There were 23 responses to this week’s Tele-Talk question: “Do you think giving $10,000 to the Conway Area Humane Society is money well-spent?” The majority of responses were in support of the humane society.
I agree that maybe the humane society will be money well spent. It sure as heck beats giving $400,000 to North Conway for parties for the tourists.
It looks to me like Bill Marvel has struck another home run. When my hard-earned money has to be spent to bring stray cats up from cracker country someone needs to see a shrink either me or them, the taxpayer.
My name is Judy de Mayo I live in Center Conway. We’re talking about the money spent for our animals. Last July 30, I was in my home and I turned my ankle just wrong and fractured my ankle. I spent six weeks at Mineral Springs. I have a cat here at home. A friend of mine had the forethought to come in and get the cat and take it down to Tim (Westwig) and they kept my cat for six, eight weeks. I had no contact with her or anything. They took wonderful care of my cat. I felt so good knowing that if an event happened again that she’d be safe and taken care of.
No, I do not think giving $10,000 to the Conway Area Humane Society is money well-spent. Conway needs to tighten up the budget, especially on the school side.
Yes, I do believe it’s money well-spent. They do a wonderful job and there’s too many jerks out there abusing animals.
Do not spend any of the money on poodles, especially French ones, because they all think they are superior to their masters. Spend the coin on ordinary mutts and cats. Besides the male poodles all look like sissies anyway.
Absolutely, yes. We should give that money to the humane society. We give way more money than that to the stupid tourists.
The humane society does a wonderful job, don’t be picking on them. They have helped rehome and save countless animals that need loving homes and care. I think that we should be worried about the town wanting to spend $400,000 to build a building when you have two buildings that provide bathrooms for the public use right there on the same property. We should be concerned about the lack of any trash receptacles in the winter time in North Conway village. Look around. Where do you think people put their garbage? This town gets more absurd by the second.
If it would help with the staff attitudes and public relations, I’m all for it. Their jobs are difficult, but they bring a lot of we-know-it-all attitude to the table.
The $10,000 for the humane society sounds like a lot, but it ends up going to a lot of the animals. I do think the funds were misappropriated when it was used for one dog. They do great things there. I praise them. Now moving on, the Tele-Talk question should have been about Joe Mosca mimicking and almost making fun of the student body requesting changes to the dress code. That is terrible behavior. I will say his letter in Saturday’s Daily Sun was good. But that’s about all I have to say positive about that guy Joe. Terrible behavior mocking the student body.
Absolutely, I want to stand behind giving Conway Area Humane Society $10,000. Too bad they wouldn’t spend a little bit more and help them out. This is Ken in Conway.
Do you want to see a stray dog turning tricks for cookies by the scenic railroad or a feral cat freebasing catnip behind a dumpster at the Muddy Moose? Because that is what will happen if the humane society doesn’t get that 10 grand. Sarge, The Village Goldendoodle
A few years ago I would have said yes, but, no, I am not for it. We give them $10,000, yet they charge $400+ to adopt a dog. I had a very bad experience with them. I have adopted two from Pulled from the Pits. Totally different experience. So nice and they do it 100 percent with no town support. Lisa Parent
Absolutely well-spent. Too bad it wasn’t more. Joy Tarbell
Yes, I agree 100 percent that the money is well-spent. Bonnie Miller
No. I would like to know what the cap limit is. Ten thousand, 15 thousand, 20 thousand or do you have a limit? Philip Young
Agree 100 percent that it is money very well-spent. Diane Schober Marquis
Absolutely. Money well-spent. Jean Gile Villnave
Yes. Well-spent. Barbara Gifford
Yes. Money well-spent. Shannon Boudreau Welch
Definitely! Lana Roussel Williams
No hesitation, yes! Rebecca Bryant DeWitt
Yes. Robin Day
