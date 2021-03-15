There were 26 responses to this week’s Tele-Talk question, “Is it too early to relax COVID-19 restrictions for travel and business?” There was nearly a 50/50 split in yes to no responses.
First, I am happy that we have had Gov. Chris Sununu at the helm for the last year. None of us will ever know what it is like to make these kinds of executive decisions, and for that we should be grateful. Is it too early? Maybe, maybe not. We will not know until we try to turn the spigot back on; and I agree that it is time to do that. As individuals it is our responsibility to manage our own risk. If you feel that something is too risky, you have the option to not do it. So far, we have successfully mitigated the virus, and have not overwhelmed our medical resources in New Hampshire; and that has been the goal for the last 12 months. So far, we have managed to keep our economy afloat, our schools open, and communities safe. This doesn’t mean that the fight against the virus is over. It means that we have done well, and we can assume a little more risk, and as long as the numbers are dropping, we are winning. Ray Gilmore
Not quite yet. We’re close but need more vaccinated coupled with warmer temperatures and lowered cases. Almost but not yet. Please respect others and wear your mask. Rick and Dorothy Ernst
It is time to relax restrictions. We are heading into spring. Numbers are going to drop even more. Tracie Antolin
Too early, all the progress we’ve made will soon go backwards real quick. And to open retail when not a quarter of us if that can even qualify to get our vaccine yet. We are all in danger. Jennifer A. Custeau
Time to get rid of the mask mandate. Scott Merrithew
Sununu needs to be voted out! We need a governor who values our lives more than tourism dollars. Terry Stevens
Time to start licking door knobs again. Ras Yello
Suck it up until Memorial Day. A very fitting tribute to the 600,000 who will have died by then, many needlessly. Dave and Marsha Allen
Time to reopen. The numbers won’t ever be zero! Just like with any other virus. Time to get back to work and life. Zachary Jacob
Yeah, let’s celebrate before the finish line. That’s never bit anyone in the ass before. Seammus McGrath
Never too early! Melissa Gentry
Yes, it is!!!! Beverly Taylor
Not too early. Bebe Burt
Soon, but not quite yet. Linda J. Burns
It wasn’t too early last April. Jessica Williams
A recent study showed that states with a Republican governor had more people die from COVID than states without Republican governors. What party is our governor from? Oh that’s right, the let’s kill them all with COVID party. Yes, it’s too soon to relax the restrictions. Listen to the CDC and Dr. Fauci or many more will die and the vaccine will become ineffective. Dawn James
In the past decade or so, we had the swine flu and the Hong Kong flu, a lot of people died from that and no one wore masks then. Also, we have just as many doctors and researchers that say most the masks that people use do not filter out the virus, so let it go at this point. Steve Tradewell
No, it is not time to lift anything. Leave the mask mandate in place. Please and THANK YOU. Apparently, we did not learn from previous pandemics. Time to fix history, not repeat it. It’s at a point of insanity due to repeated behavior! Care enough to just be kind! Windy Harper
We agree with the Biden crime family, especially Dr. Jill. People in the medical field have a better understanding of these viruses. We are moving too fast to get back to a normal lifestyle. Joey and Jill care very much about us, so let’s stick with their advice. I weep when I see Joey Biden on TV for I know how much he wants to help us. Lord have mercy on us.
Way too early to relax business and travel restrictions; much safer for the government to keep us all locked up and separated while families, schools and the economy fall apart. Let’s just wait around for the next Washington “handout” until we all are “socialized” and on equal ground. Do away with Capitalism and freedom that has been our motto for the last 200+ years, and turn ourselves over to big government to spoon feed us what they think we need. Good grief.
It is not too early to relax restrictions for business and travel. Quite the contrary, it is about time. Businesses have been suffering for a year, when these restrictions were in place to flatten the curve. The curve was flattened a long time ago, and it is the right of the people of this state and in the country to have all those freedoms on which this country was based. People are being vaccinated, cases and deaths are down, and it is time everyone who wants to can get back to living a normal life.
It’s far too early to relax COVID 19 restrictions for travel and business. Sununu is simply following the Trump playbook — one that dangerously ignores the risk-reward equation. We should not let our guard down. Shame on Sununu. North Conway
Over the past year, there have been news stories of government officials telling people to stay home and yet they travel to vacations and dining in restaurants and hair appointments. If something is good for one person, it is therefore good for another person. The old saying is “If it’s good for the goose it’s good for the gander.” Drop restrictions. Andre Comeau Conway
I think Yogi Berra said it right when he said, “It ain’t over till it’s over!” even though he was referring to a baseball game and not COVID-19. Seems that we are so close that being careful and continuing to social distance, wear masks and refrain from close or large gatherings for maybe just the next two months might be enough to make it that we can get back to normal. Karen Cummings, Fryeburg, Maine
As far as I can tell, there are no COVID restrictions in New Hampshire. Most of the traffic is from Massachusetts, restaurants are always packed, people are skiing and shopping as usual. No one I know has been inside a restaurant for over a year. We do our shopping at off peak hours, never on the weekend. So what will be the difference?
Absolutely not. Keep New Hampshire green. Spend all your money. Then go home. This is Dave in North Conway.
