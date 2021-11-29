There were 126 responses to this week’s Tele-Talk question: “What would you like to see added or changed at the Mountain Valley Mall?” Popular answers included Target, Kohl's, Trader Joe's, a bowling alley or a roller rink.
I think it would be nice to have a Target at the Mountain Valley Mall, maybe where JCPenney was.
I would like to see some stores for residents. We definitely need a Kohl's, a Trader Joe's, a Joann Fabrics and an Ocean State Job Lots. That would be very beneficial to the people who live up here.
This is Linda in North Conway. I would like to see something replace the JCPenney that’s been closed. We need a department store. We have so much shopping but no diversified store that would be nice there. And a restaurant that would have some different food than we have all the time it seems as Mexican or whatever. Something with a healthy salad bar would be nice.
I would like to see a Kohl's go into the mall. We lost JCPenney's and Kohl's would bring a lot of different things in which local people could buy. This is May from Eaton.
I would like to see a shop selling gifts and mementos of the Trump presidency, including a collection of paintings created by the Trump offspring and by the lovely Melania. Perhaps gifts from Sylvania would also be included.
I'd love to see a target added.
What I would like to see added at the Mountain Valley Mall would be a good bedding store where you combine sheets and pillowcases. Also a good curtains store and a clothing store that sold nice turtlenecks. Have these gone out of style? I can't find one in the valley. This is Conway
This is T from Conway. I think it would be great if they put a Target store in the mall and also an Olive Garden or an Old Country Buffet.
I would like to see a big sign that says “Sunday shopping for residents only.” Put signs at the state line in Fryeburg, Massachusetts, Vermont and Canada that say “No entry on Sunday.” Know and pray on Sunday. Give us a break from these people. They are beginning to be a nuisance. This is a Center Conway resident.
I would like to see a topless doughnut shop.
We need a Target, a Kohl’s, a Longhorn Steakhouse and an Olive Garden.
I’d like to see a Bed Bath and Beyond and an Olive Garden restaurant move in.
This area needs some stores and restaurants that serve the residents. My vote is for Panera Bread, Kohl's and Joann Fabric. Don Jones, North Conway
I would like to see a pedestrian-friendly landscape where shoppers can easily and safely walk between the various buildings and establishments without having to engage in “open field” navigation through expansive parking lots with vehicles entering, turning, and backing. Landscaped walkways with clearly marked crosswalks and signage for vehicles to yield would reduce the practice of shoppers “commuting” by vehicle between stores and would incentivize walking. Furthermore, the new owners of the mall could collaborate with nearby businesses, residences, and the town to create walkable pathways between their property and Green Granite Inn, Quality Inn, Airport Pines, Windsock Estates, Settlers Green, Michael’s, the Pet Store, Walmart, Eastman Road and the soon-to-be-built Rec Path trailhead on Hemlock Lane. They could demonstrate leadership and set an example of what a walkable community could be. Larry Garland, Jackson.
A more knowledgeable tech store like Best Buy. Instead of only thinking of the tourists, how about the locals who live here year round. A store like Bed, Bath and Beyond has everything a person can ask for, and maybe a moderately priced restaurant to draw the movie goers, anything other than another Southwestern/Mexican eatery. Lastly, make the outside more appealing. I believe, and many agree, in your quest to please the tourists, the locals are being squeezed financially with the addition of more high-priced stores. Sandy, Freedom
How about a Mexican restaurant?
A Kohl’s would do well in the former JCPenney. As for the footprint itself, it just looks like three independent buildings. There is no connection making it appear as a cohesive retail environment. DJ Silva, Ossipee
I would like them to add a casino, hash house and brothel.
A Target where the JCPenney store was.
I would like to see a big food court with a variety of simple items such as a slice of pizza, sandwich, etc., and, drum roll please, public bathrooms.
We would like to see a processing center established to serve the 100,000 illegal aliens that are crossing our southern border every week. Setting up rural centers has been suggested by the White House spokeswoman ,the perky Peppermint Patty, and we agree. This will afford these poor souls the ability to satisfy their needs easily with the shops being within arms reach. This will also afford our Democrat friends the opportunity to adopt these folks into their homes easily. We think the valley could absorb about 350,000 of these folks, Kammie would be very proud of the valley.
Please give us a store for the locals, where we can buy clothing and home goods that are not high-priced one-brand stores. Kohl’s would be nice or bring back JCPenney, Jan from Fryeburg, Maine.
My husband and I went to the movies Friday night and wish that more locals would support our one and only movie theater. The theater has been upgraded and looks great and what better way to spend time with your children or significant other. Support our local theater, there are great movies playing. Julie Steiner
The valley has a good selection of stores. I think a store like Kohl’s to replace what was lost when JCPenney left would be good. Otherwise, a BestBuy could fill a need up here.
Mountain Valley Mall is more like a plaza. It needs an anchor store. Maybe a Target to give Walmart some competition. Or a Trader Joes. Trader Joes gives decent wages. Possibility of adding housing to the area like other “malls” do. Natick or Assembly Square. Place for where the workers can afford to live and work. Abner Bonilla
Indoor walking area, coffee shop, affordable shopping. Jennifer Grise
Bowling alley/trampoline park/kid center, Jessica McAvoy
Kohls and Panera Bread, Laurie Houghton-LaClair
Goodwill, update the movie theater to have big, comfy recliners and maybe even food, an indoor bounce area. Amy-Nicole Corvin
Does it matter what we think? This is New Hampshire, Live free and die. The corporations will do what they want regardless of the consequences. We have lived in Fryeburg, Maine, for 20 years so we know how things work there. Stephen J. Desrosiers
Goodwill! People have too much stuff, not enough thrift stores take donations easily!! Or even Salvation Army. Anita Williams
Trader Joe’s or Target. Sara Wallace
A community performing arts and music venue. Aimee Frechette
How about a YMCA? In Plymouth, Mass., I wired some stores at Colony Place. It’s a huge strip mall. With many restaurants. The place is packed. The flowers in spring and summer absolutely beautiful. One of the cleanest places I have ever been. Stephen Boyson
They invested $26 million so I can only imagine what will go in. But I do like everyone’s ideas, especially something year-round for the local kids, Trader Joe’s/Target, plus we definitely still need a decent movie theater in town. Either way I hope they cater more toward the locals than tourists for a change. Diane Schober Marquis
Dream Machine, Kmart and music 4less. Scott Ross
A movie theater, bowling. Kohl’,. Bed Bath & Beyond, a Costco or BJs. No more hotels. Rosemary Hughes
Would be great to have Joann Fabrics back. Buttons Greene
Bring back JCPenney. Mike Kelliher
Clear it all and plant trees. Jesse Badger
Bowling Alley with glow bowling. Cheri-Beth Stackpole
Target or Kohls, a bowling alley, roller rink. A Payless Shoes would also be nice somewhere in the valley. There are a lot of vacant stores. Let's fill them. And no more hotels for Pete's sake. A country western bar/ eatery. Barbara Gifford
I liked it back in the day when it had Joann Fabric, Fashion Bug, Payless, Hallmark and Penneys. Would also like to see a music shop that sells CDs, records etc. or Target. Jane Warren
We, of course, would like to see a vegan restaurant located there. Flatbread Co. and Chef's Bistro need some competition to bring out their best. The Vegan Project
definitely something for the kiddos ! maybe like a rolling rink or bowling. Sabrina Merrill
I would love for Mount Valley Mall Cinemas to get some rehab love. A bowling alley or indoor glow-in-the-dark mini golf place. A Bull Moose or Newbury Comics would be lovely. A Hot Topic which is a sister store to Torrid. And a Target. Goodness, do we need a Target. I would never need to leave the valley and could keep all of my money local. And, it would attract younger people to want to work for those businesses and possibly stay in the Valley. Ashley Kerr
Affordable housing because we need that more than new stores. Michelle Mickle Schwartz
Roller skating rink or bowling. Kristina McCarthy Troon
Housing so people can live in this town or who the heck will work in these places? If you don’t get new blood or keep the youth in the area, the town will collapse. Stephen V. Harper
What we seem to not need is more retail space. Were it my money, I’d invest in people and build affordable housing, maybe even retail at the ground level, apartments or condominiums above. Nancy Frawley Marquis
I would like to see the former Kmart and JCPenney space be completely gutted and have Dave & Busters move into the space. People would absolutely love a space like this. I could honestly see this. I also like the idea of a bowling alley, trampoline park, roller skating rink or a kid center. These are all great ideas.
I am looking forward to seeing what actually happens with this space with the new owner. Zac A. Mercauto
Urgent care/clinic. Gentle Dental/Aspen Dental. There's so few doctors here. The Container Store. Savers or Goodwill. Registry of Motor Vehicles or whatever you call the place you renew or obtain a driver's license. PJ Michalski
A children’s museum, large open indoor place for kids to play. Hillary Hall Osgood
Target, Kohl's, Trader Joe's have repeatedly ignored our valley for years and will never invest here. Same for Bath & Body Works. With Market Basket coming in, why yet another grocer? We do not need any more national chains. They are deserting Settlers Green at a great rate. Rip out the existing buildings and concrete and make a green communal/commercial space with smaller indie stores, coffee shops/bistros and kids park. Deborah Jasien
Indoor shooting/archery range or a place where kids can hang out (supervised). Chris Fournier
Trader Joe’s, Sue Haberek
Something that will bring more tourists to town, we don’t have enough of them. Ted Colby
A Goodwill and a Japanese restaurant. Jenna Cairns
Put back similar to what was there: Joann, Papa Gino's, department store, paper store, Penny's...there is no selection unless you're looking for a room. Joanne Carver-Farnham
Something fun! Like maybe a bowling alley, roller skating rink, or a small scale museum. Susan O'Sullivan MacDonald
Trader Joe’s or Whole Foods. John E. Cabral
Trader Joe’s/Target. Manju McDevitt-McCann
I always wish we had An Olive Garden. Lorraine Lettiere DeRemer
Might just as well build another hotel. Joe Stacey Sr.
Trader Joe’s. Tobie Murphy Garis
Anything that pays a liveable wage to its employees. Curtis Smith
IMAX Theatre. Richie Girouard
Target or Kohl’s, Alexis Verrier
I’m hoping for another hotel, some more outlets and corporate chains. I wish they would cut down the remaining spindly trees and just pave everything. I love the pavement. Jesse Mixer
Hobby Lobby. Lexie Sanborn
Roller rink/bowling alley. Rainy day fun recreational activities, plus it could bring roller derby to the valley- fitness, community and entertainment for all! April Surette
Trader Joe’s. Jane Ellen
Would be awesome to incorporate an indoor walking area for seniors. Lionel Tetreault
Dave & Busters or an indoor roller skating rink in the old JCPenney. Ashlyn Maryanna Kimball
Target. Donna Lowell Fournier
I hope the theater remains and it would be great if it could be given a little upgrade. I also love the idea of a Target or Trader Joe's if we're looking at larger chain corporations. I'd legitimately never have to leave the valley if we added those two but I'm totally down for some more indoor activity fun for families or even a store like Savers so people have a place to donate unwanted goods/clothes but can also shop through their inventory for affordable treasures as well. Alexz Ehlers
Golden Corral. Susan Smith
Bowling alley. Kelsey Candelora
Hobby Lobby, Big Fin Poke, Trader Joes, Panera Bread, roller rink/bowling alley. Roberta Roth
Planet Fitness. Becky Hall
Kohl’s. Pat Connary
Hobby Lobby. Jennifer Anne
Tractor Supply. Tansy Sanborn
Kohl’s. Jennifer Anne
Trader Joe’s, Target and Panera Bread. Makenzie Woodward
Target, Olive Garden, Bonefish and Soma please. Lisa Pimental
A Marshalls would be nice and a Chick-fil-A. Danette Moses Talbot
Updated cinema, Payless, Goodwill, a smoothie place. Jennifer A. Custeau
Trader Joe's. Courtney Clark
Chick-fil-A. Muriel Ann
Affordable housing. Wayne A Stanton
Trader Joe's. Annmarie Lombard
Target. Kerri Rosado
Kohl’s. Jackie Menard Haddy
Trader Joe's. Susan Fortier
I'd love a Japanese steak house. Bambi Kelter
How about a place for your workers to live? Josh Gadwah
Planet Fitness. Lisa Ellery-Wing
Panera Bread and Apple store. Michael Gowitzke
Trader Joe's. Ivy Lienhard Lucas
Target. Ivy Beane
Homeless shelter. Geordy Hutchinson
A real movie theater. Like one with food, waitstaff, etc. Katherine Doyle Mercauto
Do we know who the purchaser was? Curious who the landlord is. Melissa Pizzo Shefshick
Target. Kathy Gannon
Trader Joe’s, please. Bailey Mason
Joann's for sewing and crafts. PJ Michalski
Target. Brianna McCollum
Music/movie store like Bull Moose or fye.Trudy Bolt
Goodwill. Ruby Tuesday.Susan Gregson
Target. Renee Cotton
Bring back Wendy's. Walter Davis
A bowling alley would be awesome. Jenny Kessler Spofford
Smash rooms and axe throwing. Alec Malenfant
Target. Emily Jane Douglas
A Japanese steakhouse would most definitely thrive ( maybe not there ) in our area. Bruuce Silver
Roller skating rink, bowling alley, table games or all of the above. Families need something to do besides skiing. Brian Hebert
Affordable housing. Daniel Rassi
Buffalo Wild Wings. Donnie Grieb
A gentlemen’s club, with dancing. Paul Lenzie
Indoor roller skating. Get air. Mary Jollotta
Target, Trader Joe’s, Joann Fabrics or Hobby Lobby any and all of those would be great. Maria Rea
Target. Steve Gallo
Trader Joe’s, Trader Joe’s and Trader Joe’s. Mark Palladino
Target would be nice. Jan Davis
