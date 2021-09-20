There were 35 responses to this week’s Tele-Talk question, “Should public boards set a time limit for public comments?” The majority of people who responded did not want to have time limits, with only 12 agreeing with it.
Is this another way to do away with freedom of speech? I was in your position for nearly 10 years, and I hope that we didn’t stop people from voicing their concerns and opinions. I agree the public should be orderly, but please do not cut them short. The world is in a crisis and they are handling the crisis the best way they know how. Patricia Swett
An operating guideline I've seen used in meetings with great success works as follows: All comments are welcome as long as the particular perspective hasn't already been shared for consideration. The chair can intervene and thank a speaker and ask them to move on if the group has already covered that perspective on the issues. This ensures all perspectives are heard during the meeting and respects that business needs to move forward. Sasha Tracy
Since we have communists running Washington headed by Bodybag Biden, why not run local meetings as is practiced in Cuba/Eritrea/Venezuela/etc? You show up at the meeting, listen, keep your mouth shut and leave at the end not saying a word to your superiors. Kammie Harris would most certainly endorse such gatherings.
Having sat through many meetings with long-winded comments; yes. Val in Redstone
Tyranny in motion. Curtis Smith
Yes. Jesse Mixer
An hour longer once a month? Give me a break. We are in difficult times, this IS the time for meetings to run late and people to compromise and put real effort in! This involves the valley's children. Rebecca Miller
Yes. The board is there to conduct business. The board has been elected by the people. Public input has its place, but when it interferes with the board's ability to conduct business in a timely fashion it should be limited. You people who need to talk on and on ELECTED these people to make decisions for you. If you want to be on the board, then run. Take the hundreds of hours it takes to be on the board. If you don't like something, run yourself. But it is not the public's place to interfere with government meetings. Trisha Burton
I think it looks really bad for a town to limit public comment. This seems like a very politically motivated move right now. Naturally, more people are speaking up because of a divide over the mask mandate in schools. It seems that they are trying to prevent parents from speaking. Therefore, it seems like they don't want to hear what they have to say. If public comments can be ended by the chairman then when the chairman feels public comment is dragging on too long, he/she can end it. I don't see why there is a problem. Carolyn Shannon Yule
Set a time limit and give them a science quiz and if they don't pass, they don't speak. Tracy Marcotte Orlando
Three minutes and everyone who wants to speak should be heard even if it takes all night. Once a month isn't too much to ask for parents to connect face-to-face with their board. To be heard, and responded to if the question pertains to the agenda or their child specifically. Even if the response is "please email me and I will get an answer." Rebecca Miller
Good grief. Not every issue is about perceived personal freedoms. Both public and private meetings need an overall time limit. After two hours — particularly if there's one major contentious topic — people’s attention span lessens, the statements become repetitive and the meeting becomes less productive. Board meetings — if using Robert's Rules of Order — have time limits for board members already. Individual comments during the public comment period should be the same. Three minutes per individual seems about right to me. The courts have found that public bodies may set limits to time, place and manner of public comment, as long as these limits are viewpoint-neutral. The variety of human opinion is infinite but meeting times are not. By setting and maintaining time limits for the meeting, more people will be allowed to speak and the meeting will be more orderly. Nancy Frawley Marquis
It is one thing to put a limit on time for each speaker, but to take two public comment sessions and pull it to one 15-minute session limiting it to five speakers (three minutes each) which are chosen by the chair on a “first come basis” isn’t right. We aren’t a big city, there haven’t been hundreds of people showing up at meetings to speak, and there has never been an issue up until parents started speaking on things some board members don’t care to hear about. They are trying to silence parents no matter what side of the fence that they are on when it comes to a debate. Every parent should have the right to be a voice for their child when it comes to where they spend most of their day. So glad mine are almost out of this broken system. Nicole Lail
Yes, they should set a time limit. MSAD 72 in Fryeburg does and it doesn't seem to be a problem. Linn Charette Tripp
Another way for them to try and silence the people. Merle Cole Jr
No. Cynthia Graves
Yes, setting a reasonable time limit is appropriate. Al Hospers
People have a right to speak. Doris Smith
No. Brianna Biron
I don’t think speakers should talk indefinitely. What can they not say in 10 minutes? And some of the parents have gotten belligerent and hostile. No one on the the board should have to have that directed at them. They should have ground rules right at the outset. The first one being any speakers swearing or speaking in a threatening way be ousted from the meeting immediately. The same with the rude gestures displayed by the chairman of the Mount Washington Valley of Republicans. These people need to grow up and act like adults. They’re setting terrible examples for their children. Rebecca Bryant DeWitt
No. Three minutes may not be enough time to state facts. Meem Japigi
They are in those positions to do what's best for the public. How can they do that if the public isn't allowed enough time to voice their concerns? If they don't want to listen to the public for as long as necessary for everyone to be heard then they shouldn't be in those school board positions! Cassie Cox
The school board must do their jobs. One of those jobs is to listen to parents who pay taxes and their salary. They have no right to set time limits. Guy Putnam
Unfortunately, the town has already done this at the select board meeting when they only allowed 15 minutes total for homeowners to speak about short-term rentals. It seems they have already set a precedent to limit time. It doesn’t feel good to be a taxpayer and not be heard no matter the topic. Limit the time per person, but not the number of people. Katie Friel Schneller
The public boards are there to serve the public. If the public wants to speak, then they’ve got to listen to any and all who choose to do so. Katherine Doyle Mercauto
I saw some people were using profanity to express their feelings. That isn't something to be proud of. My child is due to attend kindergarten next year. He will be wearing a mask just as I do everyday at my work place until the COVID gets under control. Protecting him is my job. I would like to thank the whole school board for doing their job. And what they think is the best. Shantell Capone
I certainly don't believe public comment should be limited. I do, however, believe we should be reasonable when commenting. Allow for everyone to be heard. It seems almost impossible that anyone is reasonable these days. Cheri-Beth Stackpole
Yes. Our school board limits it to three minutes when there is a crowd. Melissa Elena
No one is taking away anyone’s right to speak. Time limits are necessary so everyone has a chance to speak. Otherwise it would be only one or two folks “stealing the show” with their gabbing. It’s what happens at all town meetings. This isn’t new. Jenny Kessler Spofford
This is just disgusting. Parents have a right (or should have) to be heard especially when it’s in relation to our children. This is just another way to limit and silence our opinions. Samantha Jones
The parents have already spoken loudly. Listen or resign. Bob Volpe
My biggest concern is the board trying to deter real history being taught in our schools. This isn't the South. Alexandria Clendenning
Of course NHSBA wants to limit public comment. Chris Smith
Live free or die. Don’t let them silence you. David White
Why do they need to impose limits on meetings? Is this for the elected officials convenience so they do not have to stay later than what they feel is necessary? If the meeting runs long because there are important issues to discuss, that is just part of being elected to office, suck it up and accept it. Public officials are not there to be coddled, they are there to do a job for their constituents, whether or not they like what their constituents have to say. We have spoken loudly, but the board members refuse to listen. Kevin Clifford
