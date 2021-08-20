In 2017, I wrote about a young rider from Jackson, Darren Piotrow. He was cycling up Mount Washington Auto Road for the first time. When I interviewed him, he gave this reason for attempting it, “With Mount Washington being one of, if not the most prestigious hill climb around, I wanted to give it a go and see what kind of time I could put up.”
His “realistic” goal was to do it in 1:05, his “reach” goal was an hour flat.
When I spoke to Darren Wednesday, I asked him about that first hill climb experience. He finished with a time of 1:06:57, placing second in the male, aged 1-19 division and 19th overall. That’s not bad for a first try!
Darren said he went out too hard in the first mile, not leaving him with much energy for the second half of the race. He struggled in the gravel road section, but still had a respectable finish.
Darren had lots of support for that race. His mom, Meredith, and dad, Steve, are avid and competitive cyclists. They encouraged him. Steve was often his training partner. With his entry fee covered by a Mount Washington Valley Bicycling Club scholarship, all he had to do was train.
A fellow Jacksonian, the late Dick Devellian, offered his support. Devellian organized and directed MWAR Bicycle Hillclimb for many years and often raced it as well. He lent the young rider a lighter saddle and crank set /chain ring combo with an easier gear to crank. Darren still remembers his generosity and kindness. He’s glad Dick’s son Leo will be at this year’s race to give a tribute to Dick and ride up the mountain in his memory.
On Darren’s second race up the mountain in 2018, he used his first-time experience to plan a better race strategy. He was racing in the “elite” category, having earned that spot by posting a previous race time under 1:10 and because he was also a category 2 amateur rider. After he got caught up in the first mile “push,” he dialed it back and found he had energy for the rest of the climb. Though the gravel pitch and crosswinds bothered him, he got through it. The final 100 meters, when he heard the people cheering, he got “goosebumps.” With a good sprint to the top, he finished fast.
Darren’s 2018 Hillclimb time was 1:01:31 — 5 minutes and 26 seconds faster than the year before! He was seventh overall. Now in the highly competitive male, 20-34 category, however, he didn’t podium. Six riders ahead of him were in the same category.
In 2019, Darren didn’t do the Hillclimb and there wasn’t one in 2020 because of COVID-19. This year, he’ll be there for his third try. He’ll be riding in the elite group again. His goal is to shave another 5 minutes off his time and get to the top in less than an hour. He’d be happy with 56/57 minutes.
In the years since his last Washington race, Darren has gained more race experience. After a year of college at Bishop University in Quebec and a semester at UVM, Darren decided that full-time school wasn’t meshing with being a bicycle racer. He decided to take online courses at Southern New Hampshire University. That allowed him to fit in the training and racing he needed to be a competitive cyclist.
Darren joined a cycling club, New England Development Team (NHDEVO Team) out of Boston. He’s been riding and racing with them for the past two years on the U23 (under 23) team. His current race bike, an Allied Alfa, came to him through the team’s sponsor, an Arkansas company that makes carbon fiber bicycles.
Through his team connections, Darren found a CCNS (Charles Coaching Nutrition Services) coach. He designs Darren’s training program. This helps him focus on following his plan and getting the best workout.
Using a power meter as a training tool has helped Darren concentrate on his race effort. He knows he needs to stay in a certain zone for an hour to make his race goal. The meter shows him the amount of force he’s putting on the pedals and translates that into watts. It gives him a good sense of what he can do. With the meter, he can simulate the effort he’ll need to meet his Washington goal.
I asked Darren if he plans to do anything special to his bicycle for the Hillclimb. Since his bike already has a set-up he’s comfortable with, he doesn’t plan to change much. He’ll have a larger cassette on the back and is borrowing lighter wheels from a friend. They will save him critical ounces and could make a real difference in his speed.
Darren is excited to be doing the MWAR Bicycle Hillclimb again. He thinks Tin Mountain is a great organization and does a good job organizing the race. As a kid growing up in Jackson, he knows firsthand the important work they do for the community and supports their efforts.
New England’s road race season typically goes from April to September. Darren has already competed this year in the Scarborough Summer Criterium Series; the Hincapie Spring Series; and Chasing the Wild Boar Time Trials and Road Race.
In May, he rode Crank the Kanc and placed sixth overall, third in his division (males 20-29), with a time of 1:02:49. That’s fast!
After he completes the MWAR Bicycle Hillclimb this Saturday, he’ll be training for his favorite race, the Green Mountain Stage Race on Labor Day weekend. The four-day event includes a time trial, circuit race and road race. Along the way, riders have to conquer the grueling Appalachian Gap climb. The event finishes with the Burlington Criterium Race. It’s billed as “the largest Pro/Am road stage race east of the Mississippi!” No wonder Darren likes it!
Once racing season is over, Darren will continue training but may take time off to go gravel riding. Once the snow is here, he’ll go inside on a trainer or outside on cross-country skis. He finds skiing to be a great complementary exercise to cycling. Besides, he loves to glide on snow — it was his first sport!
Last February, Darren trained in South Carolina with a cycling friend for two months. Later, he traveled with New England DEVO’s Team to a training camp in North Carolina. In between, he worked on his online classes. He now has an associate’s degree and is working on his four-year degree in communications.
Darren’s current goal is to become a professional bicycle racer. He thinks he has the ability and definitely has the desire. In the future, he’d also like to use his writing skills to get into sports journalism. Given his knowledge of cycling and Nordic skiing, it would be a good career path for him.
For now, there a race to be ridden and a goal to reach. Will Darren break that hour mark? Given his drive, ability and training, I bet he will. Good luck to Darren and all those other racers trying to conquer the mountain!
Upcoming events
The 48th annual Mt. Washington Auto Road Bicycle Hillclimb, set for this Saturday, Aug. 21. It benefits Tin Mountain Conservation Center. For race information or to register, please visit the race website: mwarbh.org.
Summer Race Series Mountain Bike Race: Saturday, Aug. 28, Gorham, on Coos Cycling Club’s trail network. This is the fourth of the five-race series. For information and to register, go to tinyurl.com/2f87mwkr.
Sally McMurdo is a bike safety instructor and cyclist who lives in Conway.
