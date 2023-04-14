It’s the middle of April and here I am, straddling seasons again. Part of my brain plans to ski one (or two) more times. The other part wants to ride my bike again. Ski gear now shares space with cycling gear. I know I’m in transition when I have to lower the bike rack to get skis out of the car.
Last Friday, I took my last ski on local trails. There was lots of white snow in places, but bare spots in others. I walked carefully over those or took off skis for big patches. Snow softened up in warming temperatures and I enjoyed some good gliding. Bushwhacking to connect trails, I found untracked snow firm enough to hold me. I could go almost anywhere in the woods.
My weekend activities didn’t leave me enough time for another ski. I thought maybe Monday or Tuesday, I’d go out. When I didn’t make the skiing window before warm temperatures made snow mushy, I went for Plan B — get out the bike.
The mountain bike was already in the garage, newly tuned-up and ready to ride. Trails, though, were still soft and some snow-covered. Riding that beast on the road didn’t appeal to me. Out from the basement came Ride No. 2 — the gravel bike. She could do paved and dirt roads with style — a perfect early-season steed. Sand-covered roads and mud puddles didn’t faze her and she could roll almost as smoothly as a road bike.
Early season maintenance was in order to get her ready to ride. I dusted her off, pumped up the tires and greased the chain. Testing her out with a ride around the block, I confirmed gears and brakes still worked. However, could my skiing, now turned cycling, legs still crank?
Monday afternoon, I decided to find out. I contacted a friend (Elaine Stockbridge) to see if she wanted to ride. She had a brand new e-gravel bike to try out. My original plan was to ride out on Passaconaway Road to the gate to check out the snowpack on the closed section. Could it be skied or, now, biked? I sent a text with the plan.
Elaine had been there the day before. She had seen sand and potholes on the open road and packed snow on the closed section. Maybe another route would be better.
An early-season ride around the block was all I needed. I didn’t want to go far from home or ride on roads with lots of traffic. Riding the Bald Hill loop was my plan. I could ride right from my house and combine pavement and a little dirt road riding.
Most of the ride is mellow, except for the mile-long climb beginning up Bald Hill Road. The other option to get there was a shorter, but rougher and steep climb up Abenaki Way from the Kancamagus Highway. The advantage of the second option was about a mile warm-up on the Kanc. before the climb.
Meeting at the Saco River Ranger Station, Elaine and I discussed our options. We decided to start up the Kanc. Traffic was light as we cruised up the road, keeping at a conversational pace. Warning her of the Abenaki climb before we got there, we both geared down and she engaged her pedal assist before we made the tricky left turn.
That hill never gets easier. The first pitch is abrupt and rough. Elaine definitely had the advantage with her bike. How foolish I thought to be climbing this on my first ride of the season. Skiing legs are not the same as cycling legs, especially when you’re cranking up steep hills. The saving grace was the climb is relatively short, then levels off, then climbs a little more before it gets to the Darby Field Inn in a half-mile. The rest of the ride is easy, following dirt and scenic Chase Hill Road to its junction with Bald Hill Road.
We turned right to extend the ride by riding Bald Hill to Cook Farm Road, and then up to Aviation Way. I wanted to show her the Leavitt Airport with its runway and houses with attached hangers. There, we turned around and pedaled back to Tin Mountain Conservation Center.
Finishing with a great mile-long downhill from there to Bald Hill Road’s end, the pain of climbing was over quickly and forgotten. Riding around my neighborhood, we took Thorn Hill Road back to Route 16 and used the sidewalk to avoid crossing the highway twice. At the Kanc intersection, we turned left, crossed the road and finished at the Ranger Station.
My first season ride hadn’t been a long one, but it had enough challenge, fun and scenery to whet my appetite for more riding. In the winter, while I’m enjoying sliding over snow, I forget the warm weather pleasures of spinning my wheels.
Although I haven’t retired my skis totally for the season, I can see dwindling snowpack and know cross-country skiing’s end is nearing. Warm days are calling me out to ride more. Both the bikes and I are ready to hit the roads and trails.
How about you Nordic to cycling crossover — have you made the transition yet or are you, like me, still trying to do both? Some of you are escaping to warmer climes to start your cycling season earlier. Others are staying here and mixing their modes. Whichever group you’re in, don’t forget these seasonal transitions require preparation and organization. These are the steps I follow to make it a smoother changeover:
1) Clean, organize and put away ski gear: This applies to skis, boots, clothing and other ski equipment. Don’t forget to put season passes where you can find them next ski season. I use ziplock bags and plastic tubs to store gloves, hats and balaclavas where I can find them. Some I keep handy for chilly early-season riding, too.
2) Find, clean and organize cycling gear: Locate helmet, cycling shoes, bike clothes, tools, pump and other things you need for riding. Make sure they’re clean and ready to go. Find a place for storing them so you can easily grab them before a ride. Next, get your bike ready to go. If it’s not clean, start with that. My hoses aren’t hooked up yet, so I used a soapy warm water spray and a rag to clean my bikes.
Next, do the ABC-Quick Check procedure. A — Air — check tires for inflation, and damage, and pump them up. B — brakes — test both brakes out and adjust if needed so they work well. C — cranks, chain and cassette — make sure the crank works well, gears are shifting smoothly, and the chain is not loose, dry or rusty. Fix and lubricate what you can and take to your bike shop what you can’t. Quick Check — Locate and tighten all quick-release levers, and check the bike overall for anything out of place, loose or missing.
Taking the time to do this organization/preparation routine will make both ski and cycling seasons go smoother. That will leave you more time to enjoy both.
Spring is finally here finally. Go for those last skis and first bike rides and embrace the new season.
Upcoming events
The Fat Bike Groomers Ball — Wednesday, April 19 — at Pro Tune Shop in Glen, from 6-9 p.m. Celebrate the fat bike groomers who kept trails groomed. Beer, music and good times are planned.
Mount Washington Valley Bicycling Club’s Spring Season Kickoff Meeting and Social — April 26 — at Ledges Brewery in Intervale, from 5-7 p.m. Business meeting, volunteer, ride leaders and membership sign-up, and socializing with cycling friends. Beer and pizza, too.
Sally McMurdo is a bike safety instructor and cyclist who lives in Conway.
