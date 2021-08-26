Ride NoCo is undergoing a capital campaign to raise $50,000 to add more riding and undergo trail restoration work on the trail networks it stewards.
The effort is being aided by the fellow non-profit White Mountain Trail Collective, an organization with a mission to support and enhance sustainable care of regional trails.
For every dollar donated to the campaign the Collective will match up to $38,000.
“We have three projects right now that are approved by land managers and then of course we have the maintenance that we have, the upkeep that we have on our existing trails as well,” Mike LeBlanc, Ride NoCo vice president and Hurricane Zone coordinator recently told me during an interview on Outside TV’s White Mountains Today.
The nearly 300-member organization, officially called the White Mountain Bike Coalition, makes its imprint largely in North Conway in the Hurricane Mountain Zone with its exhilarating gravity fed and technical terrain between Hurricane Mountain Road and Cranmore Mountain Resort. The 10-plus miles of trails in the HMZ include Sendero, Kettle Ridge and Charlie Don’t Surf.
The group is also responsible for trails on the west side of town like Half Day on Cathedral Ledge in the White Mountain National Forest.
The first project is underway, a descent from about half way up the Kettle Ridge Trail going about a mile and a half with some 750 feet of vertical to the Cranmore base area. Primarily machine built, the trail will be an intermediate run on the easier side of blue square trails and will provide a welcome addition to those not wired for expert level riding.
“It is something I know that my six year old is going to be able to rip,” he said. Built by Tulip Trails owned by valley native Corbett Tulip, a portion of that run will be ready to ride this fall with a spring 2022 target completion date. Tulip’s experience includes work at Northfield’s Highland Mountain Bike Park and Dorchester’s Green Woodlands Foundation.
The second HMZ project involves the original Cranmore Connector. That important trail links Cranmore and the top of Black Cap mountain. It’s been used by both hikers and mountains, often at the same times and has seen its share of erosion over the years. It’s beat up.
The Collective will restore and re-route it. Look to see some work in early fall.
That work augments the recently built collateral trail.
“We saw an opportunity to build a parallel trail that is for descending mountain bikes only and we’re keeping the existing trail for hikers and climbing mountain bike traffic,” he said.
The HMZ improvements also address the wider user conflict off the well-trodden Hurricane Mountain Road which not only sees its share of mountain bikers but also hikers venturing to Kearsarge North and Black Cap.
“That is something that has been on our radar for the past couple of years,” he said.
The first trail project from Kettle Ridge to Cranmore is designed to help alleviate the massive parking issue at the base of Hurricane Mountain Road.
On weekends, the road is busy often with various users including mountain bikers shuttling and riding the pavement to access the trails. The idea is build trails so mountain bikers use Cranmore Mountain Resort as base for roundtrip HMZ rides.
“Really everything we’ve done I guess is to solve that specific problem,” he said.
Over by Cathedral Ledge which is another multi-use hot spot for valley visitors and others, restoration is planned for Half Day, an expert trail plunging from the top of Cathedral to the bottom.
Half Day’s one of those old school bootleg trails that was built on the sly without permission. Though popular, it’s problematic with some super steep sections that have been eroded and also allows for some fast traffic near the base of the ledge.
The restoration project is being led by the experienced IdeRide led by Knight Ide who is known for work on ventures like Kingdom Trails, Carson Storch’s jump over the Cog Railway for Red Bull and various bike parks. Anticipated start is spring 2022.
On Tuesday, LeBlanc said by phone they’ve reached $12,000 so far.
Ride Noco plans a return of the Leafpeeper Bike Bash around Columbus Day weekend focusing on social interaction, group rides and annual member meeting. But it depends on the COVID situation.
For maps, trail information (the Trailforks app has it too) and making donations go to ridenoco.org.
