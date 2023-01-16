There were 12 responses to this week’s Tele-Talk question: “Do you think this winter’s mild temperatures indicates a change in the climate or is it just unusual weather?”
Even meteorologists don’t know for sure what is happening to our climate and what the outcome will be and why. Regular people enjoy the short-term benefits of mild winters. Many of us nostalgically recall snowier winters long ago. Scientists study the different ways the Earth’s climate has changed during the past 4.6 billion years using paleoclimate data, evidence of past climate preserved in fossils, sediments and ice. Based on the geological past, we are as likely to see an Ice age as a global rise in temperature. Either one would be a disaster and destructive to life on earth. Extinctions have happened, yet here we are. Ann Borges, Tamworth
41 of 58 counties in California have already been declared for FEMA Public Assistance, (money to cities and counties), to deal with the recent flooding. I lived in California in the ’70s and ’80s. I have been employed as a FEMA reservist since 2004. I deal intermittently with people affected by federally declared disasters. This has got to be the biggest one the state has ever dealt with. Is all this recent crazy weather caused by global warming or is it naturally occurring? The verdict is still out. I wish you Californians all the best. Be careful and stay safe.This is Dave Mandel in North Conway.
Please! The Earth is 4.5 billion years old. It’s seen many different weather patterns. Only 20,000 years ago, we were covered in a mile thick ice. The sun and our moon have their own cycles as well. Don’t flatter yourselves that humans can alter the effects of planetary bodies. Live your lives and take what comes! Recycle your trash and enjoy yourselves. Mark MacRae, Bartlett.
Neither: We are in the grips of the effects from a common phenomenon called La Niña. Peter Donohoe
Get serious. The whole “climate change” thing is being used as a means of controlling us. First, it’s take away our petroleum, next it’s solar farms all over the virgin landscape, then it’s windmills on our mountaintops, and now it’s no gas stoves. Meanwhile, China and India pollute the world and take over. Good plan. Franklin Stephenson
Consider these facts impacting the finite troposphere, a once perfect recipe upon which all life came into being: Livestock and their byproducts account for at least 32,000 million tons of carbon dioxide per year or 51 percent of all worldwide greenhouse gas emissions. Methane from raising 80 billion “farmed” animals has a global warming potential 86 times that of CO2 on a 20-year time frame. Livestock is responsible for 65 percent of all human-related emissions of nitrous oxide — a greenhouse gas with 296 times the global warming potential of carbon dioxide, and which stays in the atmosphere for 150 year. Even without fossil fuels, we will exceed our 565 gigatonnes CO2e limit by 2030, all from raising farmed animals. Livestock operations on land have created more than 500 nitrogen flooded dead zones around the world in oceans. One third of the planet is desertified, with livestock as the leading driver. No trees, no photosynthesis, equates to no clean air, Let’s call climate change its accurate name, human-caused environmental suicide. Basic biology and math. Laura Slitt
Let’s everybody just stay calm. So far it’s been a pretty mild winter, we get those. We also get brutally cold winters, too. I’m pretty sure people must remember some of those. It wasn’t long ago, maybe last year when it was really cold. So before you start screaming about climate change and other things we have nothing to do with, you should look into our history like actual history, and maybe take a ride down the Kanc, and you can check out the leftovers from what happened to all the glaciers that disappeared long before we were ever here. So might want to check into some of that before everybody hits the panic button and goes out of their minds.
It is just the type of year it’s been. It happens every year for a short period either in January or February. It’s nothing global warming. The older people know that. The younger people will learn that. Ken from North Conway.
The climate change idea is about as real as Joey Biden is an honest person.
This is no more than just an unusual winter. This is like the winters they get on the coast. I lived on the Maine coast for half of my life and this is like a Maine coast winter. Furthermore, the storms that have come so far, if they tracked 150 miles or so more east, we would have been on the colder side of those and would have gotten all snow. So this is just an unusual winter and normal and the way things go. Nothing more, nothing less. Peter from Ossipee
Stop blaming everything on climate change. It was similar in the winter of ’73-’74. It was similar in ’79-’80. In the early 80s, it was similar. I don’t remember what the year was, but on a Christmas Day at the top of Wildcat, it was 70 degrees. You know, every five years, in the ski business, we used to have two that were bad, three years that were good and one year that was so-so. We are in the same pattern. This is not a climate change issue. This is a little bit extreme, but it happens. So it’s not called climate change. It’s just a bad winter. That’s all.
It really cracks me up that you people think that this is a second coming of Christ. It’s just normal. I’m 78 years old. I’ve seen it all. I’ve seen snowless winters. I’ve seen great windows with a lot of snow. It has nothing to do with climate change. You people are ridiculous. It’s just more of the Democratic crap getting shoved down our throats.
