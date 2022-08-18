The Kancamagus Highway is basically part of Erik Corbett’s Conway Village backyard. He rides it a lot. About a year ago, he got the idea to cycle the entire Kanc which morphed into riding Route 112 essentially across New Hampshire.
Last month, his wife Beth dropped the 42-year-old off in Fryeburg at the Maine State Visitor Center on Route 302 at 6 a.m. for his ride to Vermont. Beth drove while Corbett was on his bike.
After making it over the Kanc, the two stopped for lunch at Beth’s mom’s in North Woodstock. Then at Lost River Gorge, Beth supplied him with more Clif bars to keep him going. She was there in Wells River, Vt., after he crossed the Connecticut River to complete his July 17 journey in 90 degree heat.
As Beth posted on Facebook, he covered 72 miles, climbed 4200 feet of elevation and passed through three states.
That’s quite a feat for a guy who sustained a t7 spinal cord injury in 2000 and bikes on a three-wheel handcycle.
He hasn’t let it slow him down.
Corbett’s an active man. As a monoskier, he’s competed in the X Games and also appeared in Warren Miller’s ski movie “Dynasty.” That was during his days running the Ability PLUS program at Attitash.
Now, he uses a handcycle, enabling him to get out and do some serious climbing in the notches.
Corbett wrote in an email that the bikes have come a long way in the 15 to 20 years he’s been using them.
“Just like the whole bike industry equipment has gotten better and lighter, the new 12-speed cassettes and 50-tooth cogs make climbing much easier,” he wrote.
He does climb. Not only the Kanc, but also Bear Notch Road and going around the Moat Mountain Range.
He also competes. Over Memorial Day weekend, he won the men’s handcycle division in the Vermont Cities Marathon in Burlington with an office time of two hours.
“I went in part because of the work I’ve been doing with Bike-on.com (a Rhode Island-based retailer of handcycles, recumbents and other adaptive sports equipment) and part because Burlington is always a fun city to visit,” he said.
The politically-active Corbett is returning to Vermont to take part in the Kelly Brush Foundation’s 17th annual Kelly Brush Ride on Sept. 10 in Middlebury. A fundraiser with 10- to 100-mile options, the foundation’s mission is to inspire and empower people with spinal cord injuries to lead active and engaged lives. Brush was a Middlebury College ski racer who suffered a spinal cord injury while racing. Corbett plans to ride a century. Last year, he did 50 miles.
Biking around the valley, Corbett is sometimes asked if he built his bike. He didn’t. The biggest issue for him is making sure he’s prepared for a bike issue when he’s out of cell phone range.
“I’ve got a kit of tire levers, pump, tire, tubes, chain tool and extra Clif Bars in case something goes wrong out on the Kanc. And it has,” he said.
On his recumbent bike, Corbett is seated close to the ground. Initially, he didn’t think he’d like it. But it’s very comfortable and faster than being upright.
“Because of where I broke my back I don’t have a lot of trunk control or abdominal muscles, Corbett said. "Sitting upright to ride for hours sometime made my back ache more than anything. With the recumbent position though, it’s like laying on the couch but with pedals in front of you. Plus, it’s more aerodynamic. In the more upright position your chest acts like a sail and catches a lot of wind. Being more reclined means you can go farther, faster and with less effort,” he said.
An active lifestyle advocate, he’s working on building a website called ShiftedCycling.com to aggregate all the things that work well for handcyclists, recumbent riders and everyone.
“For instance, the cargo bib shorts that gravel riders have developed work great for me,” he said. “It’s tough to reach into pockets on the back of my jersey without stopping but having pockets on my thighs is much easier to grab a bite to eat on a downhill. I’ve got a standard bar bag on my rear axle with tools and extra food. The plan is to bring all that stuff to one place for adaptive riders instead of searching the internet and wondering if it’ll really work the way you think it will.”
