It’s happening again, macabre deja vu.
I have an hour for a bike ride, the amount of time I give myself to break away from the chain attached to my ankle by the landline phone since the death of my father in late April and the medical care needed for my mother. Up to Conway Public Library I pedal for a novel in an attempt to escape the phantasmagorical madness that cloaks my world of late.
The cellphone blasts when I’m nearly home. I pull over. It’s the palliative care nurse.
Mom’s ready for hospice.
Not unexpected, but the impossible and unimaginable continues.
Dad, 89, was buried a week ago to the day.
Mom, 84, signed dad’s hospice papers but not hers. That’s left to the health-care proxy: me. First my sister and I talk. We weigh the options and decide it’s best to manage her excruciating pain as she refuses to go to the hospital from her locked-down apartment during the pandemic despite her health’s steady decline.
I sign.
Until she dies, we call, FaceTime and again rely on the compassion of masked angels, most of whom we will never meet, and $11 an hour home health-care aids who can’t afford health insurance.
She deteriorates. Her mind wanders. Maybe it’s the morphine. The last time she calls me it’s 5 a.m. An aid dialed. Mom tells me she’s in a Japanese bar. I say I’ll call back. Later, I ask if she remembers the call. She says she wasn’t in a bar, but a Japanese spa getting a massage.
She was an international traveler until the end of her good, long life, including several years caregiving for Dad.
As Dad died, we told him we’d take care of Mom. As Mom dies, we tell her we’ll take care of each other.
The call comes at 2:30 a.m. on the Sunday over Memorial Day weekend, four weeks to the day Dad died, somewhat fitting as her final stop is a national cemetery. They will be together forever after almost 61 years of marriage.
Days later, the family does another Zoom service and funeral. Same rabbi. Same chaplain. Maybe the same crane that lowered dad’s casket into the ground. This time we add another branch of the family and linger afterwards getting reacquainted.
I meet my cousin’s second wife. She has the same name as his first wife.
Cant make this sh*t up!
As a grizzled veteran of virtual funerals, there’s something to say about sitting at your kitchen table in the upper half of a suit to say goo-bye. After this pandemic, actually attending a funeral is so 2019.
Though losing both parents through hospice in such a short time is staggering, death — both a badass and jackass — teaches.
Death doesn’t care what you eat, how you vote, how you pray. In death, there is growth, loss, love, forgiveness and responsibility. There is acceptance and the burial of hatchets you forgot why you held. Life is appreciated anew, as death is part of the cycle down roads with destinations unknown.
There is education in finance, law and medicine. There is also relief, knowing when the phone rings now another health-care decision isn’t imminent.
Death makes you confront life, no matter how uncomfortable. My parents were generally thorough in planning for death, but there was one thing they couldn’t plan for — a pandemic — which has caused bewildering headaches that only time, hopefully, will cure.
Write it down. Talk it out. Let your wishes be known! We knew what to bury Dad in. Mom, not so much. We resorted to a FaceTime fashion show, a caring aid displaying the collection.
In death, there is reconnecting. The best thing about this whole experience is my sister’s back in my life. We get along, but took different paths upon leaving the Long Island, N.Y. nest, she to a strange land called Tennessee and me to the northern hinterlands.
As happenstance has it, she recently moved to Vermont. We now live three hours apart, both on dead end dirt roads minutes from lakes where we launch our kayaks.
Even more serendipitous, when my wife and I bicycled Vermont top-to-bottom in 2008 we pedaled on the road she now lives off of, and stopped at the general store she now frequents. It’s across from that lake where she paddles.
Can’t make this sh*t up!
So as we wait for the Florida independent living apartment to open up to families and the heavy lifting begins to vacate the space they lived in for almost six months, I ride when I can.
When I do, I silence that (expletive) cellphone ringer.
