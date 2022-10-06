10-7-2022 Basch-Short Trips

Short trips are excellent gateways into bicycle travel. (MARTY BASCH PHOTO)

Not everyone has bicycling across the country on their bucket list. For one thing, you need time. Another thing, it can be costly. Though a ride from coast-to-coast does seem to be the definitive long-distance two-wheeled adventure for many, the reality for many cycling travelers is taking short trips.

Spending a night or two on the road while pedaling can be an inspirational experience unto itself. Advancing to treks up to a week in length and then two is also empowering.

