As the clock struck midnight, Troutman walked into his fly-tying room. He knew that his wife, Pink Lady, still had a couple of gifts to wrap and place under the tree. Christmas Eve was always a whirlwind of activity preparing for all the events on Christmas Day.
After the early wake up from the young ones, the opening of the stockings and then the gifts, a pancake breakfast and then a trip over the river and through the woods to repeat gift opening when they arrived at the Old Timer’s house. Troutman and the Pink Lady had been doing this trip since they were first dating.
The house was now quiet. Troutman was sure that the kids had visions of sugar plums dancing in their heads. Troutman sat at his tying desk. He had a half-dozen flies to tie to complete his gift for the Old Timer.
The Old Timer had the unique distinction of being born on Christmas Day. This was a blessing and a curse. Clearly, it was great to be able to celebrate his birthday on such a special day. But at times the birth celebration would get buried amongst the excitement of the Old Timer’s siblings opening their own gifts.
Troutman was mindful of this as he sat at his tying vise. For many years, he had tied flies for the Old Timer’s birthday. Troutman always felt joy when he saw the twinkle in the Old Timer’s eyes as he opened the gift wrapped in birthday paper instead of Christmas paper.
After the annual fishing trip, Troutman had taken one of the Old Timer’s Perrine fly boxes from the fishing vest. The Old Timer only fished with Troutman and Troutman knew that the Old Timer would not miss the fly box. Troutman’s plan was to restock the fly box with some of the classic wet flies that the Old Timer had used on his trips to the Canadian wilderness with his brothers in the 1960s.
Troutman’s plan was ambitious. There were one hundred and forty clips in the old Perrine fly box. Here on Christmas Eve, Troutman had only filled half of the clips.
One of the flies that the Old Timer had always raved about was the Silver Doctor. This wet fly was a modification of a fly that was first developed for the king of game fish: The Atlantic Salmon.
Troutman had heard many times about the number of brook trout caught in the wilds of Canada using the Silver Doctor as a fly in concert with the Royal Coachman, and the Abbey.
Being the last fly in the triumvirate that was still to be tied, Troutman took out the duck quills and began to cut them and prepare them to be married. Marrying duck quills, taking slivers of quill and bending them until the barbs lock with each other, was time consuming. In the quiet of the tying room, the quills grabbed easily. Troutman felt a higher source was aiding him on his mission.
With three sets of wing quills set, Troutman got to work. He was easily able to tie the three flies. He felt a sense of calm come over him as the final whip finish was applied to the last fly. He placed the flies into the Old Timer’s fly box.
Troutman grabbed his scissors and some scotch tape. He reached into a drawer on his tying desk and took out the birthday wrapping paper. The same paper he used each year.
As he placed the last piece of tape on to the package, a sense of joy overwhelmed him and a tear came to his eye. It was going to be a memorable birthday for the Old Timer.
Tip of the Week
With all of the new ice fishing jigs on the market, don’t forget the tried and true Swedish Pimple. This jig seldom fails to produce fish.
Steve Angers, a native to the Conway area, is the author of the book “Fly Fishing New Hampshire’s Secret Waters” and operates the North Country Angler.
