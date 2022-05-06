There are many reasons people ride bicycles. Some use them for transportation, others for recreation, and most, for fun and fitness. Have you ever thought of using them to explore and observe nature?
Last Sunday was “National Ride a Bike” Day. It was warm and sunny out, so there was no reason not to ride. Bikes in the van, Peter (Minnich, my husband) and I drove to one of our favorite riding/walking spots — Potter Road in Conway. Parking on Greeley Road, we unloaded bikes. We planned to take a short ride down Potter Road near Conway Lake’s south end, looking for signs of spring.
Peter was the first to spot one. Near the Greely and Potter Road corner, he stopped by a wet area. “I bet there are frog eggs in here,” he said as he scouted along the water’s edge. After a minute of looking, he pointed at a gray mass floating in the water. We spotted more as our eyes became more focused. Check “frog eggs” off the spring scavenger list.
Our goal was to “ride and hunt” for animals and plants that had returned with the warmer weather. We kept our eyes peeled for birds flitting in the bushes, animals swimming on and in the water and green plants popping up on the road’s edge.
Near the south end boat put-in, I stopped to take a picture of the beautiful view. Unfortunately, I spooked a duck resting there. She flew off in such a hurry, I couldn’t identify her. We added “duck” to our list.
Peter asked me if I’d seen the painted turtle sunning itself on a log. That I had missed, so I backtracked to look for it. The sun was shining off its shell, making it easy to spot. Add “turtle” to the list.
It was a quiet afternoon, with not much traffic. No cars passed us, but we saw several groups of walkers and another cyclist. Everyone was out enjoying the warm weather and the peaceful nature of that road.
At the first bridge, we stopped as we always do to gaze into the water, looking for fish and other wildlife. Occasionally, we’ve spotted a bass swimming under the bridge or a beaver swimming upstream. Sunday, there was no such action — must not be the right time.
Riding up the hill from the bridge, we kept a lookout for Peter’s favorite spring flower — the trailing arbutus, also known as the “mayflower.” We know it likes Potter Road’s banks — we’ve seen it there many times before. Of the genus Epigaea, meaning “upon the earth,” and species repens, its name refers to its sprawling shrubbery. It’s easy to miss until it shows its pale pink to white blossoms in the spring.
Quickly spotting a patch, we stopped to take a picture and added “mayflower’ to our list. The delicate and fragrant blossoms are a sure sign of spring!
The trailing arbutus has a wide growing range, from Newfoundland to Florida, and west to Kentucky and Northwest territories. It is the floral emblem of both Nova Scotia and Massachusetts. If you dig one up in Massachusetts, there’s a $50 fine, so don’t do that.
Indigenous people used the mayflower medicinally. They used parts of the plant to treat kidney disorders, abdominal pain and indigestion, diarrhea, rheumatism and even labor pains. The Forest Potawatomi people regarded the mayflower as being divine and considered it as their tribal flower.
Pedaling on, we stopped at the next bridge to see what we could see. Peter spotted a small bird flying in the bushes along the stream and guessed it might be a warbler. Looking down in the water, he spotted small minnows silhouetted against the sandy bottom. We added two more names to our list.
Where Snow Brook comes into the swamp at Buttermilk Hollow, we paused again to look for wildlife. Libby Mountain beyond framed the view. We know beavers, birds and other animals frequent this area, but that day, we saw none.
Beyond that pull-off, I spotted a very green leafy plant and wondered what it was. At first, Peter thought it might be “skunk cabbage,” but dismissed that idea. I took a picture so we could look it up when we got home. A little research revealed it was false hellebore (veratrum californicum), also known as wild corn, cow lily, Indian poke and corn lily, among its many other names. It is highly toxic to livestock and other animals but has been used medicinally by people. I wouldn’t try it. Cream-colored flowers appear in July or August.
At the third and newest bridge, we paused to see how last fall’s construction had changed the river’s bed. It was wider and clearer where it had been dug out for bridge abutments. We wondered if the bright red cardinal flowers we’ve seen there in August survived the change. We’ll have to wait and see.
Taking a path near the bridge, we scouted out the swamp above it for wildlife. We saw a bird in the trees near a beaver dam, but couldn’t identify it. Resting on the ledge beside Snow Brook, I marveled at a large white pine’s tenacity. The tree was basically resting on a rock, with very little soil beneath it. It kept itself alive and upright by sending out massive roots in all directions, looking for water and nutrients. Add “massive white pine” to the list
It was time to turn back. We passed walkers we had seen before, returning to cars they’d parked at the end of Potter Road, near Route 153. Peter was ahead of me and didn’t hear me call out. I had spotted a tiny plant beside the road, just beginning to flower. It was so small, I almost missed it. A small yellow bell-shaped flower was what caught my eye.
Catching up to Peter, I convinced him to go back with me to examine it. Neither of us knew what it was, so we took a picture, using my fingers to show its tiny scale. At home, we got out wildflower books and looked it up. Peter found it under “sessile-leaved bellwort.” Sessile-leaved (I also had to look that up) means “without a stalk” meaning the leaves are attached directly to the stem. Add that to the scavengers’ list.
The last discovery of the day was near Birch Brook where it goes into Smith Cove. I spied several small yellow flowers in the roadside leaves. They looked like dandelions but had subtle differences. Taking a picture, I also picked one to bring home for comparison with my dandelions.
These plants were the size of dandelions and the same color, but the stalks, flowers and leaves are slightly different. Peter found the plant under “coltsfoot.” It’s unusual because it flowers before leaves appear. When flowers die off, the only way to identify it is by the shape of the leaves said to resemble a horse’s hoof. The flowers and leaves are edible and can be used medicinally, but not the roots.
Scavenger list full and our ride complete, we pedaled up the hill to the car. It had been a good day of nature cycling and spring spying on Potter Road.
Upcoming events
National Bike Month — All of May — Go to bikeleague.org/bikemonth for a listing of special events.
13th annual Kids Bike Safety Day at Story Land — May 7. Put on by MWV Bicycling Club. To register, go to: bikereg.com/kids-bike-safety-day.
Crank the Kanc Time Trial — May 14. Put on by MWV Bicycling Club and Kennett High School Mountain Bike Team.
National Bike to Work Week — May 16-22.
National Bike to Work Day — May 20.
Summer Race Series No. 1 — May 21 — at Great Glen Trails. For information, go to summerraceseries.com.
Celebrate Trails Day — May 23. Sponsored by Rails-to-Trails Conservancy. For details and events, go to tinyurl.com/yh7w4hzh.
Sally McMurdo is a bike safety instructor and cyclist who lives in Conway.
