There were 19 responses to this week’s Tele-Talk question: “What’s your opinion of SB 249, a bill that prohibits towns from banning short-term rentals?"
SB 249 is an in-your-face insult to the premise of residential zoning regulations, guidelines established to segregate commercial and residential activities. Most of us considered neighborhood zoning predominantly as part of our decision-making process in terms of why and where to live. Indisputably STRs, a business/profit-making endeavor, is a direct violation of what residential zoning is all about. Moreover, it potentially creates a volatile/confrontational environment, one in which neighborhoods are constantly "invaded" by transients. One result is victimization and involuntary conscription, mandating full-time occupants the burden of "policing" their constantly changing neighbors — like it or not. Unfortunately, although most visitors come here to enjoy the tranquility of a quiet country neighborhood, others arrive with a "party time" mentality — and who could blame them — they're on vacation. The comprehensive list of legitimate concerns is too extensive for this outline but rest assured they in-arguably classify STRs as a very bad idea, the bane of neighborhoods specifically designated as "residential." These very real concerns have been predominately voiced in a variety of media; however, here we have another perfect example of an undeniable truth: "Money Talks, B.S. Walks," and it's too bad if you happen to be one of its victims. Raymond Shakir, North Conway
My feeling about that bill is that it's just wrong. You can't make that statewide. It should be left up to each county, each town and done that way. Whoever decided to put that bill out there, I'm guessing owns a bunch of short-term rentals. I am all for regulations. Much like if you have an apartment building or a home or anything, short-term rentals should be held to the same standard as apartment buildings and houses, probably like a hotel or a cute mom-and-pop bed-and-breakfast. They need to be held to the same standards and checked regularly. This town is not checking people, apartment buildings and things regularly at all. And that needs to be the standard, regulate, regulate, regulate and tax the hell out of them.
Senate Bill 249 is a blatant aggressive attempt by a handful of people who profit and stops all voters from having any control over how their community is managed. It is absolutely the wrong thing to do. It strips the voters of their rights to manage their own communities and puts it in the hands of Realtors and thousands of people who don't even live in our community. It is the absolute wrong thing to do. This is Joe from Bartlett.
All of us locals are tired of second-home owners or third-home owners whining about how they've been coming here for 30 years and should be able to keep coming and they can't afford the house, etc, etc. You know, I guarantee if all those people had three STRs around their first primary home where they live, they would not be in favor of STRs in the residential neighborhood. I've been here my whole life and bought a nice house on a quiet street. I've known my three neighbors for 30 years, and we care about each other as neighbors. I and others shouldn't be stuck with some 300 different people every year. Strangers that care nothing about me as a neighbor and have no neighborly intentions because they are transient. It is a commercial business and should be treated as such and only be in a commercial neighborhood. A concerned local lifetime resident.
My opinion of SB 249 is that it is a joke. I live in a mobile home park that does not allow renting at all. Not for a day or a month or a year. Do you really believe that STRs will be regulated? We had all kinds of regulations on Kearsarge Metallurgical Corp., and we ended up with a Superfund site that cost us millions of dollars to clean up. How about all of the regulations we had on Transvale Acres? We had to spend a fortune to clean up that mess. We have laws against motorcycle noise and the regulations are rarely enforced. I lived on East Main Street for 25 years and the speed limit was seldom regulated. Lot's of luck, folks. Donald A. Tremble
I am against SB 249. Because I don't feel like the state should regulate town zoning ordinances. And this is a municipality, every municipality is different. What works for Berlin may not work for Conway in terms of short-term rentals. It has been known that it increases the cost of living for these communities and property up to 5 percent. There's many different rules and regulations that can be done to either do away with residential in the area or to put severe limits on it, but the state should not decide what the limits could be. Also, it really needs to be looked into more. It's going to be a land grab, if that happens. No one's going to really have a place to live. In terms of individual rights, the reason it's called residential is residence live there. A short-term rental is a commercial enterprise. It's just not a small business venture anymore. It's like people are buying up these places as a business. Conway resident
I'm definitely not in favor of SB 249. I've lived in this town for over 70 years and I do not think this is a good idea to have it so that the town has no control over the short-term rentals. Living here next to a short-term rental is nothing but a headache. It's a quiet residential neighborhood and, not having any control over a one family house that turned into a short-term rental that is nothing but a party house, trying to have some peace and quiet in a residential neighborhood has gotten to be impossible. Fireworks being blown off two and three weekends before the Fourth of July and New Year's, it's not something that anybody should have to put up with. With SB 249, it can only get worse. I value my peace and quiet. The one family house that turns into a party house like the ones up in Kearsarge is totally unacceptable. And Chad Bradley is not ever getting my vote again. This is a local resident in North Conway.
Allowing the town fathers and voters to sdecide only encourages cronyism and corruption, like we see with the Biden crime family. Therefore, let the federal government decide for us.
I agree with Lynn Lyman on this matter, short-term rentals just need to go.
This is a terrible bill that takes the control away from local people and away from true democracy and puts it in the hands of legislators who are just trying to fill their pockets. This is Jon from Conway.
There's really nothing in SB 249 that's not already in most town ordinances that gives them the ability to regulate according to the towns needs throughout the state. All SB 249 does is mandate unsupervised motel-type businesses to be allowed in any residential zone. Which also takes away the towns ability to enforce all their existing ordinances. Residential neighborhoods have been around for years for families, not for STR vacationers. Let the towns continue working using their own zoning ordinances as needed and don't take away the their rights. Nick Borelli, Madison
When you're a wealthy senator, you get to live in gated communities where you don't need to worry about STRs. Meanwhile, the rest of us commoners are having our communities stolen by the same moneyed interests who donate to those state Senate campaigns. Anyone who values local communities cannot support this bill with a straight face.
SB 249 is a very bad idea for New Hampshire. That such a misguided bill has proceeded as far as it has reveals a serious disrespect by the New Hampshire Legislature for the differing needs of towns and villages. Superior Court Judge Amy Ignatius, who has ruled on several STR-related cases, has pleaded for legislation at the state level to clarify legal foundations on these matters. SB 249 is not the answer. I believe the Legislature should focus on codifying basic definitions such as: What is meant by "residential" vs. "commercial" use? What is the definition of "short-term" vs. "long-term" rental? Do cities and towns have the legal right to establish zoning ordinances to control development? Does home ownership carry intrinsic "property rights" that supersede interests of their municipality? Given common foundations such as these, each community can then work with a clear framework to craft zoning ordinances that suit their needs. Dan from Intervale
Congressman Tip O'Neill used to say "All politics is local.” It doesn't get any more local than your home. The state of New Hampshire should keep the hell out of control of STRs. If they don't, then perfect karma would be for every legislator who voted for it to have the house next-door turn into an STR. Art Micallef, scenic downtown Bartlett
I believe the bill overreaches the state’s authority over local legislation of zoning rules. For that reason alone, it’s flawed. But it’s all about money, follow the trail, $20 million in rooms tax from STRs is what it is all about. Dwight in Wolfeboro
The state law must be passed to prevent those who run the towns from passing restrictive laws to keep these folks out of their neighborhoods. It is similar to keeping low-income housing out of wealthier parts of town. Similar to what Joey (Plugs) has done in his Delaware hometown. Kammie has never been to his house (so far).
I think that it should be left up to each town. The Realtors pushing for this, including the one who wrote the bill, are not concerned with what is happening in these towns. They are concerned with their cash flow. But at whose cost? Unless you’ve lived through STR hell, you don’t have a clue. Darlene Trafford Leavitt
SB 249 is the common sense solution to a problem that is not even remotely as severe as the hyperbolic rhetoric from STR opponents. It will prevent hundreds of lawsuits that would cost our towns hundreds of thousands of dollars. It preserves our homeownership property rights while also allowing the towns the power to enforce common sense regulations. Just as importantly, it puts an end to the selfish NIMBY way of thinking while also ensuring economic stability of our tourist-based economy. Jay Burnham
It’s bleeding over into Jackson now.I live in a small association with four homes and a building lot and we didn’t change the by-laws quick enough. Now we have two short-term rentals. Not good at all. Montgomery Dash
