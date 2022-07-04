There were 54 responses to this week’s Tele-Talk question, “Is it time to start charging for parking in North Conway Village? The vast majority of responses were no.
This is kind of funny because we still have signs up that say two-hour parking only and that hasn't been enforced for years and years. So sure, every other small town or a small city — which is what this is becoming — has meter, got to pay for parking. But it's OK for the Muddy Moose to have all their staff park in that public parking lot by Hancock lumber. And it's OK to build another hotel. Keep doing all this stuff and not taking care of what's right in front of you. Thank you for painting the sidewalks recently though.
I agree there should be a parking fee, but no nickel or dime rate, but a $ 3to $4 per hour rate, which doubles after the first three hours of parking. Also, a $10 processing fee should be charged for all vehicles in addition to the hourly rate with license plates from Massachusetts, Vermont or American Samoa. That should put a couple of pennies in the town's coffers.
Locals should not have to pay. And when are you guys going to get enough handicap places for people to park? Think about the locals that have no place to park because there's not enough handicap. And what about the visitors not having enough handicap places to park? Please consider making more parking spaces for handicapped people.
This is Linda from Bartlett. I really hope we don't start charging for parking. It's very offputting to tourists, especially when we can’t even provide them decent bathrooms. Where do you stop? Which side streets do you include? How far away do you charge for parking? It's going to be very difficult for the private lots like the bank and the library. Everybody's going to be trying to park there. I think it's a very bad idea.
In regards to parking meters, I think it's long overdue. Sometimes people over abuse the time they have when they go from store to store to store taking their sweet time eating out. I think the meters should be electronic, we can use a debit card and make it so that every 20 minutes it would automate it. So in other words, it'd be a minimum of 20 minutes and then it starts charging again. This seems the most appropriate way to do it. Lou, Center Conway.
Absolutely not. North Conway Village is unique in many ways and the people that will take it in the pants will be the locals. When you go to watch your children play baseball or something going on at the park, it will cost you $4 just to watch a baseball game and sometimes you go to two games a week. We live in Bartlett, and we're getting shortchanged all the way around as a neighbor. This is Bob. Please reconsider charging for parking spaces. It's gonna hurt the locals severely.
So let's see if I got this right. Gas is about 5 bucks a gallon and inflation rate is well over 10 percent, in spite of what the fake news is telling us, and the government's response to this is to suck money from people and to nickel and dime the crap out of them for parking. That’s brilliant. Or maybe you can, you know, learn to live with what you have like the rest of us who're out here, but that's not government fashion.
Don't charge to park on Main Street unless you're a tourist. You're sucking up money from the people in this valley, taxes and the inconvenience and all that. So I don't think you ought to be charging. My name is Arnie from North Conway.
If I have to pay to park along Main Street, I won't be going into any of the stores or restaurants anymore. I'm completely disgusted with what this town has become. I've lived here my entire life so far. It's just completely disgusting. What's going on here? And I know I'm not alone in my thinking. I hate it here.
It's wonderful that you're trying to reduce property tax rates, but there must be another way to do it. I keep thinking about the schools. They're getting so expensive and the staff is huge. I used to teach school and we never had the kinds of services that are provided. I'm not against serving children. I’m for keeping the budget down. Charging to park, I think that's awful. Come to North Conway but bring your wallet. Everything is going to have a fee. Nothing is free. But we do let you breathe, that you don't have to pay for.
No, it's not time for parking meters in North Conway any more than we need a $400,000 public restroom. Let's use the parking areas in the village that we already have.
I don't think it's time to start charging parking in North Conway village. I realize that the town wants to earn more money, but I don't think this is the way it is. It's like killing the goose that laid the golden egg. Those cute little shops on Main Street would have a hard time if somebody parked all day in front of their space. They've had enough problems as it is with the past three years. I don't think we need to add to that. North Conway
I don't think that they should charge for parking. It ruins the whole atmosphere of the North Conway Village. With the quaint shops, it's like an old town but parking meters would bring it up to modernization. We don't need that.
No, no no and no to the parking charges in North Conway Village. Please gather more forward thinking. Don't make so many important decisions so quickly and so wrong. Please keep North Conway Village a simple, sweet, relaxing and charming place to visit work and live.
With parking fees, the parking lots of the banks and the Gibson Center will always be full of cars not patronizing the respective establishments. Also, I would no longer shop in North Conway anymore. Bye bye, Zeb's, The Met and Krinkle's.
There needs to be a way to differentiate residents from tourists. It isn't just tourist attractions that are on or near the strip in North Conway. There are businesses that either don't have their own parking lot or their parking is extremely limited. Would employees have to pay to park for the day just to work? Would parents have to pay to park to watch their children play baseball games at Schouler Park? This isn't Boston or New York City. If there is a way to determine locals from tourists like was done for the other attractions in the area, then I could get on board, but otherwise, it's just taking money from the people who are already struggling to make ends meet right here in the valley. Brenda Burney
As a homeowner, I look forward to the revenue generated by paid parking. What a joy to see my property taxes go down like they did with the paid parking program at our local swimming holes. Linda Burtwell-Sullivan
Only in government can you turn free parking into $20/day parking and lose money doing it. Then based on that test, decide it's a great idea to roll that money-losing idea into another area of town to "reduce taxes." It sounds like we will get to pay for parking and pay more in taxes so they can charge us to park in areas that our tax dollars built and maintain … Brilliant. Curt Burke
We are a regional community with people from all surrounding towns working in and supporting those businesses. We are all local to the valley. If I thought it meant a way to lower taxes for the residents of Conway, great. But that will never happen. And they are saying even Conway residents would be forced to pay to park in their own town. Is that really what Conway wants? Kimberly Clarke
Start? It always was a two-hour limit. The town should charge a reasonable fee, by the hour, for parking. It should also robustly encourage the use of the free municipal lots to relieve street congestion and enforce improper parking. The goal should be a safe, well-regulated parking strategy that is revenue neutral, encourages walking and off street parking, and above all, safe. Chris Perley
If people actually don't pay, who is going to check and enforce it? The town's resources are already stretched. Not convinced this is the solution. Locals who work in those businesses along the strip need to park. Jennifer Kelley Robinson
Absolutely not. Everything already costs too much. I do homecare and spend a fortune in gas running errands for people and to different houses. I spent the extra money for a parking sticker in case I have to bring grandchildren to the lake, I don’t know how I’m going to afford heating fuel, food prices are ridiculous and now if my clients need something on the strip I have to pay to park there? How exactly are we supposed to survive? Ellie Jodoin
As a local that actually lives and works here, a local that can’t find parking anyways, absolutely we should be changing. Uncle-Dan Lavigne
Tourists help support the businesses there, if you start targeting "just tourists" people will go elsewhere. If the town is that hard up for revenue, increase taxes. Glenn Jefferson
I'd be concerned with people parking where they aren't supposed to if they can't pay. Such as in people's driveways along the village. I've seen it happen growing up in the village especially during holidays and events. We used to have people pull right into our driveway at almost the end of Grove Street for the fireworks. I foresee people parking in the old Movie Gallery lot, the bank parking lots, heck, the Eastern Slope Inn and even the post office to avoid paying. I think this needs to be thought through a lot more before any decisions are made. Michelle Mickle Schwartz
No. They say it will lower taxes but it won't. It will all be eaten up by costs and enforcement. Any money they make will be losses of income to businesses. Christopher Gale
It’s time to start charging. Other tourist areas charge for parking in the summer months. Solid income to fund bathroom attendants, improvements, etc. Tee Rendleman
Does that mean we get to pay less in taxes? Jackie Menard Haddy
Locals should park for free. Shouldn’t have to pay at local spots that we have been making memories at for generations. Basil D. Goodwin
Not until there’s a public restroom. Not until there’s clear and obvious crosswalks. Only if the meters are “New England style.” Cameron Lambert
If you’re a local, you can always find somewhere to park. Cody Floyd
So I'd have to pay to park on the street for my morning coffee? No thanks. Locals should not have to pay. Kimberly Sullivan
The Conway brain trust hard at work. Bob Fiore
I think it's a very bad idea. Dave Czajkowski
Why not? This is a tourist town. What needs to be brought forward, too, is actual buildings worth building for low-income people also. Lawrence Trask
Some places in American towns and cities have parking marked residential or business. Ellen Guilford
Many towns throughout New Hampshire require paid parking after 15 minutes, the usual amount of time to grab a coffee or pick up take out. Shelley Ehmett
No. Susan Fortier
Charge as much as you can. Charles Ramsdell
No. David Penny
No. Sarah Noyes
If the intent on this is to raise money then it had better well actually raise money. The idea of charging sounds great until you realize there's going to have to be enforcement and all kinds of other costs, and as I said who wants more government bureaucracy unless there's a benefit. And the benefit had better be better than their supposed beta test results. Quentin Lewis
Whatever. I live in the area and don't have much use for North Conway aside from the grocery stores. My stops in the village would simply change from hardly ever to never. Eric Wesley Jackson
I avoid all the pay-for-parking sites these days. I do not think I am the only one. Those with families will be forced to so their youngsters can swim. Alicia Drakiotes
As a tourist who’s been coming to North Conway for 20 years now, I understand the want for this. Mind you, that’s as a tourist. I think there needs to be a way to exempt in-state/in-town folks. I grew up in Mystic, Conn., another popular vacation destination (although not AS popular). I can’t imagine having to pay to park somewhere in my own town, where we lived and worked. Do better, North Conway. Nicole Andrade Kesilewski
"Take a bite out of rising property taxes." Now that's an oxymoron of a quote. So as a resident I already pay property taxes and now I will have to pay again to park in the town I already live in. They call that double jeopardy. Yet another creative and high-functioning rationale from our town government. Wayne A. Stanton
This isn't North Conway anymore, it's Northern Mass. Mike Wedge
You pay to park when you go to Keene. We had to when we took our teen to orientation at KSC when we were not on campus. They actually have an app that you can use on your phone to pay. Tammy Moody
Did they happen to mention the cost of the contract to install/ implement this system or the regular, recurring "maintenance" costs of the kiosks? How about the salary of the code enforcement officer(s) or administrative costs for the collection of fines? There was no mention of building or expanding public parking Lots either. I was just visiting Wells and Ogunquit where they do this. It was nearly impossible to find parking because no one would leave after they spent 30-40 minutes looking for spots and paying. Private parking lots were guarded like National Treasures. Yup, real friendly and inviting. Now they've started using E-bicycles to avoid parking which creates a whole new set of problems. Franklin Stephenson
No no and no. Jessica McAvoy
No. Greg Hall
No no no no. Absolutely not. Kelly Rowland
No. Windy Harper
Don’t do it. It will be a nightmare. David White
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.