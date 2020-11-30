There were 30 responses to this week’s Tele-Talk question: “Where would you like to see public bathrooms in North Conway Village?” There were a variety of responses with the most popular one being near the train station and Schouler Park with eight people giving that answer. Other responses included the fire station, the info center, the former Movie Gallery lot or staying at home.
That convenience store in front of the train station, there is always a big line of people there. Miguel Menendez
The influx of day-trippers this year (as compared to typical tourists on weekly vacations) was an absolute nightmare. Traffic, rudeness, pollution, graffiti, etc. etc. etc. The valley needs to take a step back and do some soul searching before continuing with the massive development going on. Stop making it so comfortable/easy for people to pop in for a day. Make residents and taxpaying part-timers a priority for once. The valley is very quickly losing its charm. Diane Schober Marquis
I’m going to suggest paying for the bathrooms. They are a pretty important thing to have for visitors and locals alike. If you do not pay, then there will be simply no bathrooms. Zac A. Mercauto
One as you enter Conway at the Info Center, another somewhere in the center of the strip, one at Schouler Park, for sure, another at the overlook in Intervale. I’m stumped as to why this hasn’t been done as a courtesy for the patrons and tourists yet. Whitney Bowley
There are public restrooms at Settlers Green. A bathroom area near the train station at the end of town would be nice. Unrelated but you could help pay for this by charging for parking. You could have one ticket pay for the day at all spots. Then only need one type of ticket. We can use the dump stickers to tell who is exempt (locals). A dump sticker is free. Suzette St. Pierre
There are bathrooms in Settlers Green already being maintained. Not to mention the gas stations, laundromats, grocery stores and Walmart. It’s not hard to find a bathroom in Conway. Why can’t people be directed to any of these places rather than the town spending more money to maintain others? I’m sure those funds could be put to better use! Michelle Longley
Pay to have the bathrooms at the Ski Museum cleaned. Or let’s become San Francisco and tell people they can do their business in the street. Amy Patenaude
Just curious with the cases on the rise, and the governor asking that we stay away from relatives during Thanksgiving, why the hell are we inviting tourists up here with open arms and coddling them? Josh Robichaud
If you don’t put porta potties in they will find a place to do their business. Would you rather place some all around North Conway Village or have a mess somewhere in public? Bill Belida
Information booths coming into Conway Village and North Conway Village. Rosemary Harmon
Back at your house. Brandon McHenry
The old post office building near the park and railroad station. Peggy J. Hatch Dickinson
Install some at the new fire station. Cody Floyd
Small building where the porta potties usually are. Travis Rockett
Anne from Intervale. And I was thinking put some bathrooms in at the new fire station. It’s a huge building and maybe they could have storm drains and then rinse it out with their fire hoses. Seems convenience, so I hope that is a consideration.
I think next to Hooligans, I believe there is an empty store and a big parking lot. This would be an ideal spot to put half of the porta potties because many people go to Zeb’s and Penguin and all those other types of shops on the side streets would benefit from having something closer for the patrons. The other half would be closer to the train station area. Lou of Center Conway.
I feel like it’s a no brainer and you should have some porta potties at Schouler Park.
Put them in front of the Communist Sun.
To paraphrase Jeff Foxworthy, if you and your dog are peeing against the same tree, you might live in Conway.
I think people should stay at home and use their own bathroom. And when the pandemic is over, we can talk about where to put public restrooms. It’s kind of a dumb question right now.
The bathroom issue has been going on in this town for years. And you know, who always stepped up to the plate and offered a bathroom? Joe Berry in his building below Olympia Sports. Joe Berry also, since the town doesn’t supply not one single trash can right there in the village area and people leave their garbage all throughout the village because there’s no place to put it, steps up to the plate and leaves the trash barrel near that beautiful yellow house on the corner of Synergy. And further down, he provides one by Olympia Sports and he provides a garbage barrel by Eastern Slope Inn. Maybe the town should sit down and take some notes from someone on how you’re supposed to run this town because it’s pretty absurd. You need to provide bathrooms for people, period, especially when they’re going cross-country skiing. This town is getting more ridiculous. Let’s just add another auto parts store, another hotel, another chain restaurant. Let’s add some more Airbnbs and no housing for people to work around here. They have to work three jobs just to survive. Shame on this valley. It is not what it was.
I’m curious the last time any selectmen or all of those type people took a stroll to the village, up the side streets, checked it out. A little stroll, see all the litter. See all of the mayhem. Maybe they should do it during day and night so they can see the mayhem from the Airbnbs on a really busy holiday weekend, for example. Or just during the day. There’s litter everywhere. This is not what we used to be. And where’s the trash receptacle? There’s no place to put it. Go look by the Movie Gallery area. Look on any side street and you’ll see litter and there’s no place to put it. And you’re worried about bathrooms? And then where do you want people to pee? Come on.
I like the idea of converting the small fire station on Seavey St. Portable toilets are for events and cannot be kept even close to clean or sanitary. With this pandemic, they really make no sense at all. An engineer should be able to renovate this station building into a modern facility that will be easy to clean. The location is also best as it would serve the walkers and shoppers along main street. Such a facility could handle all activities at Schuoler Park, the railway station, the arts and crafts shows held along the side walk, the chile festival, community center and ski museum visitors, the playground and hog coliseum events. We couldn’t ask for a more suitable location.
I would like to see no new bathrooms in the town of Conway. The federal state and local governments have spent close to $100 million on wastewater treatment in Conway Village and the town of Conway, North Conway etc. since 1960. Everyone should be able to flush away. There are at least 25 public and private bathrooms in Conway some that have been around for a long, long time .I have used over the last 58 years a number of these facilities: The U.S. Fire Street complex at the start of the Kancamagus Highway, Hannaford, Dunkin Donuts, Shaw’s McDonald’s, Walmart, Conway Town Hall, Conway Recreation, Davis Park, County Library, Burger King, North Conway Country Club, Conway Village churches, the $200,000 Whitaker Woods house, the $3 million Scenic Vista bathroom station that the State of New Hampshire built with a couple of porta potties outside. Finally, for many years I worked in gas stations where one of my duties was to keep the two bathrooms clean. What’s the problem? Donald Tremble
This is Robert Gruber calling from Lincoln. I think it would be crafty if you put two or three on top of Zeb’s General Store and someone could climb it with a ladder. If you guys think that’s a good idea, give me a call.
It’s shameful that we encourage people to come up here to enjoy the beautiful surroundings or to shop and offer them no place to relieve themselves. I think that Settlers Green has nice bathrooms, but not the entire community should go there. Other than that, I don’t know any place where a person could go to the bathroom unless it was in the grocery store. The portable potties are difficult to clean in the winter but that is one solution and I don’t know where you would put them except perhaps the parking lot of the old video store or at Whitaker Woods, but then they are not part of our scenery, They are terrible looking, but they serve a purpose, a very real and needed purpose.
Install public bathrooms in Schouler Park. Charge people from Massachusetts $1 every time they use them. Locals go free. This is Dave in North Conway
Definitely not at Whitaker Woods. Keep them where they are. Don’t destroy the only place left to enjoy some privacy during a walk or run.
Because the Mount Washington Valley is a prime tourist area, it is imperative that public restrooms be available. Local retailers should not have to take care of these needs. I suggest that a facility be placed in a very visible area, preferably near Schouler Park.
I propose turning the Gibson Center for Seniors into the Gibson Center Toilets. The main dining room could support 30-35 stalls, while the kitchen and various committee rooms could add an additional 20 thrones. Also in schouler park, I would recommend a wiz wall facing east, something I saw on the beaches of Tel Aviv, Israel. It consists of a 4-foot-high wall with 15-20 urinals attached. That’s it, no privacy. If money is a problem, then designate various gutters as toilets and you just squat. This is very popular in Calcutta, India and Chittagong, Bangladesh.
