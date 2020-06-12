From the top of Crawford Notch to the Maine border in Fryeburg, the Saco River snakes its way for 41 miles. Affectionately known as “The Saco,” the river has been the lifeblood of the valley since the arrival of the first settlers.
There is much history related to the Saco. Most of it fascinating. Fish many times play a role in that history. The fact that the Saco is the longest undammed major river in New Hampshire in and of itself is history. The lack of dams makes the Saco a haven for those who like to angle.
Nowhere else in New Hampshire can an angler start at a headwater pond and catch nice stocked brook trout and then begin to fish downstream for wild brook trout, then brook trout and rainbow trout, and then rainbow trout and brown trout in a magnificent setting. The Mount Washington Valley is truly blessed to have such a jewel.
Having fished the Saco and its tributaries for more than 50 years, the river never ceases to amaze me. While the river can treat you like an old friend, welcoming and comforting, the river will, at times, acts like a petulant child.
So far this season, the Saco has been both. The late spring and the long period of snowmelt kept the river higher and colder than normal. The period where anglers float the river attempting to catch the large, holdover brown trout was a no go. Very few of the browns were seen and even fewer were caught.
Then the pandemic hit. Quarantines were the rule not the exception. State Fish and Game wasn’t able to hire the temporary employees necessary to stock the river. Stocking of the river fell behind schedule. One stocking took place before Memorial Day, so there were some fish for the holiday. Fishing for them in the below normal water temperatures was slow. Full sink lines and streamers brought fish to hand, but it was more like work than recreation.
But as usually happens here in the valley, spring arrived. Warmer temperatures brought favorable water conditions to the Saco. Fish and Game supervisors joined the stocking crews. Fish were placed into the river at various locations from Hart’s Location to the Maine border. Stocking consisted of brook trout, rainbow trout and brown trout.
Bugs began to come to life on the river. Quill Gordans, red quills, gray drakes and caddis. Fish began to look up for their next tasty morsel. Rise rings formed up and down the river.
Of the 41 miles of Saco River, 2½ miles is fly fishing only. That’s right. Only about 5 percent of the river is devoted to the fly angler. The remainder of the river is general law fishing. Five fish or five pounds.
If you like to fish for trout with spinning gear, try the River Street bridge in Bartlett or the junction of the Swift River and the Saco River in Conway. Both locations hold many fine trout throughout the Summer. If you don’t find fish in those locations just move upstream and keep fishing the deep water.
For the fly angler, you can fish those two locations as well. But most focus on the fly fishing only waters. Try fishing the Rope Swing Pool, the Rip Rap Pool, the Glade or the Fourth Hole Pool. These areas hold trout until the end of September before the trout head upstream to their spawning grounds.
Oh, the Saco Slam. That’s when you catch a brook trout, a rainbow trout and a brown trout all in on outing. We hope you have several.
Fish Dick Surette’s Riffle Fly in advance of hatches on the river. It is a great prospecting fly.
Steve Angers is a native son to the Conway area. He is the author of the acclaimed book “Fly Fishing New Hampshire’s Secret Waters.” When he is not casting to trout in the valley, he operates the North Country Angler.
