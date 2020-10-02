2020 is a different sort of year — face masks, Zoom meetings, social distancing and online learning due to the COVID 19 pandemic. Schools have adjusted both their academic and athletic programs to meet guidelines for safe student contact. It’s been a challenge for teachers, administrators and coaches to plan and adapt their programs, often on the spur of the moment when COVID cases rise.
When I contacted Kennett High and Fryeburg Academy mountain bike team coaches, Ricky Gaudreau and Tyler Wilson, respectively, to see how their seasons were going, I realized it was not a “normal” year. Usually, team members ride several times a week to build their skills and speed to compete in races with other schools in their league. However, that’s not happening this year — no meets, no travel — because of COVID restrictions.
That has not stopped the mountain bike teams from riding. Both Kennett and Fryeburg’s teams began their season in September and hope to ride until November unless new restrictions are put in place.
That happened to Fryeburg’s team last week.
When I reached out to Coach Tyler Wilson about riding with his team, he told me they weren’t allowed to practice this week. A change in Oxford County’s status code from “green” to “yellow” meant after-school activities were halted. A “rapid and significant increase in COVID 19 prevalence” in the large county caused Gov. Janet Mills’ Office and Maine CDC to change the code. A yellow code meant after-school extracurricular activities and athletics were canceled for the time being.
Wednesday, the Academy’s playing fields were eerily empty. Hopefully, the code will change back to green soon so students can participate in the sports and activities they enjoy so much in the fall. I know Tyler is eager to go riding with his mountain bike team again.
Across the border, Kennett High’s mountain bike team is still practicing. I contacted their new coach, Ricky Gaudreau, about riding with them. Ricky, a Conway Police officer and Kennett’s School Resource Officer, stepped up this year to be the coach when longtime coach and teacher, Chris Darling, couldn’t coach because of changes in the school’s schedule.
Kennett’s mountain bike team of 23 this year consists of 10 seniors, seven juniors, two sophomores and four freshmen, all boys. Ricky has three assistant coaches- Martha Leich, Joseph Nichipor and Tamara Wood. The team practices on Monday, Wednesday and Friday, from 3-5 p.m.
“Because there are no races, we have been focusing on becoming better technical riders and how to properly maintain bikes,” Ricky said.
When I asked Ricky about his riders, he mentioned several that not only were good riders but also good leaders. Senior Kevin Fay is” mechanically sound, has a positive attitude every day and is a true ambassador of the sport.”
Parker Mustapha is a senior who’s a “vocal leader and rides very hard. He looks after young riders and makes everyone feel welcomed.”
Junior Kylan Morneau is a strong rider who builds his bike frames with his dad.
Freshmen Joseph Nichipor and Everett Yannelli are strong riders who bring a positive attitude to the team.
As Ricky says, “All the kids on the team are great. They all seem to be enjoying the team even without the races.”
Because of bus travel restrictions, the team focuses their riding on trails near the school. Monday, we started from the mountain bike shed near the football field and rode toward a playing field. There we took a wooded trail down to Route 302.
After crossing, we cranked the dirt road that led us to the Eastside Trail Network. The team rode Pillar to Pond, then crossed the power line to connect to Spring, climbing up to link to the Swamp Trail. We descended to cross power lines again to pick up the Muffler Trail. Once we were back at the pillar, we took power lines back to Walmart, then back to the Redstone crossing. The team rode hard and fast, but Ricky stopped them at various points to make sure everyone caught up and was OK. It gave me a chance to catch my breath! Martha and Joseph acted as sweeps.
Back at the school, there were lots of friendly banter, bike tricks and kid antics. When a team member‘s mom dropped off boxes of doughnuts, he shared them with his teammates. The hungry young riders scoffed them down.
When I asked Ricky why he became the mountain bike coach, he told me he did it “so I could help kids.” Because of the COVID-19 travel restrictions, he’s had to be creative to keep the kids interested. He tries to put together “creative and fun loops that challenge the kids while offering a fun and engaging experience.”
At Monday’s practice, he talked about a Cranmore Bike Park Day the following Saturday (Oct. 10). He arranged with Ben Wilcox to allow students and their parents to ride for free on Cranmore’s new mountain bike trails. Since there won’t be any races for parents to watch this year, Ricky wanted to give parents an opportunity to ride with the kids and have fun on new terrain.
To help his riders learn more about bike maintenance, Ricky has contacted Jeremiah Beach of Pro Tune to have a “bike tune-up” day this coming Tuesday. Students who want their bikes checked will leave them in the mountain bike shed where Jeremiah will go over them to see what repairs and maintenance they need. Each student will get a sheet telling what problems his bike has that need to be fixed.
Along with Jeremiah, Gregg Ludvigson and Pat Freeland of Cranmore’s CranK Bike Shop are helping out with bike repairs by donating time and giving discounts to students.
Back in Fryeburg, Coach Tyler Wilson and assistant coach Emily Moulton are waiting to get their 14 riders (13 boys and one girl) back so they can continue working on riding skills and trail building. When the ban lifts, they’ll be riding on Mondays and Thursdays and doing trail work on Tuesdays and Fridays.
They ride and work on the trails off Porter Road and at Stark’s Mountain. The team also enjoys riding East Bear Paw trails. Tyler’s focus is for the kids to have fun while building skills both in riding and trail work. He says the kids really love trail building.
The Fryeburg team has several talented riders. Senior girl Khianna Frank has been with the team all four years and is a strong rider. Junior Luke Dupuis is a dual-sport person, doing cross-country running as well as mountain biking and currently training for a full marathon. The team captain, Padric McGrath is a true team leader. There’s lots of talent there, waiting to ride again.
The Academy has a new trailer that holds 18 bikes safely and can be pulled by the small Academy buses. Once the code changes, Tyler hopes to take the team out to explore other great valley mountain bike trails.
Both Tyler and Ricky are dedicated to having their team members have fun, acquire new skills, and learn more about mountain biking trails and maintenance. Although the students won’t be racing this year, they’ll be gaining important long-term knowledge about the sport of mountain biking. Go Eagles, go Raiders!
Sally McMurdo is a bike safety instructor and cyclist who lives in Glen.
