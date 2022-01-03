There were 13 responses to this week’s Tele-Talk question: “What is your New Year’s resolution for 2022?”
Our resolution is to no longer read any article authored by Quddus Snyder of Eaton. Yes, that Quddus Snyder who exposed his buttocks to children to the giggles of the Conway Sun’s staff and the Conway police.
My New Year’s resolution is to never buy an Epic Pass again. Vail is an epic fail. Corporate people make millions of millions of dollars, and they pay people $13 an hour to run this. Epic fail. Terrible.
My New Year’s resolution is to be smart as Professor Q from Eaton. He’s nothing but a damn trust fund baby that’s never done an honest day’s work in his life. He is just a fountain of knowledge and BS.
I would like the Kennett High School administration to make a New Year’s resolution to hold their student body population responsible for the countless assaults that go reported and under-reported in that student body.
I was thinking along the lines of going down to that new store down there in Taxachusetts called Let’s Go Brandon and we’ll see if I could find me some of those stickers that say “I did that,” “I helped” and “I’m stupid,” and I’m going to put those darn things everywhere. Absolutely everywhere. Let’s go Brandon. I agree.
My New Year’s resolution is never to get the COVID shot. All you people that are getting that damn shot, have no idea of the side effects. You have no idea what is happening. Every time they give it to you, oops, you have to get another booster. As far as I’m concerned, everybody that has gotten that COVID shot, they’re the ones that are spreading it all over the place because they think they’re like Superman. Come on, people. Get with it. You’ve gotten brainwashed by the Democrats and Biden. Grow up.
My wife told me about a prominent Canadian social activist who was recently diagnosed with cancer: He said (regarding society’s many current crises), “It’s none of my business anymore.”
As a 75-year-old man with significant health challenges, it is my resolution to focus on my own inner peace, and enjoy my wife, family, and close friends. When my time is done, I hope to go in peace. Dickie Tilton
My New Year’s resolution is to stop reading the left-wing letters bashing Donald Trump who has been gone for a year and totally ignoring the damage their savior “Sleepy Joe” has caused in his first year in office.
Our resolution is to not look the other way when we are in the company of our four politicians who work in Washington, D.C., and they suffer from a flatulence problem. We will no longer pretend that nothing occurred. They will be called out on it and offered a Beano. Ann Kuster is the greatest offender. Perhaps now she will have more respect for those in the room with her.
To keep this observation in mind: “Never had a drink, and I never had a cigarette. Other than that, I’m a disaster.” — Donald Trump. Bingo.
Stay out of emergency rooms, operating rooms, courtrooms and the morgue. Cheer up everyone. Only six months until the Fourth of July.
I am going to try to be more positive, patient and understanding. Happy New Year everyone. May 2022 be better than the last two years. Tammie Savini
