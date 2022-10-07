Did you ever have to make up your mind? Last week, I wanted to go for a bike ride, but I couldn’t decide whether I wanted to go for a mountain bike or a gravel ride. So, I combined the two. I mapped out a ride on the West Side that included both trails and gravel roads, with a short section of pavement to complete the loop. Along the way, there were options for additional trail diversions if I felt like it.
The choice of bicycles was easy. If I wanted the most versatile ride, my mountain bike was the best option. It may be slower on gravel and pavement but could take me on any trail I wanted to ride. It can go almost anywhere.
Where to start was the next decision. Starting at West Side Road’s southern end was one choice. I could park at Frechette’s Tire and ride Passaconaway Road to High Street to access Marshall Conservation and Cedar Creek trails and roads. Another option was to start at the northern end near Echo Lake and take trails and roads toward Cedar Creek and Marshall’s. The third option was to start from Marshall’s parking lot, ride north, then loop back.
Three criteria drove my decision: 1. Ride as little pavement as possible, 2. Plan the ride to avoid overlaps and repetition of trails or roads and 3. Make a loop. Other factors that came into play were how much time and energy I had that day and the fact I was riding solo. Since this was my first ride since bruising my ribs the week before, I needed to take it easy.
Marshall Conservation Area offered the best option for a short loop of less than 10 miles. Parking there, I started with a combination of Lucille’s, Holy Cow, Quarry and Muzzy’s trails to get to the bench at the top of the hill. From there, I took Lager’s Lane to High Street. That route was only a little over 2 miles. There were other options. I avoided what I knew would be a wet and muddy Red’s Trail, a snowmobile trail that would also take me to High Street. I passed up the longer section of Quarry that’s rough, rocky and rooty and would be rough on those ribs.
At High Street, I turned right and pedaled to the Forest Road 379 gate, bypassing the climb up FR 380 to the Mineral Site. On a day when I was more ambitious and in better shape, I could use the Mineral Site Trail to get over to Joe’s Alibi, but sore ribs said, “No way!”
I planned to cruise downhill for 1.5 miles on FR 379 to where it intersects with pieces of the Electric Loop. I might do the entire loop or ride parts of it. I started with the short piece on the left that brought me to the junction by Joe’s Alibi. Rather than ride the next longer Electric Loop section, I opted to ride the gravel road to its intersection with FR 379 A.
Turning left at the fork in the road, I rode in the direction of the Ultimate Singletrack and Railroad Grade. My goal that day was to check out the foliage at the Moat Brook Crossing and the swamp along the way. It didn’t disappoint. Bright colors framed the water and the view of White Horse Ledge in the distance.
Beyond the swamp, the road turns to the right. The Ultimate Single Track sign on the right beckoned me, but I passed it up. I was looking for the Railroad Grade Connector. Taking a side trail on the left, I climbed steeply up to it. Piles of big boulders at the top marked the edge of an old quarry.
The Railroad Grade Connector is a straight shot a half-mile downhill to Cedar Creek. I let the tires roll and enjoyed the cruise. The dirt road at the bottom paralleled the Cedar Creek development road. At its end, I turned left on Cedar Drive and rode to Heather Lane, using it to reach Dandiview Road. Turning left, I pedaled to West Side Road. A right turn and a mile of pedaling brought me back to Marshall Conservation Area to complete my loop.
My plan of a mixed bag of trail, gravel, and minimal pavement riding had been successful! With more time and energy, and healed ribs, I see more challenging and longer loop rides on the Westside in the future. There are numerous options for adding more mountain bike trails, including Mineral Site and Echo Lake trails and linking them together with forest and paved roads for hours of exploring.
When planning such a ride, having good maps to consult is a necessity. Some people use Trailforks and other online sources, but for route planning, I prefer a paper map. With the map spread out before me, I can see the “big picture” and get a better sense of ways to link trails and roads together.
I still use the map, my husband, Peter Minnich, made — Mountain Cycle Guide Service’s 2014 “Conway Area Mountain Biking Trail Map.” Since it was published before the Marshall Conservation Area trails were built, it doesn’t have those trails on it but has the other trails in detail.
Coupled with this map, I used the new White Mountain NEMBA map of this area. I found it on their website (tinyurl.com/4smx5jb6). You can also see it in person at Jeremiah Beach’s new Pro Tune location at the old Margarita Grill building on Route 302 in Glen. The new shop planned to open on Thursday, Oct. 6. Stop by and check it out!
October events
New England High School Mountain Bike Race — Oct. 12, 3:30 p.m., Stark’s Mountain in Fryeburg, Maine. Come watch the Fryeburg Academy Raiders and Kennett High Eagles compete against other schools in their mountain bike league.
The Howler-Vintage Bike Race — Sunday, Oct. 16, in Bartlett. Registration begins at 9 a.m., races start at 11 a.m. For more information, go to: tinyurl.com/yakc9c8y.
Mount Washington Valley Bicycling Club’s Fall Social — Oct. 16, 4-7 p.m, Ledges Brewery, Intervale.
Kennett High School Invitational Mountain Bike Race — Oct. 19, 3 p.m., Kennett High School. Come out and cheer for the Kennett Eagles and Fryeburg Raider teams.
Bicycle Rodeo — Oct. 22, 10 a.m.-noon, Molly Ockett School parking lot, Fryeburg, Maine. Free for area children ages 4-12. Sponsored by Lovell Recreation Department, Molly Ockett PTA, New Suncook PTA and Bike Coalition of Maine. Children will ride closed traffic skills safety course, have their helmets and bikes checked and have fun. For more, go to tinyurl.com/2v2ar376
New England Mountain Bike Championships — Oct. 29, 12:30 p.m., Kennett High School.
Sally McMurdo is a bike safety instructor and cyclist who lives in Conway.
