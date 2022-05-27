In the fall of 2020, Bartlett Athletic Recreation Association’s Director Annette Libby formed a mountain bike club for students in grades 3-6. The club rode two days a week — Tuesdays and Thursdays — in the fall and the spring with coaches Mike Ahearn and Robert Chase.
Riders met at the new Morrell Family Community Complex, just off Route 302. On trails created by Bartlett Conservation Committee member Mike Morin, Tyrol Trails’ Chris Lewando and Pro Tunes’ Jeremiah Beach, students learned valuable mountain bike skills while having fun. Using REI grant money, Nat Lucy’s donations of equipment and time and other volunteers’ efforts, an entry-level skills course and pump track were constructed to challenge and teach young riders.
For kids that didn’t have a good working mountain bike or helmets, Annette secured donations of both to outfit young riders. Sun and Ski’s Store Manager Erica Frieswick donated three brand new 24” Cannondale bikes.
Annette found others willing to donate used bikes and Coach Ahearn fixed up the ones that needed a little mechanical tweaking. Mount Washington Valley Bicycling Club and the Bartlett Police donated helmets.
All students and their parents had to do were ask, and they could have a “loaner” bike for the day or the season and a helmet. When they outgrew those bikes, they could exchange them for the next size up. With an ever-expanding fleet of bikes, a storage shed was added to the Morrell Complex to house bikes and helmets.
Last Tuesday, I visited BARA’s mountain bike club at the Morrell Complex. The program is still going strong with fall and spring programs, open to students in grades 3-8. The spring program just started up on May 16 and will go until June 9. Riders meet on Tuesday and Thursday afternoons from 3:30-4:30, weather permitting.
This year’s coaches are Hannah Lucy and Jillian Moulton. Hannah is also Josiah Bartlett Elementary School’s art teacher and Gillian is the head of its Nordic ski program. They both have experience working with children and making learning fun.
According to the flyer sent out to parents, BARA’s mountain bike club is a non-competitive club that has a “fun-base atmosphere with safety in mind.” Its goals are to teach “riding skills, trail etiquette, trail care and basic bike maintenance.”
Currently, 11 students are signed up for this season’s free program. Competition from other spring sports keeps the numbers down. Some students come on both days, others have other commitments, so the numbers vary. Tuesday, there were four eager riders.
Hannah, Jillian and Annette met students and parents at the mountain bike end of the Morrell Complex, separate from the garden area entrance. When one dad dropped off his two boys, he asked if they could tighten the loose seat on one of the bikes. A coach took a kid and bike over to the new bike repair stand to tighten it. Hannah brought out a bike pump in case anyone needed air in their tires.
Kids hopped on their bikes and warmed up on parking lot dirt piles and on the pump track. With the rule of only two on the pump track at a time, pairs of riders swooped and pumped around curves and over bumps, catching air when they could.
When everyone was ready, Hannah called them over to make introductions and decide on the day’s plan. She asked the students what they wanted to do. One sixth-grader said he wanted to do “bunny hops.” Others wanted to ride the trail loop, which became the plan. The group headed out with two brothers leading, Hannah in the middle and Jillian and me bringing up the rear.
We started with the Perimeter Trail, a ¾ mile trail that leaves from the pump track and goes around the edge of the park and returns to the mountain bike parking lot. Although it’s mostly flat, it has plenty of quick dips and curves to make it interesting. Tight squeezes between trees and bridges add to the fun.
Since I last visited the park, new trails and features have been added to test riders’ skills and pique their interest. Massive stone slabs were recently added by Mike Morin to form a string of challenging ramps. A series of wooden planked bridges make up what the kids call the “Rollercoaster.” Rock gardens have been added along with new banked turns and bumps. Each technical feature has an optional bypass for those who aren’t ready for the challenge.
As we rode the trail, some kids opted to avoid obstacles while others went over them. I bet as the season goes on and riders gain more confidence, more of them will be taking on the technical challenges.
When a rider experienced a problem with his shifting, he was quick to let Jillian know. She stopped and tried to figure out what was wrong. She and the student lifted his back wheel and tested out the gears. Then she hopped on the bike to try it out. When she came back, she gave him some advice about his pedal positioning when he was shifting to make it smoother.
For our next lap, we tackled the “Rollercoaster.” A fourth-grader, Lila, was eager to lead the way. That string of elevated bridges made me nervous, but when I saw the kids go right over them, I followed. It was fun but nerve-racking. After I got over them the first time, I was eager to try them again.
Back at the parking lot, we took a break to consider our next options. While we talked, students climbed or pushed their bikes up the dirt mounds. At the top, looking down the steep sides, each rider summoned up his/her courage and went for it. Coach Lucy advised a rider to get her weight back over her back wheel when descending to avoid going over the handlebars. Everyone made it down unscathed.
The next ride plan was a challenge from Coach Lucy to see if everyone could ride the whole loop without putting a foot down once. The coaches reminded the students to give each other room and not bunch up so everyone could keep moving and not have to stop. All went well until we heard a crash on one of the rollercoaster bridges. Everyone all had to stop and put their feet down to make sure each rider was OK. We didn’t count that emergency foot down. The rider was okay, so we continued around the loop. After that first stop, everyone completed the loop without touching the earth. It had been a successful, fun ride for all.
At 4:30 p.m., parents started arriving to pick up their kids. Exercise and fun all done, it was time for the Bartlett mountain biking Bears to head home for dinner, homework and concerts.
If you have any gently used mountain bikes to donate or want to volunteer, get in touch with Annette Libby at Bartlett Rec-bartlettrec@gmail.com or call (603) 374-1952. I’m sure she’ll be glad to hear from you.
Have a happy and safe Memorial Day Weekend. If the weather’s nice, stay off busy roads and hit the trails and dirt roads for family fun on bikes.
Sally McMurdo is a bike safety instructor and cyclist who lives in Conway.
