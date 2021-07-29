Though the asparagus isn’t there for the picking on “Asparagus Hill” anymore, the e-wife found some blueberries.
Seasoned valley cyclists know the nickname given to the steep compact climb up Hampshire Road in Brownfield, Maine which earned the moniker from, a farm that allowed patrons to pick the edible shoots.
Even before I slogged and snaked up the bucolic back road, e-wife burst by on her e-girl Zoe (a pedal-assisted electric bike) with another nonchalant tee-hee-hee. I paid that no mind and eventually reached the apex where e-wife had parked Zoe off the road.
E-wife was picking blueberries. She handed me a handful with glee.
Such is another advantage to having an e-wife. She can pick berries while she waits for me.
With Zoe, e-wife’s been amenable to hillier rides and a recent two-state, 21-mile Center Conway, Brownfield, Maine, Snowville, Eaton pavement and dirt road loop made for a glorious morning spin before the humidity turned the valley tropical.
The circuit’s easy to navigate from Conway Lake on Mill Street with its’ permitted Conway resident on-street parking (though it’s kind to leave that to boaters hauling trailers) and Pine Street Elementary School (summer) parking. Simply, Mill Street becomes Brownfield Road towards Maine. Then make rights on Hampshire, Route 153, Potter Road and left on Brownfield Road/Mill Street to complete the loop.
This particular spin was serendipitous, proving adventure often is concealed around the next bend no matter how close to home.
The swells of Brownfield Road through South Conway came quickly on the largely shaded route, meandering by new and renovated homes, farms, fields; and vacant lots with outstanding vistas waiting for a castle. Though a sign announces entrance to Maine, it’s the pungent smell from a fenced-in cannabis farm that punctuated our arrival.
As the severity of the pandemic oscillates across the world, it was nice to stop to chat on undulating Hampshire Road with a local realtor working on his home. Showcasing small town charm at its best, only when e-wife and I rode away did I appreciate the randomness of bumping into locals you see while out and about. A pandemic will do that.
Beautiful properties, home businesses and a quiet wetland with beaver dam framed the landscape before soon returning to New Hampshire and appealing Eaton with its handsome New England staples like church, cemetery and town offices.
But it was “Frog Rock” that truly welcomed us back. It was there e-wife was waiting for me. She wanted to introduce Zoe to the Frog. As it was explained to me, said huge Frog could be a painted stone cold possible prince.
Alas, the rock is no prince.
Yet, while there, we received some royal information from a passing crew that was putting up detour signs for Potter Road, soon a link on our route. Construction was to begin later that day (July 15) to replace the southernmost bridge on Potter Road by Route 153 by October.
So pencil this loop in for fall, or seek an alternative like Stark Road to 302 south to Mill Street. Armed with this information, we enthusiastically descended to pleasing Crystal Lake and made a slight detour to the Eaton Village Store for a grilled blueberry muffin and apple fritter to go which were consumed from a roadside picnic table near the lake’s shore.
It’s a short mile then on to Potter Road along Route 153, but sometimes the narrowly shouldered road can be busy. E-wife led the way and was soon out of sight. Turning on Potter Road, that same construction crew was installing the barricade so it’s possible we were the last bikes over that bridge.
However, e-wife was still AWOL and when I eventually caught up, the tables turned. We ride by the Couple’s Code: Thou shall not turn unless we turn together. I’ve been reprimanded many times for violating the code. This was e-wife’s first warning. She conceded with a tee-hee-hee.
Potter Road is one of the valley’s finest dirt roads winding by the lake, resplendent homes, old cemeteries, etc.
There, an older couple motoring along with North Carolina plates stopped to asked me directions to North Conway and their motel. Their GPS led them astray. Informed about the bridge, they decided to turn around now armed with directions.
Down Potter Road by a side lane, they perhaps unwittingly passed by a sign affixed to a tree declaring Dead End, GPS is wrong.
Serendipity indeed.
