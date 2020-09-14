There were 76 responses to this week’s Tele-Talk question, “Where were you on Sept. 11, 2001?”
Taking a reservation at the Red Apple Inn during breakfast with a room full of guests. We watched it live on TV. The person on the phone was Canadian. I hung up. I told her I thought my country was under attack. She called back the next day to let me know that the Canadians were with us, we cried together very, very powerful. She told me I was the only American that she “knew” and she desperately needed to tell this directly to an American. I would find out the next week that I was pregnant. #neverforget Carla Schneider.
In the clinic being diagnosed with mono. I got quarantined to my room while the rest of my unit scrambled to assemble and get ready for war. Trudy Bolt
I was in the Conway Daily Sun writing a hiking column. There was a wide screen TV on, directly across from me in the editorial room. I said “The world has changed.” Was I right? There was a certain loss of innocence. But we compartmentalize trauma and go on. Ed Parsons, Tamworth
I was in Pennsylvania in third grade just got to school then my father showed up to pick me and my sister up. We watched the news all day long horrified, watching the people jump the towers falling the Pentagon and Flight 93. But even as a kid I still remember just how united as a nation we all were the day after. Wyatt Coughlan Jr.
Right there, unfortunately. I lived and worked in Lower Manhattan. I went to ground zero to serve lunch to all of our honorable who spent days and weeks looking for people under the rubble. 9/11 is never a good day, while it’s a day to honor those who lost their lives and our bravest who risked their lives to help, it’s also a day to feel sad and cry. I don’t think anyone can comprehend the impact this event has made on the lives of those affected by it. A big shout out to the Sun and all of those who continue to remember because we mustn’t forget. Kim Poliquin
I owned and operated an 18 room inn in Ogunquit. One of our guests came down from his room telling us a small plane had flown into the tower. We turned on the TV in the common room and watched in horror. We had a full house with guests from NYC, New Jersey, Montreal, Indiana and as far away as California. A group from California were scheduled to fly home the next day. They eventually rented a van and drove back. We knew people in the towers. All got out but the stories were horrific. To say the least, it changed our lives forever. After 22 years of running our inn with numerous wonderful guests that had become friends the following summer we decided to sell and try to enjoy a simpler life. Jeff Murphy
I was teaching second grade in southern Connecticut, commuting distance for many of our parents to New York City. As the day unfolded, we found this tragedy touched not only our town, but on my grade level a second-grader lost her father that day. Her mother worked in a building close to the father but she was able to return home safely. We tried to keep calm for our students and counted on each other to get through the day. On top of all of that, my only child turned 16 that day and had an appointment after school for his license. For years after 2001, he wanted to change his birthday but yesterday he turned 35. Darlene Williams Ference
John Fuller School. A parent called and told us we should turn on the news. We turned it on just in time for the second plane to hit. We had a student whose parent worked in one of the towers. Thankfully, through a series of events, he had not arrived at work yet. Wendy Ladd
I was at a doctors appointment. My doctor came in and told me that a plane had hit one of the towers and we were just stunned, couldn’t believe it and then the second plane hit the other tower. I left the hospital in shock and was in shock all day. Watched everything unfold on TV all day and night. I will never forget. Susan O’Sullivan MacDonald
I was working as a nursing sister in a critical care unit in Coventry, England, and was on my lunch break. I remember watching on the TV in the staff lounge. I thought it was a film initially then the reality set in. Horrific. Sue Medlock
I was at work at my office at Center Plaza in Boston. A coworker saw the news that the first tower was hit and then we all ran into our conference room to turn on the TV to watch in disbelief. By 10 a.m., we were ordered out of our offices because we were located next to an FBI office and there was concern we could be another target. So we all scrambled to get home. It was an awful day, one I’ll never forget. And, to make matters worse, we heard of a former coworker who was on the flight from Boston to LA and of course, she lost her life that day. Rosanne Kulibaba
I was the public relations director for the Manchester Monarchs...had just gotten into the office. I was preparing my trip to Los Angeles to cover the Kings Training Camp. Flight 11 out of Boston was one of the four departures I looked at booking. I chose Sept. 12, out of Manchester. Still haunts me to this day. Christopher McNevich
I was in my sixth grade classroom in upstate New York. When my teacher wheeled a TV on wheels into the front of our classroom. She was frantic. “We are being attacked.” I had no idea what was going on until I saw what was playing on the television. Then the classroom phone rang. She was addressed to go over bomb protocols with us and we went into lockdown until they could evacuate us. We were taught to get under our desks on our knees, tuck our heads down and cover it with our arms. I remember lots of crying. Sydney Whitelaw
I was closing a customer’s pool with the radio on and heard Howard Stern yell “We’re under attack!” We finished the job, and shot to my partner’s house to see it on TV. It was my first day back at work after my dad’s funeral. I’ll never forget. John White
I was at Memorial Hospital in North Conway giving birth to my daughter. Amy Fraise Boyd
I was driving into work at a little retail store that I owned in Bangor, Maine, when I heard it on the radio. I spent the day at the store working and doing orders with nothing but the radio on. Very few customers. When I drove home at 6 p.m. I did not pass a single vehicle from Bangor all the way to Winterport, Maine where I live. Gloria Aurelio
I was working in the Hancock Tower, in Boston. Someone’s wife called in and alerted us to what was happening. They eventually evacuated us, the tallest building in every major city. We listened on the radio as the towers fell. I remember consoling one of the women who was crying. We went home for about a week. Fred Somers
Well what a loaded question. Well, the one thing that I know that I was doing, I was working, I’m not like all these deadbeats now sucking off the stimulus plan that forget how to work.
I was in my living room watching “Regis and Kelly” when the first plane hit and I watched the rest happen live. Cat Driscoll Panno
I was on the way to the dentist in North Conway. We heard about it on the radio, and told the folks at the dentist office about it and they turned it on. When I got to school after we watched it on TV. I was 11. Kendyl Sullivan
I was teaching in Bartlett, and I got called into another room where I was told what happened. Very surreal moment. Kurt Erickson
I was working in North Conway when a customer came in and phones started ringing with family members alerting us. We immediately put the live news feeds on and turned the radio up to watch and listen to it all unfold. Terrifying and heart wrenching. Amy Welch
Working at my desk in the office when one of my salesmen called knowing I had a TV under my desk. He told me to quickly get the TV on, and when I did I was totally dumbfounded, because we didn’t know why this was happening. I had ABC on, and they were wonderful, staying as calm as they could in giving out the information they had. While I was watching I felt totally numb, ice cold, and felt like everything was draining from my body. It was the sickest feeling I ever had, and I could hardly function. Other calls came in, and we were simply trying to get a hold on this. It was difficult to get through the day and get home to, what else, keep watching the updates. Horrific, devastating, shocking. I don’t think I slept for weeks and was certainly never the same again. May God Bless America. Phyllis A. Hawkes
I was working at a food pantry, was told we were closing the doors, went home, to my mom who was living with my young family and me, she was watching TV and she said she did not understand what was happening, but it looked like it was something bad. God Bless America, then and now. Leo Gauthier
In our new home in our U.S. Foreign Service post, Tashkent, Uzbekistan (12 time zones away). A new Uzbek friend called to tell us and say how sorry he was. We hadn’t even connected our TV yet, and spent the night listening to the news on Voice of America on shortwave radio. Serving our country at the U.S. Embassy in Tashkent for the next four years was shaped so much by that memorable day. Jennifer Grise
I was about to take a long bicycle ride. I had my helmet, gloves and shoes on. I wanted to see the weather radar before I left and turned on the TV. Saw the second plane hit. Four hours later I realized I was staring at the television still wearing my helmet, gloves and shoes. Curt Ford
My day started with my brother calling around 6 a.m. to let me know that my sister-in-law was in labor so my nephew was going to be born that day. A little later, I was driving through Boston on my way to work, looking at the beautiful blue sky with an air of excitement. I was also trying to plan my work day so I could get to the hospital later in the afternoon. Then..I was listening to the radio and they interrupted the song and said, “A plane went into the World Trade Center.” I continued to work. We watched the news all day long, stayed in our offices and worked at the same time. We finally had enough and told the bosses that we were leaving. After getting home to my family (my neighbor was getting our kids after school that day so he pulled them out of school early) and watching more news, I headed to the hospital to meet my new nephew. He celebrated his 19th birthday on Friday. It was an emotional day! Cynthia Fulton Biagini
I sent my kids off to school, stopped at the Irving station to get gas, when I entered they told me a plane hit the towers. I rushed home to turn on the news to see what happened. I thought I was watching a video of the first plane but soon realized it was the second. I sat on the couch and cried. The most heartbreaking thing happened when my April returned home from school. She had our flag that hung on our front porch in her hands when she entered the house. I said why did you take that flag off the house? She replied, “Mom they will know where we live.” I Assured her we were safe. The next day, on the front page of the CDS was a story that terrorists stayed less than 1 mile from our house. That moment, I did not know what to say to make my girls feel safe. Instead of returning the flag to its post outside we had a smaller one and placed it in the plant on our coffee table. I will never forget. Deb Madden Deschenes
I was driving to work, when it came on the radio that a plane had crashed into the twin towers. When I got to work, I found out it was an attack. One of my co-workers was bawling her eyes out because she had family that worked in the towers. None of the phones to her family were working so she had no idea if they were OK. We watched in horror as the towers fell not knowing if her family was dying in front of us. We all were devastated at the loss of life. She found out a few days later that both relatives were OK and not at the towers when it happened. I will never forget that day, ever! Carolyn Letellier
I was 16 and living in Southern Maine. I had skipped school with a friend that day to visit my boyfriend Clint (who I’m still with today). We had no idea what happened until around 9:30 a.m. or so on the drive home. We turned on the radio and that’s how we learned our country was under attack. We didn’t have cell phones at that time so we continued to listen to the radio scared and in tears until we made it home. Only when I turned on the news did I really understand the gravity of what had happened. Ashley Gore
I was a flight attendant for Delta Airlines for 41 years. On Sept. 10, I had a layover in Manhattan with two other flight attendants and two pilots. On the morning of Sept. 11 our flight took off from Newark, N.J., between the two strikes. I will never forget seeing the twin towers from the air. The captain (who served in Desert Storm) called us to the cockpit and said he was landing at the closest airport of his choice — not knowing what actually was happening. We landed at Raleigh/Durham airport and sat in a room with many crews from other airlines watching the horrific news on the television. Sandra Steele
Stuck under the Pentagon on the Metro yellow line when the plane struck. After hustling out of the Federal Communications Commission a little after the first plane struck in NYC, the streets were chaos and I decided it was time to flee the city to where I lived in Old Town Alexandria, Va. Bridges were already blocked and the Metro was the only option to exit (still not knowing what was going on). Around 9:30 a.m., with cell service dead, the Metro packed, and rumors swirling the State Department was bombed, I hopped on the train hoping for a quick exit. After going under the Potomac and traveling for several minutes the train came to a screeching halt. Three hours later the Metro began rolling forward, and finally we exited. It wasn’t until nearly 1 p.m. that I discovered the near miss above me and what happened in NYC. Tragic day. Tyler T. Ray
Working at a law firm watching every moment making sure my two girls were safe at school and my husband being in NYC the same day was safe. No signal to him, later finding out he was across river, stopped traffic sadly watching it all unfold up and personal. Cathy Gliwski Clay
I was working for a small startup flower delivery company called KaBloom in the Boston metropolitan area. On that morning, our CEO called everyone back to our headquarters in Woburn and told us to take the rest of the day off. Little did I know that my delivery schedule in the next few weeks would include deliveries with red check marks next to them signifying victims families and remembering to show the proper respect. I will never forget one delivery to a home in Wellesley. I rang the front doorbell and didn’t get an answer so I walked over to the side entrance and tried there. Through the door looking into the kitchen I saw a gentleman at the kitchen counter with his head in his hands...obviously distraught. I gently placed the flowers on the stoop and headed back to my truck. I will always associate that gentleman’s grief with my thoughts of 9/11. Don Fredrikson, Conway.
I was prepping for the first day of school at Madison Preschool. Lauren Nicole
I was at work trying frantically to reach my mom who was supposed to be flying that morning. Michelle Longley
I was in the Conway Courthouse preparing for the day’s cases. Jean Huntoon, the clerk, came into the building and said she had just heard on the radio that a small commuter plane had just hit the World trade center. Myself and the court staff turned on a small TV and saw one tower smoldering. As we watched we saw the second tower struck in a horrific fireball. We immediately knew it was not an accident. As I returned to the Police Station, I felt that whatever was happening we were going to war and it wasn’t going to be good. Chris Perley
At my office, a fellow agent said, “You are never going to believe a plane just hit the World Trade Center.” He pulled out an old 19-inch black-and-white TV. We watched in shock and disbelief as the second plane hit. I thought the first was a freak accident, until I saw the second hit. I have never felt such a wave of emotion, shock, sadness. I was frightened and angry but mostly unsure what I should do besides cry. Jeana Dewitt
I was at my piano keyboard in the morning of 9/11/01 when my mother called to say a plane had hit the World Trade Center. A few minutes later, she called about the second plane. Half a minute later my bureau chief called and I was on my way to Logan to interview officials and victim family members. Ken Shulman
I had my 4-year-old Nick Preece in my vehicle on the way to the transfer station. His brother Patrick was at school in first grade. I heard the news on the radio. We pulled into the Sears building in Redstone on the way home with disbelief and saw it on the big screen TV they had there. I spent the next several days and weeks protecting both Nick and his brother Patrick from any news. Nick is now a full-time firefighter for Laconia Fire Department. Patrick is a firefighter for North Conway and his brother Nick is a lieutenant for North Conway as well. As much I sheltered them from all the scary stories growing up, it seems it was in their blood to be firefighters. Their father became fire chief for North Conway one year later. June Krahn
At home, after skipping economics senior year of high school. Sat on the couch for about four hours watching the news. Bryan Peterson
Sitting in an Army conference room in Mannheim Germany with several other platoon leaders planning a training exercise. My parents called asking if I was watching the news. We broke into my buddy’s CO’s office and watched the second plane hit. I spent the next 45 days on the Gate organizing security onto the base. The Germans were amazingly companionate and the gate quickly filled up with flowers and well wishes from our host community. When restrictions finally lifted I went solo to my regular Pub and when I walked in the DJ recognized me and played “American Pie”. I spent the next six years bouncing around the Middle East as a soldier and civilian contractor. Jake Risch
At the checkout in Hannaford with my (then 1-year-old) daughter. I had just dropped my (then 3-year-old) son off at pre-school .Some one ran in and said a plane had crashed into the World Trade Center. My reaction “was anyone hurt?” assuming it was a small plane accident. Then someone else came in and told us about the second plane.Helen Crowell
I was in a real estate meeting with a guest speaker in Ipswich, Mass. Suddenly, many phones went off. The event ended with all going home to gather up our children and hug our families. Many of us knew someone either on a plane or in a tower. Lynette J. Pierce
I was in school Mr. Cobb’s history at Fryeburg Academy. When Mr. Saunders came into the class. When the second tower got hit, I was in the student union where the kids from New York were trying to call their parents to see if they were safe. Rachel Burnell
I was fixing (plumbing) a washing machine supply in a mobile home on West Side Road. I was working for Vernon Smith and Son Plumbing and Heating. Tom Smith’s (owner) brother was working in the pentagon when the plane hit. We were in complete shock, and as most of everyone else, we were glued to the news for weeks. I was also compelled to travel to ground zero to witness what had happened. The smell, the military presence in the air, and the dust.... was something I’ll never forget either. Adam Martinese
I was at the bank when I was told that the first plane hit. As I was driving home, I heard about the second one on the radio and thought it was a bad coincidence, maybe a radar mixup. I was on the way to an MRI appointment in Portland when I heard about the Pentagon and the plane that went down in the field. I was in shock and was glued to the TV for days after. I couldn’t believe that something like this could happen in our country. Such sadness and despair. Brenda M. Gillette
The NH women golf tournament, started on 17th hole, went into clubhouse to go to the rest room and stunningly watch the first tower go down. We shall never forget those lives lost and the heroics of those firemen and policemen and ordinary people who rushed back into those towers. Sandi Poor
Working at Bob Duncan Photo Shop in North Conway. Lisa DuFault
Mentioning John Lennon’s murder (sad, yes) in the same context as 911 is ridiculous. Only The Conway Daily Sun could be so clueless. Peter Pelletier
I was in physical science when the first hit and in civics when the second hit. Freshman year of high school. Stephanie Swan
Comparing John Lennon to 9/11 is ridiculous. What a disgrace. Joe Faris
I was on my way to work at the Citizens Bank in North Conway driving down West Side Road. Darlene Carfley Pedone McEnaney
Home from work that day. I felt off and didn’t go in. I’ll never forget. I was living in CT. Jackie Bg
I was teaching in a classroom at Molly Ockett Middle School in Fryeburg. Barbara Carpenter
In Manchester at a conference many people attending had family and friends in both the towers and the pentagon. We were all sent home Incase the airport was a target. Lisa A. Webster
Standing in line at the Dunkin Donuts in Glen, waiting to order some food and coffees for me and the other Joe Jones employees who were working on renovations at the JJ North location (where the new Dunks is, now) in preparation for the upcoming winter season. It was playing live on the screen behind the counter, and I walked in just as the second tower was hit. Jon BonTempo
Home...had the day off. Jim Nixon
I was working at Saco Docs. Kate Eastman
I was at work in North Conway. My husband and I just moved up here from New York one week before it happened. My husband had just left his job at 1 World Trade Center. Judy Conforti Stylianou
Jack Frost Ski Shop in Jackson. Robin Ignatowski Bennett
I was working at the Federal Transit Administration in DC but happened to be in a class in Vienna VA that day. A person who was late to class heard it on the radio and told the instructor. He didn’t know what to do so he tried to keep class going but everyone was too distracted. He finally let us go to the lobby to watch it on TV until he could figure out what to do. We all had friends and coworkers in the Pentagon and were trying to call to see if they were ok. The ATF took over our classroom as a command center. If I’d been in my office I would have been right across the Potomac from the Pentagon. Total chaos. The most horrifying day of my life. Cindy Jentho LeFebvre
I was on deployment in the Mediterranean on a Navy diver/salvage ship, USS Grapple, doing an exercise off the coast of Malta with the USS Philadelphia and Navy SEALS “Operation Jackal Cave” recovering their portable mobile sub. We were in rough seas during the exercise recovery, which damaged the small submarine when we hoisted it out of the water. 9/11 happened, and our ship had limited communications. All we heard was a plane flew into the World Trade Center. We went to General Quarters, manned every gun and weapon our salvage ship was equipped with. We were not allowed to pull into Port for almost a month. The first place we pulled into was Souda Bay, Crete. I was able to buy a Time magazine, and read and see the carnage that happened that day. Robin Gregg
I was with Seth Moulton (who dropped out of the Presidential race this year) performing a clear patrol for Conway Scenic Railroad up to Fabyans. When we got there, there was a small group of people standing around a TV. They told us we were being attacked. A few weeks later, Seth joined the Marine Corp. Infantry and served five tours in Iraq. Later, I joined the Air Force and served one tour in Afghanistan. 9/11 will not be forgotten. Brian Hebert
At work at Osh Kosh at Settlers Green. I got a phone call from my daughter,
Dori Mills, in Va. I will never forget. Lanny Snow Doe
Leaving Chicago. Todd Geer
Fort Myer, Va., less than 2 miles from the Pentagon, doing a briefing for AD personnel at Spates Community Center. For folks interested, read: “Refined by Fire” written by LTC (ret) Brian Birdwell, describing his ordeal after the Pentagon attack. Jim LeFebvre
Another of those traumatic places I’ll never forget: I was in my tiny room in KIngswood, trying to teach a few high school kids how to read when Paul MacMillan came through the door from the library and told us “A plane just crashed into the Twin Trade Towers.” We immediately went into the library to watch the event unfold on the big screen. Big planes sliced into tall buildings, People jumped. The buildings fell. The streets filled with dust. We watched it all, spellbound, uncomprehending. We watched history happen; quite a lesson. Peter Minnich
This is Dulcie Heiman, North Conway. I had arrived at 5:50 at San Francisco International Airport’s United Airlines domestic terminal for a 16-hour double shift as a customer service agent. Our morning supervisor’s briefing only mentioned what was known: that “it seems a small aircraft has hit the World Trade Center in New York.” It was the events of this day that initiated the “birth” of the TSA and the Security Checkpoints at almost all commercial airports in the world. Before that, anyone could walk out to the gates, with whatever weapons they might choose to conceal (as the hijackers had).
Marge Huemmler from Kearsarge. I was in Missouri on an Elderhostel Bike trip. We had just finished up breakfast and gathered in the motel laundry room watching the events unfold. We said a group prayer then headed out as we had many miles to ride that day all of us wondering how we would get home. I made it to Boston with no trouble.
This is Rocky Thompson in North Conway. On Sept. 11, due to an accident on Sept. 9, I was in an operating room for 15 hours at Maine Med. So I slept all day and didn’t hear of the 9/11 catastrophe until the very next day.
I was at my desk at City Hall in New Bedford after hearing the horrifying news. So sad.
On Sept. 11, 2001, I was sitting on the floor of my classroom with 19 first graders. We were having our morning meeting and sharing stories the children wanted to tell the class. Another teacher came to the door and asked me to step out into the hallway. I left the door open while she whispered the news of an airplane crashing into the trade center. We thought it was a horrible accident. A few minutes later, this teacher came back to my room and told me about the second airplane that flew into the second tower. All of the teachers were told not to say anything to the children about this horrible happening. It was difficult to pretend nothing was happening to our country, but we had to remain calm and carry on. My school was near Otis Air Force Base and jet fighter planes were taking off and flying over our town heading to New York and Washington, D.C. They were prepared to intercept any more high-tech planes if need be. I can still hear the roar of the engine. Very soon, parents were arriving at school, to pick up the children, be with their children and take them home. Sept. 11, 2001, was the most terrifying day of my 37-year teaching career. My name is Julie Winling.
My name is Rich Lucarelli. That Tuesday morning, I was driving to my office in Clifton, N.J., and actually saw the first plane crash into one of the towers. I was listening to CBS News Radio at the time. And the broadcaster’s said a small plane has just hit one of the Trade Center towers. Although it was possible, I was skeptical that would happen based on my limited aviation knowledge. Within three minutes, the tone of the CBS broadcaster changed dramatically. Fear came over me when the second plane hit the other tower. As I realized this was no accident. All our lives were changed forever. Three things I can remember specifically about the day: No. 1, all communication devices went silent, as most used to the trade center for transmission; 2. Being on the New Jersey side of the Hudson River, smoke and debris constantly was carried over the river to my office location; and third, Father Mychal Judge who I knew and was the priest at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church where I worshiped and the chaplain for the New York City Fire Department died when the buildings collapsed. To finish, I had the wherewithal to save the newspapers for a week or so describing the tragedy that happened 19 years ago.
Gary Remillard calling formally from Rhode Island. On the day of Sept. 11, I was in Florida. My parents had a home down in Ormond Beach. And I don’t know why to this day, but I turned on the TV and all of a sudden I saw the towers being blown up. I ran in the kitchen and got my dad and he went into the living room to turn the TV on and that’s how we knew how what happened.
