There comes a time during the cycling season when you realize there are some rides you meant to do but haven’t. Life moves on despite your plans. Next thing you know, it’s late October and the snow guns are in position across a smattering of northern New England ski areas waiting for Mother Nature to lower those temperatures so they can unleash the white gold.
The coolness and shorter hours of daylight are excellent motivators to get in the saddle. But the recent road construction and utility work going on in Conway Village and North Conway village had me thinking it’s time for the route less traveled. That was the impetus to finally do a Fryeburg-Brownfield double loop ride that had been on my radar for a bit to stay away from the construction boom.
The ride uses many familiar routes known to area cyclists like the Mountain Division Trail, Haleytown Road and Sam Brown Hill Road and is a refreshing reminder of the rural farm and field splendor in the valley.
On another crisp October day, my e-wife Jan and I set out from the Maine State Visitor Information Center with its restrooms and water in Fryeburg on Route 302 to undertake the 23-mile ride which had about three miles of unpaved surfaces and plenty of crunching leaves, the smell from wood stoves and us in layers. Another take-off point for the spin is from the Mountain Division Trail parking lot on Route 5 next to the Eastern Slope Regional Airport.
Instead of venturing onto Route 302 from the information center and then making a quick left on Haleytown Road, recently posted signs outside the building ask cyclists to take the dirt path at the edge of the parking lot — there’s another sign — through the woods to Haleytown Road and a left-hand turn, where riders begin the climb up the pleasant undulating backroad heading south toward Brownfield, Maine.
Local humor was sprouting that day outside one home that not only has a farm stand in season and also has an autumnal version of the “Weather Rock” or “Weather Stick.” It’s a decidedly low-tech meteorological instrument called a “Pumpkin Weather Guide.”
A pumpkin hangs from a tripod of sticks to provide the forecast. I've seen it a few times this year, and I can report it is remarkably accurate. If the pumpkin is wet, well, it’s raining. Swinging? It’s a windy day. On a snowy day, it’s white. It casts its shadow on a sunny day. But some of the best days could be when it’s ice covered. That’s the time to light the wood stove, stay inside and have a warming beverage while in front of said stove.
About 3 miles up Haleytown Road is Farnsworth Road. Just take note of it as it is part of the way on the return. Think of Haleytown Road as the link between the two loops.
Haleytown leads to a left on the not-always-smooth Hampshire Road. We weren’t on it too long, as a hard right after about a mile had us on Merrill Corner Road for just over a mile as well. It’s a nice, rolling wiggle through the woods and by a small cemetery before a T-junction and left on Old County Road by a field with Oreo cows took us up briefly to a right on Sam Brown Hill Road.
Sam Brown Hill Road is a delight — swelling hill, stunning vistas, old cemetery and the bucolic scene set by farms and cozy homes. But do be aware of downed pine needles and leaves.
Soon enough, it was a right on unsigned Porter Road for about half mile until a Hampshire Road right and left on Haleytown again. Then with a Farnsworth Road right began a three mile unpaved stretch, sometimes sandy and bumpy, that included Porter Road and Clay Pond Road passing the namesake waterway and the return to pavement on Lyman Drive.
Instead of heading up to the airport, we glided down to Route 5 which can be unsettling in its 100 yards or so with two blind curves until the southern end of the Mountain Division Trail. Some cyclists walk.
The final 4 miles were on the delightful rail trail though some stretches are showing a bit of age as roots have creeped underneath and swells popped up. But on this day, it was part of a fine fall western Maine ride that should be enjoyed by cyclists.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.