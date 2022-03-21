There were 21 responses to this week’s Tele-Talk question: “How important do you think the state of New Hampshire’s standardized test scores are?”
If standardized tests are not a competent measure of knowledge, I’d like a clear explanation of what metric we are using to assess competency, what the expected result is, and what our actual results are. Chris Perley
I despise standardized testing! In my experience, it doesn’t show a students actual grasp of subject matter. Two of my kids did terrible at paper testing but talk with them about the subject and they generally scored off the charts. Lisa DuFault
Standardized testing shows only a minimal amount of information on a child on that day of testing, especially during COVID over the last two-plus years, the scores are likely skewed. Terri Dostanko
It is the absolute worst way to measure relevant knowledge. This has been proven time and time again, but the administration is too lazy to put systems into play that actually work — like trusting the teacher to give an accurate assessment of each child’s growth/development for the year (and a small portfolio of pieces to show that progress). We need to get back to teaching to the students, and not teaching to the test. It has failed, and real educational opportunities are lost every year as a result of this process. Michelle Fichtner
Maybe you could explain if 151 schools were tested and Conway was 122, is all the testing the same for each school? If not, why, if every school dealt with the same virus. Philip Young
Poor kids suffering from COVID restrictions for two years. Eugene Guinasso
How did New Hampshire compare to all of the other states? Does each SAU pull a similar value? Our teachers and students worked their tails off this year under immense pressure from parents and peers amidst the pandemic. Seeing progress on paper seems important but thinking back…they didn’t even teach us how to do our taxes which brings a lot more turmoil to my life as an adult versus being quizzed on examples of situational irony. Cody Floyd
As a parent to students in two different schools in this town, I have seen firsthand that the levels have dropped drastically. Neither child has seriously detailed answers to what they learned that day. So many substitutes and movie days. There’s no real homework, projects, etc. coming home. No parental involvement being requested and with it all being done in school and on school computer programs we can’t access it anyways. COVID hit everywhere, so that’s no excuse. Katherine Doyle Mercauto
They are important. Jillian Sanborn
Best way to raise test scores is to make them kiddies go to school 12 hours a day six days a week all year long. They don’t need no vacations. Anybody who disagrees is obviously on drugs.
The test scores are not important at all. This isn’t a mandatory test; many SAU 9 students, or their parents, choose to opt-out. In some school districts, teachers are focusing on these tests, ours are not. TCA, Albany
Standardized tests are an objective measure of knowledge and application of that knowledge. Most other measures are subjective. They should remain and the results used to assess how and why our schools, faculty, and students are succeeding or failing. Retired Teacher, North Conway
Test scores always seem to be less important to school administrators and to more self-absorbed and flamboyant school board members when their own schools’ scores are low as in this case, but that’s clearly nothing of which to be proud. Even The Great Lentini may have problems explaining this one. Ted Sares
Let the students be free spirits. If they want to read a book, they will have to learn to read. Let them enjoy a frolic in the woods. If they want to know how much money they have, they will learn to count. Perhaps an afternoon staring at the clouds passing by, why not ? We have noticed the free spirit in the perky Jennie Psaki, White House spokeswoman (aka peppermint patty). This is a fine way to encourage students to be, not one test score after another. Life is to be enjoyed. You want to sing “Kumbaya” then go right ahead, as loud as you can. Then learn to count.
There is so much more that goes into test scores than simple teaching or academics. Especially in the Mount Washington Valley, where tourism dollars drive everything, families already struggling were hit hard by COVID. That has had a huge impact on our students — just look at the behavior issues in the schools recently. Our educators are faced every day with issues that go far beyond what the average person thinks “teaching” is. It’s easy for stay-at-home pundits and columnists to use test scores to throw flames at local schools. It’s also intellectually lazy and just plain ignorant. SAU 9 educators deserve recognition for their critical role in helping hold our community together during these challenging times, and if sometimes they have to choose between helping a kid get through a day instead of helping them score well on some meaningless test, I hope they continue to choose the former every single time.
Standardized tests, those that are apples-to-apples throughout the state, are a valuable tool in assessing student progress compared to other schools in the state. As a long-term Bartlett school board member here are some facts: Test scores have been declining in some SAU 9 schools for over six years. Although COVID has damaged education, declining scores are not the result of COVID. Remember, every school in the state takes the same test. SAU 9 is moving to a competency-based learning model, however, before we can do that a student has to be competent in reading, math and writing. We, as school boards and administrators, need to get back to the core values of education. Families, teachers and students have been challenged in these times, but the fact of the matter is we do not compare well with rest of the state. I will continue to work on this. Scott Grant
Standardized testing is an outdated measuring stick more appropriate for assembly line quality control than actual education. The world is changing more rapidly now than at any time in American history. Educational success today should be measured not by what kids have memorized, but rather by the confidence and capability of graduates to critically analyze, learn, and adapt in our dynamic brave new world. Remember, many of the modern challenges the world faces today were created by students taught in factory-style assembly line schools. If we follow the same path with today’s youth, we are fools to expect different results. Kevin Richard is right when he talks about the many different tools needed to measure educational success. Standardized testing is no longer one of them.
We fear for the future of these students. Their scores must improve. And one way to do it is to fire all the first-grade teachers. First grade is where you develop your study habits and these teachers have failed terribly. The study habits carry through life. Obviously, they have failed these children.
Think the new test should be a common sense test before you can graduate.
I do believe that the test scores are very important with the money that we are paying for all these teachers with fewer class children. Something is going on that is being missed. As far as the kids that are getting free or lowered-price meals at the school that has nothing to do with their math or their reading, and now we’re going to consider writing as well. What’s happened to our school is absolutely criminal for our children.
Standardized test results only are relevant if you are going somewhere. If you are going nowhere they are irrelevant. They are a snapshot, but more important is the home from which you come. Did you have an interested father and a dedicated mother both on the same page who put their children first and foremost? Competitive upper-tier colleges still use standardized tests to evaluate applicants. If your high school has a high number of service academy schools vying for your graduates and competitive schools academically proficient vying for your graduates, your school is doing well. Otherwise, you have a host of problems, no amount of money can fix. EMLJR, Eaton.
