There were 14 responses to this week’s Tele-Talk question, “Should N.H. further restrict abortions or pass a law that codifies a right to the procedure?”
In regards to abortion rights, a woman, the father to be and their doctor should be the only one to decide about an abortion. No one else. If we’re gonna infringe on their rights in New Hampshire, we’ve got to get rid of the motto Live for or Die. D. Damon, Center Conway
It should be 15 weeks and not 24, and companies don’t really care about their employees. It’s cheaper to give a woman $5,000 to get an abortion. Now, you don’t have to deal with paternity leave and other people on your medical plan. They don’t care. It’s about the bottom line.
New Hampshire should definitely restrict abortions. Hello, people, it’s murder. Open up your Bibles. Twenty-four weeks? That’s ridiculous. Almost as ridiculous as Gay Pride Month. Sorry, North Conway. You can’t have everything. Susan Peterf
I believe that they should codify the right to the procedure. This is a civil rights issue. Women no longer have control over their right to pursue life, liberty and happiness. Women now have officially become second-class citizens, reminiscence of slavery where Black women couldn’t abort because it was part of the property of the plantation owner. It’s cruel, because here are these women, young women who are raped or have have been a object of incest, they can no longer make a decision for themselves. So they’ve been victimized once, they’re victimized again. How cruel is that? I am a 66-year-old woman, and I had to abort because I had a fetal anomaly. I’m not sure, if I had been living in another state, if this would have been a possibility. I do believe that women were able to take control of their lives and now the men and a “Handmaid’s Tale” woman are deciding that they no longer have control. Also, the repercussions are great. Are we going to stiffen the laws for men with rape and incest? Are we going to pay for the child for nine months of fetal care? Are we going to open up adoption centers? What about all the foster kids that are already in the system. Economically, it is not viable, either. So civil rights, cruelty and just plain old, do the math.
In Exodus in the Holy Bible, it says, “Thou shalt not kill.” And in the book of Jeremiah and the Holy Bible, it said, “Before I formed thee in the belly I knew thee; and before thou camest forth out of the womb I sanctified thee, and I ordained thee a prophet unto the nations.” Are they trying to change God’s law and feel that they can kill his children? It’s just so glorious to be a mother. No greater honor can come into womankind and to be a loving and honored mother. And I do believe that New Hampshire should further restrict abortions.
I truly believe it doesn’t belong in the Constitution. I believe each state should control. People in the state can vote something in and out. It appears there’s no concern about the male partner who wants to have that child. It seems that the woman is taking advantage of the situation. So, a man’s role in this, is he doesn’t have a role anymore. He’s left out the decision of having or not having a child. What bothers me the most is today a woman has everything available from the after morning pill, the contraceptives, the IUD, there is no reason in the world — short of rape — that a person should become pregnant. It seems, we’ve used abortion as unprotected safe, and an “I don’t care, because I can have an abortion” attitude. This is not Catholics and Protestant, it’s an investment to save the country. Let each state dictate what they need. Conway
New Hampshire should further restrict abortions How can a New Hampshire promote family values, while at the same time murdering innocent human beings. Silver Lake
I believe that the government should have nothing to do with a woman’s right to have her doctor and her make a decision about an abortion. It shouldn’t be anybody’s business except the patient and the doctor. I. I think it’s terrible that this is all happening again. V. Miller, Bartlett
Everybody got all up in arms. About the reversal of Roe V. Wade, but you have to remember, it now leaves it up to the states. Hopefully, New Hampshire will do the right thing.
New Hampshire needs to immediately codify the right to an abortion and allow women to make health-care decisions for themselves. This seems unlikely given the state’s current elected leaders which makes the upcoming elections all the more important. Paul
Codify this, codify that! Yes, that’s the ticket. Please do not use such a learned word as codify for readers, such as myself, who only have a sixth-grade education, do not completely understand it. I’m sure our good friend Kammie (vice president) does not know the meaning either.
This ruling sets back women’s rights 50 years. If I were a female of child bearing age, I would raise as much hell as possible. I have always believed a woman has the right to choose whether to have a child or not. So now it’s back to the good ol’ days: Coat hangers, back-alley butchers, hemorrhaging, nasty infections, sometimes death. U.S. “Supreme” Court Justices Clarence Thomas, Brett Kavanaugh, Samuel Alito, Neil Gorsuch and Coney Barrett are DISGUSTING. This is Dave in North Conway.
Abortion is a personal choice. No one has the right to say what I can do with my body, Virginia V. Ross
