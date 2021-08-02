There were 25 responses to this week’s Tele-Talk question, “Do you think the program of having officers visit all five of Conway schools as part of their daily patrols will be as effective as one officer spending most of their time at Kennett High School?” Most people didn’t directly answer the question with many questioning the need for a police presence at all. Of those who did answer the question, four said yes and eight said no.
I know it’s costly, but having an officer at every school would bring great peace of mind for parents, students and teachers. With the way our world looks, one officer for five schools isn’t enough in my opinion. Tiera Colette Ferreira
When I was a student at Kennett High, I remember thinking our SRO was a joke. He was mean and unapproachable. A few years ago, police departments across the nation participated in “The Lip-sync Challenge” which completely revisited our youth’s view of the police force. I think SROs should be present in our schools (as needed) to build relationships with our young community, and to assist in resolving early issues before they become big issues. This is a tool with untapped potential I think we all should be supporting. Heather Forbes
I think it would be better for schools to have their own officer so that the kids can bond with that officer. I think a rotating officer would have a difficult time getting to know the kids well enough to spot problems. That being said, if it had to be a rotating officer, it is much better than no officer. Ginger O’Toole Bailey
Pretty sure this will cut down on all those elementary school gangs and drug use! Mike Fairbanks
It’s a pretty sad world when we need police officers in the schools period. Shannon Boudreau Welch
I would think having mental health counselors in all the schools would be more effective than the police? The doors are locked, yes? The police are out patrolling and minutes away. Schools often already feel like prison to many kids and I doubt the majority of them are comforted by having an armed cop there. Didn’t the SRO at one of the school shootings hide? Jesse Mixer
It is sad that this is needed. Carl Tyler
When I went to high school we paid a retired officer. He came and went. He still did a great job. I don’t think having one go to five schools is a great idea. Leona Adams
The kids need to know that a police officer exists in their school or can be contacted if one is needed. I know the kids love seeing an officer. They are an important role model for young kids and they have such an impact. Amy Davenport Petronio
What the hell is going on at the schools? Pat Quinn
No. Having an officer in the school isn’t enough to stop incidents. Having one show up occasionally will be even less of a deterrent. Assign one solely to the school who can be known and respected by the kids. Autumn Merritt
Yes. One full-time officer is unnecessary. Sanborn Jillian
Police officers have no business in school. It creates a punitive environment which is not conducive to a positive learning environment. Melissa Fuller Palzewicz
No. You know the kids that are going to be trouble will memorize their schedule and act out accordingly. It will just make school that much more miserable for the other kids when they aren’t there. Melissa Gentry
It’s certainly more economical, and to hide your hand, park a cruiser at every school each day. Nobody will know which school has an officer present. Tom Croteau Jr.
I don’t see the need for an officer to be in the elementary schools. I do think that the middle and high schools should have an officer. Nikki Pare
Take that money and hire adjustment counselors for each school. Melissa Elena
I think it would definitely make more sense to go to all the schools. Sarah Noyes
I think the responses above show a large diversity of thoughts regarding the purpose of a SRO. What is the stated purpose for the position? In Fryeburg, Sgt. Heidi is a wonderful, positive presence at the Molly Ockett School. I agree with many of the comments that speak about the potential relationships that can be built in either building scenario. Carolyn Nichols
The state police need to deploy the SWAT team to Kennett High School. That’s the only way to control those brats.
I’m sure they have a reason for it. Give them a chance. Let the professionals figure it out. Jeff Currier
I had a security officer in my high school and everyone loved him. Even when he wrote kids up, they knew he wasn’t trying to get them in trouble. It was effective but still supportive. We need to focus on finding someone capable. Jess Warren
Quick better catch those vapes in the bathroom. Brandan Eldridge
We agree with Joey Biden and Kammie Harris that there should not be any police in the schools. They just traumatize the students and professors. Defund the police, a Democratic Party mantra, apparently applies. Pol-lice, pol-lice, we love the pol-lice!
Ask why sophisticated, well-funded schools need cops, not about one symptom of failed society.. Ask why children are plagued by violence, school shootings. WHY? Read “The Jim Mason Story: Shooting Ourselves in the Foot. Doing Violence to Our Children’s Faith and Sensitivities.” Ask why their natural empathy and compassion for living beings is gutted like the fish they’re taught to kill. Ask why their brains are nutrient deficient from the standard American diet of death and disease. Ask why animals are used as therapy which wouldn’t be necessary if their society wasn’t morally, spiritually, religiously and politically schizophrenic in our relationship with nature being consumed to ecocide. Chris Hedges knows why, look him up. Laura Slitt
