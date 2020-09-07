There were 63 responses to this week’s Tele-Talk question, “Will you be voting in person for the primary or did you use an absentee ballot, and why?” The majority of responses, with 49, were in favor of voting in person. There were 12 responses for voting absentee, one for neither and one non-answer.

Absentee based on my age and underlying medical conditions. I hand delivered it early to town hall (and will do so for the general election as well). Ann Haralambie

In person so there’s no way it doesn’t get counted in time. Larry Davis

In person. Jane Morrison Davidson

Absentee. We will deliver directly to the town hall. Lana Roussel Williams

Diabetics, such as myself, I should vote absentee. However with the safest precautions I’ll use hand sanitizer, wear my mask and still vote in person. Jd Saunders

We will vote by absentee ballot. We have already completed the paperwork. It’s very easy. Nancy Frawley Marquis

In person. Ronda Caulkins Murphy

Absentee ballot to piss Republicans off. Jillian Sanborn

I’m uncomfortable with absentee ballots, so in person. I just don’t trust it to be accurate. Seems to me everyone is pushing the absentee ballots. Barbara Gifford

I should vote absentee. I’m disabled and very high risk. However, voting in person in this election is very appealing. Curt Ford

In person. That’s why we have masks and stay 6 feet away. Absentee will be crazy. Kristy LeSage

Absentee, I work with individuals that are at risk. Marion Serns Owen

In person, I live my life like I always did, for the moment, except now with a mask and no hugs. Leo Gauthier

In person. Did it at the town garage earlier this year. This Tuesday will be the same. Nov. 3, I will still vote in person as well. We make a thing of it and always try to celebrate with lunch or dinner together after. Rachel A. Valk

Absentee since I normally travel during election week. It became a habit. This year, I’m not traveling but still sent in my request. I like it because it gives me time to be sure my ballot is accurate. Kelly-Cata Baker

In person. I have health issues but I’m still voting in person. Chelle Elliott

Absentee, health reasons. Jane Russell Rejda

In person, no doubt ballot is received and counted! Stephanie Rogers

I just moved here so in person. I’ll be voting by mail for the presidential election. Claudia Keller

In person but safely! Lisa DuFault

In person, safely. Graham Barber

New Hampshire has 209 active cases. Nine in hospital; 60 in nursing homes/county jail

That’s less than 200 cases in the state of 1.36 million people. Vote in person. Chelle Elliott

Absentee. Sandi Poor

In person. If we can go to a grocery store, we can vote in person. Megan Fraser Thomson

In person. If I can go to Walmart, Shaw’s, ect., then I am able to vote in person. Merle Cole Jr

In person, I trust the ballot box. Virginia Moore

IN PERSON!!!!! Sharon Burt Fournier

Absentee. I’m high-risk as well. Very easy. I already handed in my primary ballot. They will mail me the ballot for the general and I will bring it to town hall. Nancy Russo

In person! Rebecca Lynn

In person for sure. Evelyn Blanchard

In person! Joy Paul

Definitely in person. Susan O’Sullivan MacDonald

In person. Marie Dupuis Hanson

Absentee. Dixie Coleman

In person. Jeannette Moulton

If I don’t vote in person, I don’t feel like I really voted. Old school. Mrs. S.

In person. Josh Robichaud

In person. Carleen Pfluger

I am voting absentee because I am on a Wildland Fire assignment in Elko, Nev. If I was at home, I would have voted in person. Bob Amidon, Glen

In person this time. Linda J. Burns

In person, period. Katherine Doyle Mercauto

In person. Ian MacMillan

Vote early and vote often.

In person. Bonnie Miller

In person. For those taking this question further than a simple answer, why? There seems to be a sort of bullying shaming going on here and I find it disgusting. Tammie Savini

In person. That’s why we have masks and distancing. Ben Cargill

Definitely in person with ONE vote. Nancy McClare

In person. #everyoneshouldvote. Melissa Tibbetts

I will be voting in person. That’s the way it should be.

I definitely will vote in person as we did for 250 years. Voting by mail is the extreme left wing nuts that are attempting to take over the U.S. Voting in person is the safest and most accurate way.

Of course, I will be voting in person. I am not that Ill if you’re ill in a nursing home or cannot make it, then you should do absentee. Otherwise, everyone should be voting in person so they don’t cheat. This is Donna and I’m from Bartlett.

I will definitely be voting in person for the primary. And I will definitely be voting in person for the presidential election in November. No no no absentee ballot. Nope. Don’t trust it. So in person and here I come.

In person.

I will be voting in person for the primary. Absentee ballot is fine. Mail-in ballots in other states have a high probability for fraud. If you can go to the grocery store, or in some cities, if you can go out and protest/riot, you should be able to vote in person. I also believe in voter ID. JD from North Conway

In person. Linda Steadman Eldridge

I will be voting in person in the presidential election in the primaries, but especially the presidential election. If I can go to work, where I’m a server in a restaurant, if I can go to the grocery store, Walmart, Lowe’s, TJ Maxx, Walgreens, Paris Farmers Union, get takeout food, all those different things, I can certainly show up in person to vote. And everybody else should, too, unless you have some incredible need that you need to do an absentee ballot or if you’re compromised, get out and vote. No excuses.

In person. Bonnie Ainsworth

I will be voting in person for the primary. I don’t understand. If you can go out to get food, if you can go shop at Walmart, you can stand in line to vote. There’s no difference whatsoever. So I hope people go out to vote. This is the Powder Slasher.

In person. Debra Chesley Selmi

I do not vote by mail or in person because Russia, China, Nigeria and the Democrats will do what they have to for the outcome they so desire.

In person. Hutch Hutchinson

Definitely in person because that is the only way to be sure my vote gets into the ballot box and will be counted.

