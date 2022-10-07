Did you ever have to make up your mind? Last week, I wanted to go for a bike ride, but I couldn’t decide whether I wanted to go for a mountain bike or a gravel ride. So, I combined the two. I mapped out a ride on the West Side that included both trails and gravel roads, with a short section of pavement to complete the loop. Along the way, there were options for additional trail diversions if I felt like it.

The choice of bicycles was easy. If I wanted the most versatile ride, my mountain bike was the best option. It may be slower on gravel and pavement but could take me on any trail I wanted to ride. It can go almost anywhere.

