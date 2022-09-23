My mountain bike was in the shop so I dusted off my gravel bike to take it for a ride. Where should I go? I could ride an old favorite like the Potter Road loop or make a loop of Tasker Hill, Dolloff Hill Road, Stark Road and East Main Street. Those rides are nice, but I wanted a little adventure. Where could I go to explore roads I hadn’t ridden before?
Using the New Hampshire/ Vermont Gazetteer, I began to plot out a course. The Gazetteer gives enough detail and topography to give an idea of where to go and what the riding will be like. However, I’ve learned to not trust everything I see there. Road names can be wrong, likely connections turn out to be dead-ends or private property blocks the way. You never know what you’ll find until you either drive or ride it.
My focus was on Madison. It has miles of good dirt roads. Scanning the map for a likely route, I searched for a loop ride. Since I was going out late in the day and alone, it didn’t need to be long. An hour or so of riding would be enough. If the ride was good, I could add to it later.
Zeroing in on Drake Hill Road, I spotted a potential “balloon on a string” loop. If I parked at Drake Hill’s southern end, I could start riding on Old Colony Road for the string part of the ride.
As I descended from World Fellowship, I spotted Old Colony Road on my left and Route 16 straight ahead. A convenient pull-off on the right was a good place to park. Old Colony is paved for about a half mile. Near the beginning, it passes by an old building, Whitman Hall, on the left. I was curious to know what it’s used for, but haven’t found out yet. Materials at the site indicated it is currently being repaired.
The road passes some houses, then takes a sharp left uphill. Another grassed-over, cabled road went straight. On the Gazetteer map, the uphill road is identified as “Orchard Road,” but I never saw a sign. It soon turns to dirt as it climbs gradually. Part of the way up the hill, a sign on the right caught my attention. It identified an old cellar hole there as the “Bickford Homestead.” Though this house is long gone, the Madison Historical Society’s Linda Smith told me relatives of this family still live in Madison.
At the top of the hill, I came to a triangular intersection. A sign pointed straight ahead to Salter Hill Road. The sign to the right said, “Old Colony.” Turning right, I pedaled a short distance to another junction of North Division Road on the left and “Salter Hill Road” straight ahead. That didn’t match my map name — it should have read “Savary Road.” Either the map or the sign was wrong, but I knew it was the road I wanted. It was the start of my balloon loop.
This wide, shady dirt road went about a mile past houses and farms before it climbed up to Washington Hill Road. With no sign identifying it, I guessed it was that by my map. I turned left and rode .9 miles until it changed to pavement. A paved road to the left, going down the hill, was not signed, but I thought it must be “High Street.” Another road straight ahead went up the hill.
As I pondered which way to go, a car came down the road and signaled to turn down the hill. I waved the driver down and asked, “Is this High Street?” She laughed and said, “It is. The town can’t keep signs on it — somebody keeps stealing them.” With my bearings confirmed, I headed down it.
That paved road is a fun ride, with a quick downhill and matching uphill. It passes by farms, some with great views. In 1.3 miles, I took the sharp left turn onto North Division Road. Back on dirt again, I enjoyed quiet and solitude. I never saw a car, but two big ravens flew ahead of me down the road.
Past a small swamp, I rode by two development roads on the right — Hedgehog Hill and Deer Drive. Up ahead, on the left, I spotted a massive stone wall, several feet thick. Where a driveway cut through it, a wooden sign identified the property as “Boulder Farm,” a fitting name for it. The rock and boulder wall followed the road for quite a ways, a testament to the hard work of settlers before us.
In less than 2 miles, I came to the Salter Hill Road junction, completing my balloon loop. Turning right, I pedaled the short distance to the triangle junction. Approaching from this direction I saw something I hadn’t seen on the way out — a red steel gate and sign, tucked into the woods behind the triangle. The sign identified it as “Granville Perkins Class VI Road, Open Only to Foot Traffic, by order of the Selectman, 2001.” A road beyond disappeared into the woods.
Being curious, I wondered where it went and who Granville Perkins was. I couldn’t find the road on any map except “Google” maps where it’s short and dead ends. All I could find out about Granville Perkins was there was a famous landscape painter by that name, but he didn’t seem to have Madison connections. An Enos Granville Perkins did live in Madison until 1953 when he died at age 81. Perhaps, the road is named for him or his descendants.
I turned right at the triangle to explore where Salter Hill Road went. It climbs about .9 miles until it meets Dr. Mudd Road. On the map, that road goes all the way to Whitton Pond. However, as I discovered, it only goes .1 miles before it turns into a “Private Road.” I respected that and turned around. The ride down Salter Hill and Orchard/Old Colony Road to pavement was fast. In no time, I was back at the van.
With all my stops along the way, the ride had taken me over an hour. Without the Salter Hill detour, the route was 7.6 miles — 5 miles of it dirt. It may not seem like much, but I found the riding pleasant and not hard. I explored roads I’d never been on before and awakened my curiosity about Madison’s people and places.
Looking at the map again, I can see other routes to tag onto this one. If I stayed on Washington Hill Road until it intersected with Route 113 (Deer Hill Road), turned left and pedaled less than 2 miles to High Street, I could enlarge my loop and add some miles. Turning left onto High Street, going .9 miles to North Division Road, I could ride back to Drake Hill Road for an overall ride of about 10 miles.
That’s the fun of exploring gravel roads and seeing where they take you. Along the way, you may find a place or name that awakens your curiosity. You start wondering about people that lived there long ago. What started as a bike adventure develops into a history lesson.
Check out the maps, plot your course and see where dirt roads lead you.
Upcoming events
Summer Race Series No. 5: Fat Tire Weekend at Fields of Attitash — Sept. 24-25. Saturday: race day and camping, and Sunday: Tour de Valley — 25-40 and more miles to choose from, with refreshments at Matty B’s after.
Ride NoCo Fall Trails Day: Oct. 1, starting at 10 a.m. with trail work, a raffle at 1 p.m., group rides at 2 p.m. and post-ride refreshments at Ledge Brewing Co. For details, go to ridenoco.org/news.
Sally McMurdo is a bike safety instructor and cyclist who lives in Conway.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.