There were 63 responses to this week’s Tele-Talk question, “Will you be voting in person for the primary or did you use an absentee ballot, and why?” The majority of responses, with 49, were in favor of voting in person. There were 12 responses for voting absentee, one for neither and one non-answer.
Absentee based on my age and underlying medical conditions. I hand delivered it early to town hall (and will do so for the general election as well). Ann Haralambie
In person so there’s no way it doesn’t get counted in time. Larry Davis
In person. Jane Morrison Davidson
Absentee. We will deliver directly to the town hall. Lana Roussel Williams
Diabetics, such as myself, I should vote absentee. However with the safest precautions I’ll use hand sanitizer, wear my mask and still vote in person. Jd Saunders
We will vote by absentee ballot. We have already completed the paperwork. It’s very easy. Nancy Frawley Marquis
In person. Ronda Caulkins Murphy
Absentee ballot to piss Republicans off. Jillian Sanborn
I’m uncomfortable with absentee ballots, so in person. I just don’t trust it to be accurate. Seems to me everyone is pushing the absentee ballots. Barbara Gifford
I should vote absentee. I’m disabled and very high risk. However, voting in person in this election is very appealing. Curt Ford
In person. That’s why we have masks and stay 6 feet away. Absentee will be crazy. Kristy LeSage
Absentee, I work with individuals that are at risk. Marion Serns Owen
In person, I live my life like I always did, for the moment, except now with a mask and no hugs. Leo Gauthier
In person. Did it at the town garage earlier this year. This Tuesday will be the same. Nov. 3, I will still vote in person as well. We make a thing of it and always try to celebrate with lunch or dinner together after. Rachel A. Valk
Absentee since I normally travel during election week. It became a habit. This year, I’m not traveling but still sent in my request. I like it because it gives me time to be sure my ballot is accurate. Kelly-Cata Baker
In person. I have health issues but I’m still voting in person. Chelle Elliott
Absentee, health reasons. Jane Russell Rejda
In person, no doubt ballot is received and counted! Stephanie Rogers
I just moved here so in person. I’ll be voting by mail for the presidential election. Claudia Keller
In person but safely! Lisa DuFault
In person, safely. Graham Barber
New Hampshire has 209 active cases. Nine in hospital; 60 in nursing homes/county jail
That’s less than 200 cases in the state of 1.36 million people. Vote in person. Chelle Elliott
Absentee. Sandi Poor
In person. If we can go to a grocery store, we can vote in person. Megan Fraser Thomson
In person. If I can go to Walmart, Shaw’s, ect., then I am able to vote in person. Merle Cole Jr
In person, I trust the ballot box. Virginia Moore
IN PERSON!!!!! Sharon Burt Fournier
Absentee. I’m high-risk as well. Very easy. I already handed in my primary ballot. They will mail me the ballot for the general and I will bring it to town hall. Nancy Russo
In person! Rebecca Lynn
In person for sure. Evelyn Blanchard
In person! Joy Paul
Definitely in person. Susan O’Sullivan MacDonald
In person. Marie Dupuis Hanson
Absentee. Dixie Coleman
In person. Jeannette Moulton
If I don’t vote in person, I don’t feel like I really voted. Old school. Mrs. S.
In person. Josh Robichaud
In person. Carleen Pfluger
I am voting absentee because I am on a Wildland Fire assignment in Elko, Nev. If I was at home, I would have voted in person. Bob Amidon, Glen
In person this time. Linda J. Burns
In person, period. Katherine Doyle Mercauto
In person. Ian MacMillan
Vote early and vote often.
In person. Bonnie Miller
In person. For those taking this question further than a simple answer, why? There seems to be a sort of bullying shaming going on here and I find it disgusting. Tammie Savini
In person. That’s why we have masks and distancing. Ben Cargill
Definitely in person with ONE vote. Nancy McClare
In person. #everyoneshouldvote. Melissa Tibbetts
I will be voting in person. That’s the way it should be.
I definitely will vote in person as we did for 250 years. Voting by mail is the extreme left wing nuts that are attempting to take over the U.S. Voting in person is the safest and most accurate way.
Of course, I will be voting in person. I am not that Ill if you’re ill in a nursing home or cannot make it, then you should do absentee. Otherwise, everyone should be voting in person so they don’t cheat. This is Donna and I’m from Bartlett.
I will definitely be voting in person for the primary. And I will definitely be voting in person for the presidential election in November. No no no absentee ballot. Nope. Don’t trust it. So in person and here I come.
In person.
I will be voting in person for the primary. Absentee ballot is fine. Mail-in ballots in other states have a high probability for fraud. If you can go to the grocery store, or in some cities, if you can go out and protest/riot, you should be able to vote in person. I also believe in voter ID. JD from North Conway
In person. Linda Steadman Eldridge
I will be voting in person in the presidential election in the primaries, but especially the presidential election. If I can go to work, where I’m a server in a restaurant, if I can go to the grocery store, Walmart, Lowe’s, TJ Maxx, Walgreens, Paris Farmers Union, get takeout food, all those different things, I can certainly show up in person to vote. And everybody else should, too, unless you have some incredible need that you need to do an absentee ballot or if you’re compromised, get out and vote. No excuses.
In person. Bonnie Ainsworth
I will be voting in person for the primary. I don’t understand. If you can go out to get food, if you can go shop at Walmart, you can stand in line to vote. There’s no difference whatsoever. So I hope people go out to vote. This is the Powder Slasher.
In person. Debra Chesley Selmi
I do not vote by mail or in person because Russia, China, Nigeria and the Democrats will do what they have to for the outcome they so desire.
In person. Hutch Hutchinson
Definitely in person because that is the only way to be sure my vote gets into the ballot box and will be counted.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.