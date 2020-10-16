The crazy weekend was approaching! Soon, the valley would be swamped with out-of-towners looking for fall colors and a weekend away. We had to get a ride in Friday before they arrived or be caught in their foliage flurry and traffic jams. Peter (Minnich, my husband) and I started planning an ambitious exploratory ride in Eaton. Topo maps were consulted, logistics figured out and the route outlined.
That ride didn’t happen. Plans were altered by other circumstances. Since COVID-19 started, we’ve adopted a regular weekly routine. Friday is our “dump” day. That chore had to be taken care of first before we could ride. An early morning call from our son Joe about a bike problem added another leg to that trip — a stopover in Fryeburg to check and fix his bike.
To add to the complications, we had just been notified by West Side Road’s Weston’s Farmstand that they were closing Monday for the season. With $21 left on our CSA (Community Supported Agriculture) account, we decided Friday was the best time to use it up before they were crowded with tourists. A pumpkin, butternut squash, apples and potatoes finished it up. It was the last detour in our plan. By the time we’d finished those chores, it was afternoon — too late to start an adventure ride.
Since we were on West Side Road, we opted to pick a ride nearby. Peter turned the van into the Marshall Conservation Area (MCA). He liked the newly completed Lucille’s Trail and suggested we start with that and see where it led us. We really didn’t have any planned agenda — we just wanted to ride.
The advantage of starting at MCA is the ride options are many. Riders can sample the trails within its boundaries — Lucille’s, Lager’s Lane, Lemon Squeezer, T-Bone, Quarry, 2-Up and newly rerouted Cow Bone Trail-then finish with an exciting ride down Shumway.
Another option is to use some of those trails to get over to High Street and the Cedar Creek road network and trails commonly called the “Westside.” Before the Marshall property was acquired by the Town of Conway, there was limited access to this road and trail network and parking was a problem.
There were only two options. Option one was to park outside Echo Lake State Park on the north end and connect through Hale’s Location and Joe’s Alibi to FR 379 and 379A.
The second option was to drive up High Street at the south end and park near the now-closed Shooter’s Pit or at the Mineral Site to connect to trails and FR 380 and 379.
The parking lot and trails at Marshall Conservation Area created a third option. On Friday, we used them to get over to FR 379. It was a brisk, but a beautiful afternoon. As we unloaded the bikes at MCA, we took into consideration the 3 L’s of fall: layers, leaves and light.
Layers: The weather is variable — cold in the morning, warm in the afternoon, cooler when the sun gets low, sometimes wet and windy. A well-prepared rider dresses in layers that can be shed or added on as the weather dictates. Hat, long-fingered gloves and wind jacket are always at the bottom of the pack, just in case.
Leaves: What looks beautiful on the trees presents challenges on the ground. Leaves obscure the trail and hide rocks, roots and holes. This year’s bountiful acorn crop adds a “ball bearing” feel to the trails. You have to “imagine” where the trail goes through the leafy carpet. Guess wrong and you’re “off-trail.” If the leaves are wet, the challenge is multiplied.
Light: The fall sun comes up later and goes down earlier. If you’re not out of the woods this time of year by 5:30 p.m., you’ll be riding in the dark. Plan your ride to be done before sundown and carry a headlamp. Don’t be caught in darkness, finding your way in the tricky leaves and shivering. Be prepared!
Ready to ride and prepared for the three L’s, we rode up Lucille’s. Shafts of light cut through the trees and long shadows crossed the trail. The leaf cover was light and the riding gradually uphill. The woods were quiet and peaceful and fall colors punctuated the scene. We saw no other riders and enjoyed the solitude.
Riding 1.6 miles in, we came to the junction with Red’s Trail, a snowmobile trail that goes from the parking lot over to High Street. Before the Marshall trails were built, we sometimes used this to get over to the Cedar Creek area from West Side Road. We turned right to take it to High Street.
Almost immediately, we recognized the difference between “purpose-built” mountain bike trails like Lucille’s and Shumway and snowmobile trails. The first offers smooth riding, the second can be rough and bumpy. What snow would cover and smooth out in winter is exposed in the other seasons. Red’s Trail can be wet and soupy in spring, necessitating bridges and detours. In drier times, the roots can shake you around.
We bounced our way over to High Street. Once there, we had three options: 1. Turn right, look for Lager’s Lane Trail on right by some boulders and take that back to MCA. 2. Turn right, ride to the junction of FR 380 and 379 and turn left on 380 and ride up to the Mineral Site where two trail options would be presented — Mineral Site Trail and High School Loop and a connection to Tent Boulder Trail. 3. Turn right, ride to FR 380/379 junction, go around the gate and ride downhill on 379 to access the Cedar Creek area. As we pondered our choices, I spied a solitary rider turning uphill.
We turned downhill and cruised down 379, knowing, in the end, we’d have to climb back up. The gravel road was in good shape — no washouts or holes that day. Ahead, where a trail veered right toward the Cedar Creek residential area, I spotted another rider disappearing into the trees, maybe to go sample the “Ultimate Single Track” or “Railroad Grade Connector” single-track trails.
Before we got to the 379/379 A junction, I spotted a road on the left. I guessed correctly it was the road into Hancock Falls. It had been years since I’d gone there. We cranked up the steep hill to see check them out. There was very little water in the stream and not much of a waterfall, but the site was quiet and peaceful.
Exploration done, we headed back down to the road. It was getting late and we still had to climb back up that hill to High Street and up rooty Red’s Trail to Marshall’s. At the top, I opted to take 2-up, then Shumway down. Peter decided to take Lucille’s. That’s the advantage of MCA’s trails and the Cedar Creek area — there’s always more than one option.
Meeting back at the van, we loaded up the bikes and headed home. The sun was low in the sky as we drove south on Route 16, past long lines of cars heading north. The fall foliage foolishness weekend had begun!
Upcoming event: The Howler, Summer Race Series: Saturday, Oct. 17, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., at Rogers Crossing, Bartlett (near Bear Peak). It’s a mountain bike race with a 3-mile loop course. Different numbers of loops are completed by different categories of riders, in a time trial format. Adults pay $20 on bikereg or $25 the day of the race. Kids are free. Limit of 100 riders. Sponsored by Matty B’s Mountainside Cafe, Pro Tune, Maine Turf, Saco River Brewing, J-Town Deli and P1 Timing. For more information, go to tinyurl.com/y26pqvsz.
Sally McMurdo is a bike safety instructor and cyclist who lives in Glen.
