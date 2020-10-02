Wednesday is the day spent exploring waters. The shop is closed. The number of anglers is low. The need to learn about the angling opportunities to share with fellow anglers is strong.
In order to make Wednesdays as efficient as possible a plan needs to be hatched. Plans are made in advance and a rotation of different fishing spots is created. With more and more anglers coming to the Valley, it is vital to find enough angling opportunities to spread the pressure around.
This past Wednesday, the Hall Ponds in Sandwich came up on the rotation. Flies were tied. New leaders put on the sinking line, sink tip line, and floating lines. Float tube inflated. Canoe put onto the trucks rack. Lifejacket. Paddle. Anchor. Everything was ready to go Tuesday night.
Rain started pouring down hard on the metal roof at 4 a.m. It continued until 6 a.m. Fishing was going to be delayed. Covers back over the head for a few more winks. A breakfast of coffee and a bagel was changed to blueberry pancakes with maple syrup. Time was spent catching up on family with the better half. Rain stopped and the sun peaked through the clouds. The wind howled and branches crashed in the woods. The start to the Hall Ponds was delayed.
Climbing into the truck, the GPS was keyed to the Hall Ponds. On this day, the GPS chose the Kancamagas and Route 93 route over the Route 25/Route 113 route. The outside temperature was 74 degrees. The truck turned left out of the driveway.
Turning onto the Kanc and looking west, big black clouds were on the horizon. Proceeding west, the clouds got darker. The temperature began to drop. At the crest of the Kanc the temperature was 58 degrees. A drop of 16 degrees in 20 miles. Driving down toward Lincoln, each overlook was packed with leaf peepers. It was sad to see that the wind was erasing Mother Nature’s beautiful canvas.
After the hairpin turn, the parking lot to the Greeley Pond Trail had one car. Unheard of at this location. The truck pulled into an empty parking lot. Perhaps fishing Upper Greeley Pond would be a great alternative to driving to Sandwich and fighting the wind on Upper Hall Pond. Float tube, waders, boots loaded on the back. The 1.6-mile trek to Upper Greeley began. The hike was a typical White Mountain National Forest hike. Stream crossings, rocks, lumber bridges, roots. Up and up. One foot after the other.
Upper Greeley was in fine fall form. The mix of deciduous and conifer trees surrounded the pond. The inlet beach dropped off into dark greenish water. Fallen trees. Rock outcroppings. Beaver hut. Plenty of hiding places for New Hampshire’s state fish. Brook Trout.
The fly box for Upper Hall was buried deep inside the fly vest. The wild brook trout fly box was brought to the front. Parmachenee Belle. Royal Coachman. Forsyth. Golden Dun. Silver Doctor. Francis. Pink Lady.
Winds picked up and roared down the pond. The float tube cruised south with the strong North wind. Less kicking of the float tube to reach the deeper end of the pond. The Scott Radian was ready to start searching the depth for the intended quarry.
Trout after trout came to hand. The largest, a 7-inch male in spawning colors. A change of plans that delivered.
Tip of the Week
There are many options to fish at this time of the year. Don’t be afraid to change your plan on the fly. It can be very rewarding.
Steve Angers, a native to the Conway area, is the author of the book “Fly Fishing New Hampshire’s Secret Waters” and operates the North Country Angler.
