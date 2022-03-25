As the snow melts quickly away, many skiers are putting skis away and getting out their bikes. Last Thursday (March 17), I took my gravel bike out for my first ride. Though I skied the next day at Prospect, I’ve already made the “seasonal shift.”
As spring cycling season is getting started and people are thinking about riding their bikes, I wondered how local bike shops were doing with their inventories. Last year, when I was looking for a new bike, there were very few available and none in my size. Walking into many valley bike shops, I saw empty racks and thin inventory. Cyclists needing parts to fix their bikes had to be patient. The supply chain link was broken.
How did that happen? Three factors came together to make the “perfect storm” of high demand for bikes and parts and limited supply of either.
The first factor was the switch from producing bicycles in the U.S. to producing them overseas. According to an article in WIRED.com (tinyurl.com/3jmxejwm), “In the early 1970s, bicycle sales boomed in the United States, and annual bike production averaged about 15 million per year. But domestic production could not keep up with demand. To increase supply, bicycle producers outsourced production to facilities abroad in places such as Taiwan.”
Taiwan and later, China, could produce bicycles cheaper and faster than the American factories. Wired states that “nearly all bikes sold in the US are imported, predominantly from China. Chinese factories produced about 95 percent of the 17 million bikes sold in the U.S. in 2018, and they provide 60 percent of US bike component imports. Bikes made in Taiwan accounted for 6.3 percent of sales in 2019.”
With such a heavy dependence on Chinese and Taiwan factories to make bicycles and parts to sell in the U.S., the second factor came into play. In January 2020, those factories were shut down when COVID 19 pandemic hit the Asian countries.
In Sabri Ben-Achour’s August 20, 2020 “Marketplace” publication (tinyurl.com/4djvr727), Eric Bjorling, director of branding at Trek Bicycles, a U.S. bike manufacturer, says, “When those countries shut down and those factories shut down, there were just no bikes being made industrywide,” he said. “Those are the bikes that are supposed to arrive in April, May, June and July.”
The third factor then came into play. Americans weary of the shutdown and virtual work and school, were eager to get outside and exercise as the weather got warmer. Adults and children didn’t feel safe traveling but they could recreate in their own hometowns. Cycling was a great way for the whole family to do that.
The problem was there weren’t many bikes available for those that didn’t have any or had outgrown the ones they had. The demand for bicycles well outstripped the supply. The bikes that were available went for top dollar and were gone in a flash. Even used bikes were hard to find and fixing them up was difficult when you couldn’t get needed replacement parts like chains and derailleurs.
Bike shops and customers were frustrated. Shop owners didn’t know when and what they would be receiving from the manufacturers. Cyclists were having a hard time finding the bikes and components they wanted.
Now that it’s a new bike season, I wondered if the supply chain issue had improved. I visited or emailed numerous local bike shops and stores that sell bicycles to find out what they were experiencing.
Shops that are part of larger store chains seemed to be having an easier time getting bicycles than small, independent shops. Matt Gillette from Sun and Ski said things are easing up a bit and more bikes are available this year. With 32 stores, Sun and Ski has more buying power to get bikes and parts. Unfortunately, that also means that customers from far away can take bikes from the North Conway store’s inventory by ordering through the company’s e.com system. Right now, Matt says they have hybrids, mountain bikes, e-bikes, gravel grinders and kids’ bikes to sell.
Jack Steffen from Gorham Bike and Ski also sees the advantage of being part of a chain of six stores. His store has been able to get a whole fleet of Specialized bikes, especially electric ones. In his store, he had cruisers, fat bikes, mountain and road bikes, and kids’ bikes. There are still issues with getting parts, but it’s slowly getting better. Although Gorham Bike and Ski is still in “ski” mode, they hope to be getting in more rental bikes soon.
REI definitely had more bikes on their floor than last year, but the bike tech said there are still problems with getting inventory. Turnaround time for a bike order used to be 600 days. Now, it’s 900 days. He doesn’t think things will improve until 2024. Although he has e-bikes, hybrids, gravel and mountain bikes, he’s not getting a good size run. That makes it hard for customers to find a bike in the size they need. Getting bike components in is still difficult.
Anthony Walker at The Bike Shop says supply issues are not improving very much. He can order bikes for customers or for his shop, but he doesn’t always know what he’ll get and when. He’s found that Cannondale and GT are more reliable, but there are still delays. Fortunately, Anthony has a good inventory of used bikes to round out his fleet.
At Sports Outlet, Bob and Terry are seeing some improvement in their supply of Treks. More will be coming in soon and bikes are selling well.
Stan and Dan Sports is receiving more bicycle shipments, but getting parts is still an issue. When large bike manufacturers bought up all the components to build more bikes, it became hard to get specific parts. The shop can order parts, but the delivery is a “little funky.”
At Red Jersey Cyclery, they’re having a hard time getting full suspension and fat-tire bikes but can get road bikes and hard tails. Once again, big bike buyers paying cash upfront for parts get priority, making it hard for small shops to get components.
Nate Harvey says Great Glen Trails won’t really get into bike season until mid-May. Right now, he’s finding parts very hard to source out. Fortunately, he received last year’s bike order in August, so he’s “sitting on a fresh fleet” of bikes.
In Jackson, Andrew Drummond of Ski/Bike the Whites said, “Things have gotten worse since last year with most bike manufacturers allocating a limited number of bikes to dealers. We were ordering small parts early last summer in anticipation of this shortage and have a steady flow of chains, brakes, and other components coming in sporadically. Fortunately, we held on to our rental bikes and will have those available for customers as we move into bike season here at the shop.”
Bicycle supply issues are gradually improving, but there are still delays in finding and getting bikes customers want. The demand is still high for new and used bikes, but the inventory hasn’t caught up. Getting bicycle parts is still a big issue for everyone. People looking for bikes or components need to be patient and diligent, checking online and in bike shops frequently. Many will have to make do until the supply chain issues ease up. I wish them all good luck.
Upcoming events
White Mountain NEMBA Spring Membership Meeting — April 10 (Sunday), Ledges Brewery, Intervale, 4 p.m. Learn about projects, grants, elect officers, and trail work.
Mount Washington Valley Bicycling Club Spring Social and Business Meeting — April 13 (Wednesday), 5-7 p.m., Ledges Brewery, Intervale. Learn about this season’s rides, races and events.
Bike Coalition of Maine Bike Swap — April 24 (Sunday), 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., University of Southern Maine, Lewiston campus. The cost is $5 to attend for anyone over 12.
Sally McMurdo is a bike safety instructor and cyclist who lives in Conway.
