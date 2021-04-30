Happy May Day! After a long winter and crazy COVID year, May is finally here, with its promise of warmer weather and better biking conditions.
If you and your kids haven’t been out on your bikes yet, now is the time to ride. May is the month for all things bicycle.
First of all, May is National Bike Month, promoted by the League of American Bicyclists (LAB). On their website (bikeleague.org), they say it is celebrated in communities from coast to coast.
Established in 1956, National Bike Month is a chance to showcase the many benefits of bicycling — and encourage more folks to give biking a try.” That’s 62 years of promoting cycling.
Along with National Bike Month, LAB also sponsors “Bike to Work Week” May 17-23, “Bike to Work Day”, Friday, May 21, and “Bike to School Day." Wednesday, May 5. New this year to their list of events is the first-ever “National Ride a Bike Day” this Sunday, May 2.
LAB promoted National Ride a Bike Day on their website, saying, “On Sunday, May 2, 2021, join the League and the millions of Americans who bike for the inaugural National Ride a Bike Day. Let’s spend the first Sunday of every Bike Month rediscovering that simple joy of riding a bike.
"There are so many reasons to bike: because riding a bike is fun! Because riding a bike brings us joy, health and happiness. Because when more people ride bikes, life is better for everyone.
"And because when all of us who ride bikes ride together on National Ride A Bike Day, we can show our neighbors and our leaders why making it easier, safer, and more accessible to ride a bike is so important to so many people. Whether you’re riding for fun, fitness or with family or taking essential trips to work or shop, you are part of our movement for safer streets, connected communities, a healthier planet and happier people.”
Dust off your bikes, pump up tires, check brakes and chains, and go ride your bike. Check out LAB’s website for suggestions of activities around these special cycling days.
For the valley’s local cycling club, Mount Washington Valley Bicycling Club (MWVBC), May is also cycling month. They sponsor two major cycling events in May — Kids’ Bike Safety Day at Story Land on Saturday, May 8, and Crank the Kanc bicycle time trial hill climb on Saturday, May 15. The first event promotes bike safety for young children and the second promotes bicycle racing and endurance while raising funds for Kennett Mountain Bike Team and the bicycling club. These events are in line with MWVBC’s mission: “To promote safe cycling, unite cyclists and foster youth cycling throughout the Mount Washington Valley.”
Kids’ Bike Safety Day at Story Land began 13 years ago when Story Land approached the club about hosting a kids’ bike event there. This year will be its 12th year, after skipping last year because of COVID-19 concerns.
I remember meeting with other bike club members to plan that first KBSD. We knew we wanted to promote safe cycling for children, but how? The group worked out the main components of the event, with a focus on the following elements: having safe bikes and helmets, knowing “Rules of the Road,” and practicing safe cycling skills. We wanted this free event to be educational, but also fun for children. Our hope was that while they were having fun riding their bikes around Story Land and having hot dogs and ice cream at the end, they were also learning how to be better, safer cyclists.
The group designed “stations” to address four essentials of safe cycling:
1. Safe bicycles: One of the first stations in Story Land is the “Mechanics’ Station.” Here, trained bike mechanics check over each child’s bike to make sure it’s safe to ride. They check tires, brakes, chains, and gears to make sure everything is working correctly. They pump up tires, lube chains, and make minor adjustments.
2. Safe heads: At the “helmet station,” trained volunteers check children’s helmets to make sure they’re in good condition and fit properly. If kids don’t have helmets or theirs don’t fit or aren’t in good shape, the bike club will give them a free new helmet.
3. Know the rules of the road: Local police officers volunteer their time at the “rules of the road” station to go over bike safety rules and laws. Using photos of children demonstrating safe cycling, they talk with kids about road rules-wearing bike helmets, riding on the right, obeying traffic signs and signals, signaling when turning, and other bike safety rules.
4. Cycling: Each bike safety station is designed to work on a specific cycling skill. The stations use Story Land’s trails to simulate road conditions. In past years, there were seven stations. This year, they have been combined into three to facilitate flow and distancing between groups. The skills are the same: “riding on the right and in a straight line," “stopping and starting,” “looking for cars coming out of driveways,” “crossing railroad tracks," “signaling turns” and “avoiding obstacles in the road," while controlling the bike. Volunteers from the bike club, Kiwanis, and Key Club help children understand and practice these skills.
Because of COVID precautions, this KBSD is slightly different, but the focus is the same-have fun cycling safely. Participants have to pre-register abikereg.com/kids-bike-safety-day so groups can be spaced out and social distanced. Everyone including volunteers and participants will be required to wear masks.
There will not be hot dogs and ice cream or an Adventure Ride this year to avoid congregating. Parents and caregivers will help with helmet fitting and stay with their children to ensure their safety throughout the course. To minimize contact, there will not be license plates to check off at each safety station or stickers at the end.
Despite this year’s modifications, there still will be free bike and helmet checks, helmets for those that need them, local police officers reviewing “rules of the road,” and safe cycling stations throughout Story Land. In the end, when children leave the park, they get free water bottles, compliments of MWVBC.
Don’t miss this chance for your child to learn about bike safety in a fun way. Go to bikereg and sign them up. The event goes from 9:45 a.m. to 1:45 p.m., with limited time slots, so sign up soon. Hope to see you there at Story Land on Saturday, May 8.
Now that May is here, it’s time to get out and ride with friends and family. Enjoy spring cycling!
Upcoming May events
National Ride a Bike Day-Sunday, May 2.
White Mountain NEMBA Chapter Meeting-Sunday, May 2, 3 p.m. at Ledges Brewery at 5 Town Hall Road, Intervale.
Bike to School Day: Wednesday, May 5.
Kids’ Bike Safety Day at Story Land: Saturday, May 8, 9:45 a.m.-1:45 p.m.
Cyclofemme: Global Women’s Cycling Celebration: Sunday, May 9. Check website for information: cyclofemme.com.
Crank the Kanc: Saturday, May 15.
Bike to Work Week: May 17-23.
Bike to Work Day: Friday, May 21.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.