game had selected me to serve on the Fish and Game Hatchery Committee. “Listen twice and speak once,” were those words of wisdom. That advice has served me well and it is a lesson that I will remember for a very long time.
Needless to say, Patch leaving the Fish and Game Commission is unsettling for me. I feel very fortunate to have gained his trust and respect. David is not someone that I will soon forget and I am thankful for all he did for the sports and people of Carroll County and the State of New Hampshire. Thank you, David. I hope to see you on Rocky Branch soon.
I have spoken with Susan Price on several occasions, and she is going to be as staunch a defender of Carroll County sports as was Patch. She volunteered for the position, once she knew it was going to be available. She is interested in the issues facing New Hampshire fisheries. Should you have any concerns about Fish and Game issues, contact Price at (603) 387-1331.
Tip of the Week
Fish and Game commissioners are our voice in the management of the state’s natural resources. Do not hesitate to reach out to them if you have a question or a concern.
Steve Angers, a native to the Conway area, is the author of the book “Fly Fishing New Hampshire’s Secret Waters” and operates the North Country Angler.
