Mountain summers fill many with a joie de vivre and others with misguided dread of having their home overrun by those from away.
I can argue both ways, especially while in a long weekend grocery store checkout or behind someone who is unsure how to handle not one but two roundabouts.
However, summer is generally thought of a joyous time when cabins, camps, cottages and dormant estates come alive. Small town culture thrives. History gets another look. Cemeteries and large boulders adorn quiet country roads with one-lane bridges and rushing streams.
Cyclists with their heads down on a canopied and well-shaded thoroughfare raise their heads in awe for an unexpected alpine view. And speaking of unexpected, all sorts of creatures dart across the way from crazed chipmunks to peckish chickens.
It is time for another summer of cycling. The spillover from the pandemic continues as cycling is booming with newcomers embracing it and veterans patiently looking for upgrades to their existing rigs.
Gravel is king, as many relish the freedom from traffic it brings. Mainstream media lauds summer multi-day trips as ways to vacation from carrying your own gear to lavish accommodations along routes laced with vineyards.
The beauty of the valley is that we live in staycation land. Hop on a bicycle and spin your way through small towns and villages that teem this time of year. One such place is Tamworth.
It’s short stretch of pavement on Main Street has much going on in summer. Farmers’ market, music, theater, food, distillery, museum and more are all reached within a few spins of the pedal.
The Barnstormers are back with a full slate of shows which means it’s time to make that reservation for the Agatha Christie production and watch as Hercule Poirot navigates a sea of red herrings to find the killer in the midst.
The interactive Remick Museum holds a promising summer with a slew of activities from farm and medical tours (the museum was once home to father and son country doctors) to goat hikes where customers make a guided ¾ mile hike with an educator and, well, you guessed it. Those seeking spirited boutique adult beverages will do well to visit the Tamworth Distillery.
But Main Street is just one place to ponder. Where Main Street becomes Cleveland Hill Road, it’s time for some more history. Ordination Rock, next to the fenced town pound where local livestock would be held for market, is a stopper for cyclists to climb the massive boulder with staircase and iron railing. Atop is a monument to a Dartmouth grad named Samuel Hidden. A lover of the arts, young Hidden came to Tamworth in 1792 to become the town’s first settled minister. He was consecrated at the rock and is buried locally.
There is much more to behold in the pleasant mountain town which hosts cyclists, hikers and patrons of the arts. Off Route 16 is the community’s famous alpine scene of Mount Chocorua and its shimmering namesake lake set up in the forefront by wooden bridge that just should not be defaced. The Chocorua Lake Conservancy protects area resources, and offers a peaceful lakeside grove. Be sure to make a donation in the box by the grove or online.
That bridge is a gateway to a wealth of forested dirt roads, some of which eventually pass through or are bordered by the 2,100-acre Hemenway State Forest with the Swift River running through it. It’s also home, in the Big Pines Natural Area, to one of the state’s largest white pines.
All of this can be found on a sweet, 18-mile meandering roller coaster of a ride that’s roughly split between dirt and black top. The route, found on Ride with GPS, begins and ends by bucolic Chocorua Lake off Route 16 and uses Chocorua Lake/Fowlers Mill Road, Route 113A, Old Mail Road, Gardner Hill Road, Main Street, Cleveland Hill Road, Hollow Hill Road and Philbrick Neighborhood Road. Route 113A is also steeped in history, part of the Chinook Trail, which pays homage to the sled dogs that were bred in the area famously used by Richard E. Byrd during his Antarctic expeditions in the 1920s and 1930s.
So embrace the mountain summer. Call ahead to any business you may suspect could be closed on the day you decide to ride.
Ride midweek when you can and at least be sure to do your grocery shopping then. Mountain summers are much better that way.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.