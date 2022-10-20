10-21-2022 Basch-Mountain Division Trail

The Mountain Division Trail is filled with color. (MARTY BASCH PHOTO)

There comes a time during the cycling season when you realize there are some rides you meant to do but haven’t. Life moves on despite your plans. Next thing you know, it’s late October and the snow guns are in position across a smattering of northern New England ski areas waiting for Mother Nature to lower those temperatures so they can unleash the white gold.

The coolness and shorter hours of daylight are excellent motivators to get in the saddle. But the recent road construction and utility work going on in Conway Village and North Conway village had me thinking it’s time for the route less traveled. That was the impetus to finally do a Fryeburg-Brownfield double loop ride that had been on my radar for a bit to stay away from the construction boom.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.