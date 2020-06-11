A few recent grants will help the Coos Cycling Club enhance the growing 22-mile Coos Trails network this summer in Gorham.
The club will see about 3 miles of new trails, a skills loop and rebuild of a 3.2-mile loop within Moose Brook State Park.
Executive Director Jason Hunter hopes to break ground on the projects around late June. The club recently received about $38,000 in grant money from three sources — the Neil and Louise Tillotson Fund, People For Bikes and the New Hampshire administered Recreational Trails Program.
The Tillotson Fund money, the third grant the club has received from the benevolent North Country-focused foundation since 2015, is going to be used on new trails on the Pine Mountain side, called Pine Side, of the network south of Route 2.
“The funds are going to be spent on a new climbing trail leading to another intermediate downhill trail with a couple short expert lines as well,” said Hunter in an email exchange.
“This will be connected to the rest of the network via a short bit of single track heading east along the pipeline from the eastern end of Carry On. We will also be building a small skills loop in a patch of woods just off the town common that will act as a new access point to the network.”
Augmenting this aspect of the project is a $5,900 grant from the charitable foundation People for Bikes.
“We will be using an excavator for much of this project, which is a first for us. Some trail corridor has been cut already, but real construction won't start until late June. Hoping for about 3 miles of new trail in total,” he wrote.
The club will use a $12,000 RTP grant to rebuild and improve the CCC Perimeter Loop in Moose Brook State Park.
“We will be using an excavator to re-establish filled in drainages and ditches while also updating the trails to be more interesting for modern riding styles,” he said.
Though the coronavirus pandemic has curtailed many club activities and events, members were able to get out for some spring maintenance that included tending to blow downs, leaf blowing, constructing a couple of new bridges and rock armouring in a few spots. Overall, Hunter says the network held up well.
The club has canceled its popular Wednesday group rides until further notice and hasn’t posted any volunteer works days on its informative website cooscyclingclub.org which includes a well-done trail map.
“Once things open up we will figure out volunteer work days,” he said. “The timing will fit well with the new construction projects, so we should be able to get volunteers out on new trail construction, which everyone loves. We usually do an annual meeting event that includes group rides, cook out and a short bit of club business right around now. We have put that off in hopes of being able to do some safe version of this later in the summer.”
The club is about 120 members strong with most coming from the Berlin/Gorham area. There is a nice western Maine presence and a “good handful of North Conway folks.”
In winter, the club grooms many trails for fat biking and that brings in paying members from southern New England who “appreciate the remoteness and the amount of snow.” Memberships and donations are welcome through the website.
The club recently launched Pete’s Bikes, a program developed to introduce local children to mountain biking, Named in memory of club member and “all around great guy” Peter Brockett, the club purchased 12 Kona mountain bikes for kids to try. With the Gorham Recreation Department, last summer the club hosted a guided ride series for youth. Last fall, the first Berlin/Gorham Mountain Bike Team was formed and competed.
The club plans a couple of projects this summer with Bike Borderlands, a marketing collaborative for eight northern New Hampshire, Vermont, Maine and Quebec trail networks.
“Bike Borderlands has definitely extended our marketing reach and will continue to do so this year,” he said.
For valley cyclists looking to ride Coos Trails this summer, Hunter has a suggestion.
“Everybody gravitates towards the Pine Side since it is a little more ‘modern,’ he wrote. “I say, keep your eyes on the Moose Brook side of the network in the late summer/early fall, between the Perimeter loop rebuild and other upgrades it will become a fun blend of trail styles.”
•••
The Moat Mountain 24 Hours of Great Glen presented by Barker Mountain Bikes is postponed until 2021. Look for a decision in the coming days on whether the Mount Washington Century+ ride will be held this July. Cranmore plans to open its new lift-served mountain bike park June 27.
What a waste of money! What were you thinking??? Mountain biking and trail-building destroy wildlife habitat! Mountain biking is environmentally, socially, and medically destructive! There is no good reason to allow bicycles on any unpaved trail!
Bicycles should not be allowed in any natural area. They are inanimate objects and have no rights. There is also no right to mountain bike. That was settled in federal court in 1996
