There were 25 responses to the Tele-Talk question, “What advice do you have for local Republicans to become competitive again?”
To all of those Republicans that are Trumpies, I offer Trump’s two words: You’re fired.
The first thing that Republicans in the Conway area can do is grow up and take a lesson in how politics work. This is Dee Damon in Center Conway.
I don’t know what can be done with the Republicans to become competitive again. I just don’t understand why they voted out Bolduc and Leavitt. I kind of think it was the abortion issue and the lies that Maggie Hassan said about Don Bolduc wanting to cut Social Security. With the economy the way it is, the gas prices, groceries, everything’s gone way, way up. You’d think if people were sane they’d vote with their pocketbook, not by what CNN or Maggie Hassan and dirty Democrats say. When gas is $5 a gallon, don’t cry because you elected these idiots. You get what you vote for. I hope everybody enjoys the next two years with high inflation and high gas prices. Thanks for voting Democrat.
Distance yourself as far as you can from Trump. Otherwise you’ll be toast. This is Dave in North Conway.
The advice for our local Republicans is to wake up and smell the coffee. Remember the New Hampshire license plate moto switched back in 1971 to “Live Free or Die.” New Hampshire telling women they no longer have rights to abortion and control with their doctor over their own body and their health is stupid. Republicans need to realize the Town of Conway voters do look at your voting record. Like Jeb Bradley, wanting more restrictive abortion laws and less restrictive gun laws. When Jeb let the budget writers sneak health privacy policy into the budget and sponsored a bill to allow anyone and everyone to carry concealed weapons, yes, Umberger also voted for this. North Conway voter.
This is an easy one. Far-right Republicans need to slide back toward the middle, and then far-left Democrats need to do the same. Lastly, once toward the middle, both parties need to act as they should be: Americans! Disagreement is acceptable. Stupidity is not. Shawn, Madison
Unfortunately the Democrats have moved in from other states, and New Hampshire is no longer a Republican state. It took just two years of Democrats ruling to ruin our country. Unfortunately, they have another two years to finish the job. We have never been in such a mess. The Democrats have themselves to blame. Poor folks are getting poorer along with the middle class, which is no longer middle class. We needed a big change but that did not happen because Democrats cannot realize that Joe Biden and the rest are all incompetent. Conway
Don’t be a Trump.
For all of you supposedly intelligent people who voted for the Democrats, enjoy this winter with your fuel oil up 68 percent thanks to Maggie Hassan who you just voted in for another six years. If you are planning to buy a house you can also thank her for doubling your mortgage interest rate and enjoy shopping for groceries and filling up your gas tank with the record high prices. Boy, are you smart.
The advice I have for local Republicans falls into four main categories: First, they need to stop bragging about huge budget surpluses at the same time as 38 mentally ill people sleeping in emergency rooms because there are no psychiatric rooms available. Second is the issue of school funding. Republicans who voted against school funding are white collar criminals. The New Hampshire Supreme Court has ruled that our current method of funding schools is not adequate or legal. Thirdly, the issue of funding the New Hampshire Retirement System was abandoned by these crooks who pass their responsibilities onto the backs of local taxpayers. Also, we should be using cheap electricity from Hydro Quebec, If we had passed the Northern Pass project. Jeb Bradley is the only guy we gotta get rid of next, and see you later for Chandler, Umberger and McCarthy. Don Trumbull, Conway
To remember that 85 percent of the Mount Washington Valley residents are transplants from Taxachusetts and New York City and 93 percent of The Conway Daily Sun’s employees are also from Taxachusetts or New York City. They like high inflation, high taxes, high gas prices and illegal immigrants.
Republicans, be careful what you wish for and who you vote for. A large block of Republicans are libertarians and Free Staters holding the rest of the Republicans hostage. What the Free Staters would like to do is to deconstruct the state so that you wouldn’t have infrastructure, you wouldn’t have a nursing home, you wouldn’t have public schools. Basically, they want to deconstruct our society as we know it. So be careful. You can’t just vote the Republican ticket anymore because so many people do not remotely represent the Republicans that have been known for fiscal responsibility not to deconstruct the entire system of democracy.
The poor wretches know not of what they have done. You tried to warn them. We have lost our country to the commies, the Biden crime family and the billions of illegals crossing our southern border everyday. As Republicans you did your best — that is the most one can ask for. As we freeze this winter due to home heating fuels being rationed, you bet that Maggie Hassan will still be able to heat her four mansions all winter long. Let’s hope the Lord will take care of us.
Republicans might as well just give up and move to Florida with the sane people in this country. We’re never going to win against bats*it crazy liberals in this effing town.
Distance themselves from Trump.
I suppose my advice to the Republicans would be to stick to actual policy work and stop pointing out grotesquely obvious stuff because no one seems to care in that way. the fact of the matter is anybody who’s paying attention knows that the Democrat Party is a bunch of liars and cheaters and they are the true election and science deniers.
Perhaps if those Republicans became Democrats they would be better accepted. This is Bill.
The best advice I can give to any Republicans that lost is to distance yourself from the orange-skinned, bird nest hairdo man. He’s the one that did you in, nobody else, because you do nothing but brag him up. Oh well. Too bad.
The GOP doesn’t have to do anything. Just pray for all the families and businesses that will suffer under Biden’s Democratic policies. Democrats don’t care about the American people. Just power and control.
Local Republicans need to select younger, more engaged candidates and send people like Gene Chandler packing. Mr. Chandler blamed his loss on the addition of the more Democratic town of Sandwich and redistricting but he didn’t even win his hometown of Bartlett, despite the Conway Sun’s endorsement that neglected to mention that he was the censured, almost expelled ex Speaker of the House. We don’t need corrupt or vindictive politicians, especially at the local level, or election deniers, or blue Kool-Aid drinking extremists running our government. What we need is a moderate candidate intending to make the valley and the state a better place to live for all residents. We need to choose candidates based on their ideas and not based on extreme positions.
Republicans need to come back to the middle and start working across the aisle again. Yes, the same goes for Democrats, but that wasn’t the question. Don Gray
Not sure but that weekly vomit that his most-righteous Quddus spews makes me really want to go out and buy a couple of F*** Biden flags. Chris Fournier
Dump Trump and stop the circus. Judy Kennedy
Listen and work for the people, not politics. Tammie Savini
One word: Reality. Thomas Moore
