My mountain bike was in the shop so I dusted off my gravel bike to take it for a ride. Where should I go? I could ride an old favorite like the Potter Road loop or make a loop of Tasker Hill, Dolloff Hill Road, Stark Road and East Main Street. Those rides are nice, but I wanted a little adventure. Where could I go to explore roads I hadn’t ridden before?

Using the New Hampshire/ Vermont Gazetteer, I began to plot out a course. The Gazetteer gives enough detail and topography to give an idea of where to go and what the riding will be like. However, I’ve learned to not trust everything I see there. Road names can be wrong, likely connections turn out to be dead-ends or private property blocks the way. You never know what you’ll find until you either drive or ride it.

