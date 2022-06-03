Some cyclists like to ride solo on roads and trails, some like to go on group rides and others mix it up and do both. I like the freedom of riding on my own and choosing my own speed and route, but I also enjoy the camaraderie of riding with others.
Last week, I went on two group rides — one a mountain bike ride and the other, a road ride, and enjoyed both. Though riding surfaces and styles were different, the same group ride elements came into play.
What defines a group ride? When people meet at a designated location at a specific time to cycle, you have a “group ride.” Sometimes, route, distance and speed are decided and posted beforehand. Other times, decisions are made as the group gathers or evolves as the ride progresses.
Mount Washington Valley Bicycling Club President Gail Costello posted a road ride for May 27, listing the meeting place, ride timeframe, distance, pace and difficulty. Club rides often have “ride codes” delineating pace, terrain and mileage. Frank Murphy’s Sunday ride, for example, has the code C/4.3/28.1 — C means a pace of 13-15 mph, 4.3 means there are challenging hills and 28.1 is the mileage. Listing this information helps cyclists decide whether this group ride is within their fitness and interest level.
Mountain bike group rides tend to be more open-ended. The ride posted for last Monday gave a time and meeting place, but only a brief description of the ride and difficulty. Decisions about which trails to ride and how far to go were made in the parking lot when the group gathered.
Thinking about what group rides entail, I Googled, “What is a group?” At wisdomjobs.com, I found this statement, “Characteristics of Groups…A primary characteristic of groups is that members of a group are dependent on one another for the group to maintain its existence and achieve its goals.”
This definition referred to workplace groups, but I also see a parallel in cycling groups.
Members of both the road bike and mountain bike group rides I rode on were dependent on each other for directions, support and calling out hazards and decisions. Each group had to operate as a unit, with certain goals in mind — the roadies wanted to make it to the Albany Covered Bridge, the mountain bikers wanted to ride Marshall’s Conservation Area and the high school trail at Kennett. There were provisions, however, for individual riders to alter those goals to suit their time or energy limitations. On both rides, a few riders decided to turn around before the group’s destination. That was fine with everyone. Group rides can be flexible.
Certain guidelines need to be followed for a group ride to be safe and successful:
1. Communicate. Whether on the road or trail, riders need to let other riders know what they plan to do, alert others to hazards and notify them when they’re turning or stopping. Whether cyclists use verbal or hand signals or both, people must communicate with each other for the safety of everyone. If someone has to take a nature break or turn around, they should let other riders know.
On the road ride, Gail started the communication chain. She told riders where we were going, what turns and tricky places along the route to watch for, and places along the way where we’d regroup. As we pedaled along River, West Side and Passaconaway Roads, cyclists yelled and signaled, “Car back, slowing, stopping, turning left/right, gravel ahead, and walkers up.” The group safely made it to the bridge and back without a mishap.
On the mountain bike group ride, leader Mike Sachse gathered the group before the ride to discuss route options and regrouping spots. When there were turns in route, riders ahead shouted back to riders behind, “Left/right turn.” When following riders were out of sight and earshot, someone waited at junctions to let them know where to go. Hazards like fallen or low-hanging trees were identified. We all made it back safely.
2. Watch out for each other. At the beginning of each ride, riders were counted and at every regrouping spot, counted again so we knew everyone was there. On the road ride, Gail had everyone sign so we knew who was on the ride. The mountain bike group has a list of riders’ cell phone numbers so riders who get separated from the group could call or be called to reunite with the group.
When riding in a group, riders need to give each other space. On the road, if you get too close to another rider, you might “catch” their wheel and one or both of you might crash. On the trail, riders need space to make their climbs and descents and negotiate obstacles. If they’re too close, when one rider stops, the other either crashes into them or has to also stop. A little space goes a long way to make the ride safer and more enjoyable.
3. Ride predictably. On a group ride, cyclists count on other riders to know what they’re doing and not doing anything foolish or unsafe. On the road rides, cyclists need to ride on the right, preferably single-file, ride in a straight line and keep their speed consistent. Before riders make a move, they should look behind them to make sure the way is clear, and signal their intentions. Riders need to pay attention and stay alert to hazards ahead and let people know.
4. Follow the rules of road and trail. On the road, cyclists must obey traffic lights and signs, just like cars. Safe cyclists ride on the right with traffic, signal turns and yield to pedestrians. On the trail, safe and thoughtful mountain bikers “ride with gratitude.” They respect the landowners’ gift, protect nature by not damaging the trail or environment, care for trail users and are examples of considerate riders.
5. Come prepared. Group rides go more smoothly when everyone has what they need and bikes are in good working order. Pump up the tires, grease the chains and check the brakes before you show up. Bring your helmet and extra layers. Don’t forget tools, tubes, pumps and Co2 cartridges for road or trailside repairs. Pack plenty of water and snacks. Bug dope, sunscreen and sunglasses come in handy.
On a road ride, make sure you’re visible. Dress in bright colors from your socks to your shirt. A bright white flashing light on the front and a flashing red light on the back of your bike help motorists and other cyclists see you coming and going.
Group rides on roads and trails can be fun and safe if everyone follows the guidelines. Try them some time and enjoy riding with others.
For MWV Bicycling Club’s rides go to tinyurl.com/5xp3426x.
For group mountain bike rides, check out rides sponsored by White Mountain NEMBA and Gorham Bike and Ski Gorham Bike and Ski on Mondays at 5:30 p.m. Coos Cycling Club also offers group mountain bike rides. Go to tinyurl.com/vzyc27c2 for more information.
Upcoming events
White Mountain Bicycle Week — ends this Saturday, June 4. Cycling activities all week are promoted by the Western White Mountains Chamber of Commerce in Lincoln, Woodstock and Franconia Notch. For a schedule of events and information, go to tinyurl.com/36u5bww3.
The Women’s Ride 2022, in Maine — Saturday, June 4. Various types of women’s rides in many different locations. Promoted by Bike Maine and Bike Coalition of Maine. For information and to register, go to: tinyurl.com/4h8whuh9.
Great Maine Bike Swap No. 2 — Sunday, June 12, at the University of Southern Maine in Gorham, Maine, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Sally McMurdo is a bike safety instructor and cyclist who lives in Conway.
