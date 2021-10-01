What a beautiful fall we’re having! Dirt roads and single-track beckon riders young and old to get off the crowded leaf-peeper roads and enjoy the forest in all its splendor. But fall mountain biking is a special type of riding. It requires consideration of the three Ls: layers, leaves and light.
Layers: The weather is variable — cold in the morning, warm in the afternoon, cooler when the sun gets low, sometimes wet and windy. A well-prepared rider dresses in layers that can be shed or added on as the weather dictates. Hat, long-fingered gloves and wind jacket are always in the bottom of the pack, just in case.
Leaves: What looks beautiful on the trees presents challenges on the ground. Leaves obscure the trail and hide rocks, roots and holes. You have to “imagine” where the trail goes through the leafy carpet. Guess wrong and you’re “off-trail.” If the leaves are wet, the challenge is multiplied.
Light: The fall sun comes up later and goes down earlier. If you’re not out of the woods this time of year by 6 p.m., you’ll be riding in the dark. Plan your ride to be done before sundown and carry a headlamp. Don’t be caught in darkness, finding your way in the tricky leaves, and shivering. Be prepared!
I know a great place for foliage riding — Gorham, N.H. Driving north on Route 16 through Pinkham Notch to Gorham, turn left at the Common, turn left again onto Route 2 at the stoplight, and drive a half mile to the pull-off parking lot on the right.
This parking area is a good launching site for many ride options, but watch out for weekend-heavy ATV traffic. You have the options of taking the Presidential Range Rail Trail east or right on the ATV-shared section across the bridge over Route 16 and the Androscoggin River to Power Island trails or turning left or west to ride the rail trail 4 miles up to Pinkham B Road and beyond.
The third option is across the road on the Gorham Road Multi-Modal Trail toward the airport and new trails. The fourth option is to connect to Moose Brook State Park mountain bike trails by taking the rail trail left to Jimtown Road, turning right, and riding a half-mile to Moose Brook State Park.
In addition to these options, there’s now the xNHAT to explore. What’s that? It’s the Cross New Hampshire Adventure Trail, conceived by local rider Marianne Borowski. She created a bicycle route across Northern New Hampshire using rail trails, dirt roads, bike paths and quiet back roads to link together an adventurous route from Woodsville to Bethel, Maine that can be ridden, skied or hiked.
Part of xNHAT goes right through Gorham and utilizes the Presidential Range Rail Trail. You may see tourers on the trail, making their way across the Granite State. Visit xnhat.org to find out more about this trail.
For spectacular foliage viewing and easy riding, take either the Multi-Modal Trail or the Presidential Range Rail Trail. The intermodal has great views across the airport fields to the Moriah Range. This time of year, the Presidential will have good color and mountain views across the swamps. For more technical, adventurous woods riding, try Powerline or Moose Brook trails.
The last time we rode in Gorham, we started with Power Island as a warm-up. Power Island is a man-made island formed by a canal that diverts water from the river to a hydroelectric dam. In 2009, the Coos Cycling Club (CCC) began constructing trails there for mountain biking. Riding over the highway trestle, riders are treated to mountain and river views in full foliage glory. Keep your ears open for ATV’s who share this trail, and watched for “AMC Trail” signs. Follow them to Power Island single-track trails. Watch for trails to the left and right and a Power Island trail sign.
We turned right and discovered the challenge of leaf-covered trails — hidden rocks, roots and obscured trail. Following its dips and turns and rock garden climb, we made the loop back to the river, turned right and pedaled the road toward the bridge over the canal that makes Power Island. Right past the bridge, we turned right on single-track that took us up a long uphill climb to the Powerlines and Undermine Trail. We skipped Undermine and headed back across the river.
Back at the pull-off, we crossed Route 2 to explore new CCC trails off the Multi-Modal Trail. A short ride up the trail and over Moose River bridge brought us to Pump House on the left across from Old River Road on the right. Both are signed and easy to find.
We started with the Pump House loop. It follows the river on a relatively flat trail with fun dips and short climbs, and curves. It’s a great I mile beginner trail that brings you to Gorham Airport where you can watch glider planes come and go. It rode well the other way when we took it back to Old River Road Trail.
That trail started with some rocky descents and climbs as it crossed the power lines, but then settled down to an old road paralleling Moose River until it hit the landslide area. There the trail had some challenging climbs and exposure. When the trail crossed a snowmobile trail, we opted to turn right, cross a bridge, and ride uphill to connect to Presidential Range Trail. Old River Road Trail goes beyond that point and makes a loop, with some interesting ramped bridgework visible at the end, but we decided to leave that for another day.
On the rail trail again, we rode downhill and east, with the plan of arriving shortly at the Route 2 pull-off, but we spotted a snowmobile trail sign on the left after the underpass — Hinchey Trail to Moose Brook .5 miles. Was it rideable?
We discovered a great little trail leading through the woods, past a beaver bog, and linking directly to Moose Brook State Park. A sign at the end confirmed it was a CCC trail. Crossing Jimtown Road, we followed a woods road to single-track trails right before the bridge that took us back to the development paralleling the rail trail. We found the connection at the cul-de-sac’s end and were back at our car in no time. What a great way to connect single-track and multi-use roads and trails on a beautiful fall day!
If you’re interested in exploring the variety of trail offerings in the Gorham area, visit the Coos Cycling Club’s website (cooscyclingclub.org) to find out what they’re doing. You’ll find up-to-date free downloadable Coos Trail and Trailforks maps of the Gorham and the Moose Brook trail systems. Click on a trail on the Trailforks map and get its rating, type of activity recommended, elevation, length and more. It’s a very useful ride planning tool!
The Coos Cycling Club embraces bicycle riders of all types — road, mountain, fat tire, gravel grinders. It has done a great job promoting cycling in Gorham for all ages, offering group rides for adults and children. Check out their Wednesday night rides and “Pete’s Bikes Summer Ride Series.” It’s a four-week program that takes young riders out on the trail system and teaches them new skills while they’re having fun riding. Sign up for their trail work days and help them continue developing their awesome trail system.
Fall is here, get your leaf peepers, layers and lights on and get ready to ride!
Upcoming events
Mount Washington Valley Bicycling Club Fall Social get-together: Sunday, Oct. 17, 3 p.m., at Ledge Brewery, Intervale.
Sally McMurdo is a bike safety instructor and cyclist who lives in Conway.
