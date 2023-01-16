There were 12 responses to this week’s Tele-Talk question: “Do you think this winter’s mild temperatures indicates a change in the climate or is it just unusual weather?”

Even meteorologists don’t know for sure what is happening to our climate and what the outcome will be and why. Regular people enjoy the short-term benefits of mild winters. Many of us nostalgically recall snowier winters long ago. Scientists study the different ways the Earth’s climate has changed during the past 4.6 billion years using paleoclimate data, evidence of past climate preserved in fossils, sediments and ice. Based on the geological past, we are as likely to see an Ice age as a global rise in temperature. Either one would be a disaster and destructive to life on earth. Extinctions have happened, yet here we are. Ann Borges, Tamworth

Tags

