There were 23 responses to this week’s tele-talk question, “Your best guess: What’s behind the Fryeburg Fair’s start date?” The correct answer is: The Fryeburg Fair always includes the first Wednesday in October, which means the opening Sunday can be as early as Sept 28 and as late as Oct. 4. Dave Andrews, the fair’s superintendent, doesn’t know “exactly” why that schedule was established but thinks it was to avoid competing with other fairs in the state. Nine people had the correct response.
I was wondering the same thing. Seemed like it would have started super early this year, but then I thought I was going crazy. Nate Robinson
It always ends on Columbus Day weekend. Brenda M Gillette
Always the first Wednesday of the month of October. Shari Charles Smith
Well, the last day of The Big E in West Springfield is always the first day of Fryeburg Fair. Curt Ford
Racing schedule. First week in October with a Wednesday, as I recall. Carl Lindblade
The weekend before Columbus Day. Rachel Burnell
It’s the week which the first Wednesday of October occurs in. Elwyn Wheaton
I was going to say the Sunday after I see all the early bird traffic bringing in rides, food trucks and person vendors with all their trailers. Tammie Savini
Always starts on or closest to the last Sunday in September. Elizabeth Hewitt
The Sunday before the first Wednesday in October. Linn Charette Tripp
Always after Cumberland Fair. Jordan Small
The week with the first Wednesday in October. Heather Noyes
The 40th Sunday of the year is the start date. Chelle Elliott
WTH is a virtual fair. Naomi Turner Seymour
First Sunday in October? Pam Emery
First Wednesday in October. Jennifer Kovach
The Fryeburg Fair start date is calculated by the week that Oct. 1 happens. In 2021, the fair would start Sept. 26 and run through the 3rd of Oct. Sandy Scanlon Kelly
Sunday before the first Wednesday in October. I used to know why. I don’t anymore.
This question is too complicated for an intelligent response.
It is based on the date of the astronomical high tides at the northern coastal beaches of Bolivia. It always has been for the last 24 years.
The best guess for how the fair’s start date is calculated. The first Wednesday, Wednesday in October is always fair Wednesday. Mary Nash, Fryeburg
The full week or two Sundays before Columbus Day. Walter Davis
This is Butch from Center Conway, and the Fryeburg Fair starts each year on the Sunday prior to the first Wednesday in October.
