12-24-2022 North Country Angling-The Silver Doctor

The Silver Doctor is an effective old school wet fly for brook trout. (STEVE ANGERS PHOTO)

As the clock struck midnight, Troutman walked into his fly-tying room. He knew that his wife, Pink Lady, still had a couple of gifts to wrap and place under the tree. Christmas Eve was always a whirlwind of activity preparing for all the events on Christmas Day.

After the early wake up from the young ones, the opening of the stockings and then the gifts, a pancake breakfast and then a trip over the river and through the woods to repeat gift opening when they arrived at the Old Timer’s house. Troutman and the Pink Lady had been doing this trip since they were first dating.

