The Oct. 8 Old Spokes ride in Gorham promised to explore both “old school” and “newer” mountain bike trails in the Coos Cycling Club system.
The “old school” trails were the original ones we rode years ago in Moose Brook State Park. On fall “mountain bike weekend,” local riders were invited by Sally Brassill to Gorham to ride the trails, stay over at her motel and share stories and beer.
Many of the trails we were riding then had once been hiking/walking trails, not specifically designed for mountain biking. Jason Hunter, while working at Moose Brook, worked on improving them for riding. He linked together a trail system that was challenging and fun to ride. Trails crisscrossed Berry Farm Road as they climbed up the ridge. A simple map with numbered junctions gave the “lay of the land.”
Friday, our group of eight started at the Route 2 pull-off. We pedaled up Jimtown Road, took some side turns through a neighborhood and went into Moose Brook on “River Trail.” Going upstream by Moose Brook, it’s a fun trail with twists and turns and quick dips over side streams. It’s not smooth and flowy single track — there are roots and rocks to negotiate and quick climbs to gear down for. Riders have to pay attention and negotiate the trail.
At Moose Brook’s swimming pool, we turned right and rode up to the campground area. We headed up Berry Farm Road that forms the spine of this network. Trails intersect it on both sides. Now, instead of junction numbers, there are trail signs posted, making it easier to find your way with a printed Coos Cycling Club map or Trailforks on your device.
Starting with the CCC Link Trail on the left, we dropped down on “Low Road’ to pick our way over roots and mossy rocks. Later, when the group switched to the other side of the road, to ride “Lower Borderline” and “Deerfly,” leaf-covered trails added to the challenge of finding the way, making the climbs and handling the descents. These were true old school trails.
“Old School trails” is a category of mountain bike trails that adhere to an earlier style of mountain biking. In the 80s, mountain biking was about finding a way through the woods on trails you found there-hiking, game, or snowmobile. The adventure was in seeing if you could make it through on unimproved, rustic trails.
In the mid-90s, the next phase of mountain bike trail development was the “let’s improve or maintain existing trails” movement. Plank bridges were added to go over wet spots, and trails were raked, clipped, and filled in to make them more rideable and sustainable. NEMBA volunteers put in numerous hours of sweaty effort on the Nanamocomuck Ski trail hauling in planks to make bridges over the muddy sections on the Wenonah Trail to protect the trail and make riding more enjoyable. Jason Hunter and friends also worked on the Moose Brook trails to make them more rideable. That was still old school.
The next phase of trail building was “let’s build some single track” trails for the benefit of mountain bikers. People who had ridden other places like Vermont’s Kingdom Trails and out West wanted to create the same type of trails. Sometimes, people just built the trails where they wanted them, without asking land owner permission. These “bootleg” trails caused problems with the Forest Service and others. To keep the area from being shut down to mountain bikers, NEMBA and others worked out a process with the Forest Service for getting permission to legitimize existing single track and build new trails. In Gorham, I’m sure Coos Cycling Club went through a similar process.
In this new era of trail building, hand tools like rakes, mattocks, folding saws, shovels, McLeod’s and Pulaski’s came into play. Weed whackers were hauled in and those with chainsaw certification put their skills to work. Mountain bike clubs held “trail building” weekends and workdays. Members worked to build trails that would do as little damage as possible to the environment, but that was also a pleasure to ride. Trails like Redtail Trail, Sticks and Stones and Pillar to Pond came out of that era of trail building. Although a new focus, it is still considered old school.
When the Old Spokes crossed over Route 2 to sample trails on the other side, we were entering a “new school” zone of trail building. “Pump House Loop” seemed more old school, but “Carry On,” “For Pete’s Sake” and “Howie Roll” are all purpose-built trails. These types of trails are designed to “maximize and maintain flow.” Permissions and layout are all planned ahead of building. Machines like mini-excavators make the work easier and the trails more uniform and durable. Humans with hand tools finish the work and add in benching, berms and rock features to make the riding more fun and trails more sustainable. They were “smooth and flowy.”
Riding some of these new trails was interesting. Climbing up Carry On’s long grade was tough, but made easier by a smooth surface without obstacles and switchbacks. Coming down was fast and swoopy. I had to pay attention when the trail turned and banked, but there were no real impediments unless I went off-trail.
At the bottom, by Pipeline, we stopped to discuss options. Many riders had to get back, but I had time and curiosity. Martha Leich offered to show me a new trail near “Howie Roll.” Corbett Tulip of Tulip Trails had recently finished a connector trail from the “Carry On” area to “Alpine Springs” and “Howie Roll” trails. This trail, “Howie Get There,” was purpose-built to “connect the east side of town to the pipeline corridor. It was machine-built for all abilities and bypasses a persistent muddy section of the pipeline which should just be avoided.”
“Howie Get There” is only 3,750 feet long, but serves an important function. It’s well built, with lots of stonework on the sides and ditches where needed. This “new school” trail is a smooth and easy ride anyone would enjoy, making great trail connections from one side of town to the other.
There are many new trail projects taking place in local mountain bike areas. Some, like the new trail work in East Bear Paw, are more old school type trails, involving raking, trimming, and digging. Others like the Ride NoCo construction project, “Trail 2-Return to Sendero,” will be definitely a new school, purpose and machine-built downhill trail.
As a veteran mountain biker, with many years under my saddle, I’m definitely old school. However, I can appreciate the skill and vision of the new school trails. They are fun to ride, but I miss the adventure of the old style of riding. I like challenging myself by finding ways and connections, getting through the rough stuff, and climbing the hills with no assist.
Fortunately for me and those of you who still like the “cross country” experience, there are still many “old school” trails out there. Check out trails on Eastside and Westside. Ride in Rob Brook area, Albany Town Forest and East Bear Paw. Try Moose Brook trails, too. Pick a ride that matches your interests and skills. There’s always “different strokes (and trails) for different folks.”
Upcoming events
Mount Washington Valley Bicycling Club Fall Social Get-together: Sunday, Oct. 17th, 3 p.m., at Ledge Brewery, Intervale.
Kennett High School Mountain Bike Team Race: Wednesday, Oct. 20 at 3:30 p.m., on KHS’s home course off Eagle’s Way.
“The Howler” Mountain Bike Race: Saturday, Oct. 30, Roger’s Crossing, Bartlett, time trial format, 11 a.m. Benefits Attitash Alpine Education Foundation. Go the Bikereg for details.
Sally McMurdo is a bike safety instructor and cyclist who lives in Conway.
