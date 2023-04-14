It’s the middle of April and here I am, straddling seasons again. Part of my brain plans to ski one (or two) more times. The other part wants to ride my bike again. Ski gear now shares space with cycling gear. I know I’m in transition when I have to lower the bike rack to get skis out of the car.

Last Friday, I took my last ski on local trails. There was lots of white snow in places, but bare spots in others. I walked carefully over those or took off skis for big patches. Snow softened up in warming temperatures and I enjoyed some good gliding. Bushwhacking to connect trails, I found untracked snow firm enough to hold me. I could go almost anywhere in the woods.

