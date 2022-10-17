There were 35 responses to the Tele-Talk question, “Should the town of Conway consider a cap on hotel rooms to address traffic congestion in town?” Nearly everyone said there needs to be a cap.
Yes, I agree that Conway needs to consider a cap on hotel rooms. It’s getting way too over done here in the valley. Too much.
We don’t need no more motels. We need affordable apartments and more hostels.
There should be a moratorium on more building: More restaurants and hotels and pretty much just put a moratorium on things for a little bit. As well as short-term rentals. We need a moratorium on some of these things so we can get caught up, so there can become a little more housing for people so employers that exist already can find help. While we’re on the topic, about moratoriums, they picked the most insane time to close the North-South road like they did last week during peak foliage. That was not acceptable. Really bad decision.
Instead of a moratorium on certain types of businesses, how about requiring all new businesses of a certain size to provide housing for their employees as part of their business plans. It should be an easy thing for hotels to do, as they are providing temporary housing for transients. Take a chunk of those rooms and make them into one- to three-bedroom apartments that include a rental fee that matches the wages that that business hires. That will definitely affect the business profits model for businesses and will make these businesses take accountability for their impact on our community. Wish it could be retroactive to as far back as the start of Settlers Green. Stacy Sand, Conway
They should put up a moratorium not just on hotels but anything unless it’s a single-family home that needs to be built or remodeled. I think there should be at least a four-year moratorium and so let the town get caught up in this space. Too many people are trying to put in hotels, motels and even stores. There’s not enough people to properly serve the public. This is Lou of Center Conway
Absolutely, we need a cap on hotel rooms and probably Airbnbs, too. We are overrun. Conway is a sad place now,
This is Anne from North Conway. Yes, I do believe they absolutely should put a cap on hotel rooms.
It should be limited. Because when we see hotels and motels, we think of all the people staying there and the grotesque amounts of sewage created daily. Where does all this stuff go? Will the Mount Washington Valley be floating on tanks of sewage in the near future?
Maybe all the owners that are building these hotels could get together and provide some type of affordable housing for the workers that have to work in them.
Why is the town of Conway waking up now? A little late, isn’t it? Two-lane roads and no way to widen them. The greed has gone on too long, and now trying to come up with a solution. Hotel stores, restaurants, no one to work in them. No affordable housing, so the result is no workforce. Ruin the area and now trying to fix it. A little late. Susan Baker
Is Paul, the town engineer, a rocket scientist? I think he’s about 30 years too late. Honestly, you look at the hotel where Fandangles was. It’s awful. You go up the strip where L.A. Drew has been working for the last six months. That’s going to be awful. You’re going to go to the scenic vista, They’re going to cut the big tree down, put another motel in. What is with you people? You’re about 30 years too late. It’s awful. You’ve destroyed Conway.
First of all, is this a proposal that would have to be voted on at town meeting or not? I don’t know how many of you folks were here in 1979, but a small group of citizens asked for a special town meeting to vote on a moratorium on all construction for one year. It was the largest turnout at a town meeting up to that time. The vote failed to pass by 32 votes, but the next day, rezoning ordinance finally passed. So we lost the battle but we won the war. Paul’s suggestion to place a moratorium on growth on building more hotels is probably the most positive thing he said. However, I believe there should be a moratorium on all commercial development in this town for at least a year. I realized this is probably something that will never fly, but one can hope. So a moratorium on developments of hotels is a fabulous start. Maybe then the Patels will go somewhere else and ruin another town. Polly Clapp-Howe
Yes, we should cap, right now. No more hotel rooms. The local roads don’t support the congestion. It’s really, really hard for just the local people to live their lives constantly having to see to the whims of all the out-of-town people who come into town and expect us to do their bidding. It’s getting pretty darn tired.
I agree the town of Conway should put a cap on hotel rooms. Enough is enough. This town is saturated. We need a moratorium on building, absolutely. This is from North Conway
Cap on hotel rooms? Absolutely. Local businesses have cut operating hours due to lack of help. Traffic has been horrific. Do we want more people streaming to the valley? How long do you enjoy waiting in line to have breakfast at your favorite local restaurant on a Saturday morning? More lodging? No, with a capital N and a capital O.
Absolutely not. The newest hotel, Hilton Garden, it’s going to be glorious compared to some of the older ones. The Marriott is nice, but some of them need to be refinished. We need hotels to keep the tourists coming here.
I think that it would be a really good idea to put a cap on the hotels. It’s just getting over-flooded with people from Connecticut, Rhode Island, New Jersey. There’s dozens and dozens of hotels up here. Not enough affordable housing. They should put a cap on it and stop building these monster hotels. It’s just wrecking the town. People that are in the town are moving out. This is Ronald in Conway.
I think there should be a cap on this. It’s ridiculous how many things are coming in here all at once. I want to know, all these hotels, all these bathrooms, all these showers, toilets, what’s that going to do to the treatment plant? I’m from Conway
This is Karen from Jackson. Yes, I believe the town should put a cap on how many hotel rooms can be built. I think they should have done this a long time ago. I also feel the same that they should do for stores being put up and stores being taken down. No more new stores until the other ones are full.
Too late for that question since the coziness of the town resembles that of an ant farm.
It doesn’t really matter now that the valley is already saturated with hotels and motels. Build on guys. Valley is beyond repair now. Wayne Bolduc
Absolutely, a moratorium resulting in a cap on hotel rooms should be considered, and hopefully adopted, by the town of Conway, just as Littleton did many years ago when they paused new construction until every empty retail space on Main Street was filled. Publisher Dan Houde said it best recently in Vibe magazine: “If we want this community to continue to develop in a healthy manner, we have to offer something that other communities do not. Our local, privately owned business scene is something that’s unique to this valley … But how long will it last if our visitors choose cookie-cutter convenience over charm and character?” Judy Kennedy
No new laws are needed as the saturation point for lodging rooms in the valley will be reached naturally. At that time, no one will even consider investing in lodging anymore. You can set architectural requirements so these new buildings blend in with the rest of the neighborhood.
Unfortunately, the damage has already been done. The town must put a cap on hotel rooms immediately. The town officials cater to outside business interests and don’t seem to give a damn about the impact on the people that live here full-time and pay sky-high property taxes. It’s amazing how town officials are in an uproar about a lovely sign over a bakery painted by local students yet they continue to enable commercial development that has and continues to ruin the beauty and benefits of living in North Conway. It’s difficult to enjoy the places we frequented due to overcrowding, traffic and the rude and inconsiderate tourists. Finally, the new rotary on North South Road is a disaster. It’s too narrow and the circle is too small. Just a matter of time before it will need to be redesigned and rebuilt. Wayne Sylvanowicz, Kearsarge
This should have been done years ago. I agree with Scott Terry, a percentage of rooms should be set aside for housing for the local workers at a very reduced rate. This should apply to existing properties as well. There are more and more businesses being built of all kinds and fewer employees to staff them due to lack of any housing, affordable or otherwise. Sharon Haley
Please settle what short-term rentals are before a cap on hotel rooms. Jimmy Oliver, Fryeburg
Two years ago would have been great. But it’s high time. Enough already. Rebecca Bryant DeWitt
Yes. Kitty Jones Cullen
Maybe we don’t do major construction and shut roads during holidays and peak tourist week? Trina Bellen
Yes. Janet OConnell
Also how about the DOT not doing construction and road work on all the roads at the same time during peak seasons. Kate Briand
It’s crazy here now. Been coming to North Conway for 20 plus years and it is losing its charm. Jill O’Keefe
They would only be built if there was demand for rooms. The hotel owners don’t want to build losing properties. How about making them set aside 10 percent of their rooms for workforce housing for seasonal use at a low monthly rate. Scott Terry
Another brilliant idea from the CCP. Mark Faunce
It’s a little too late to cap it now. Jason Leavitt
