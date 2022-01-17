There were 10 responses to the Tele-Talk question "Can local police departments effectively serve towns, or should the sheriff take over?" Six of responses were in support of local police departments.
Police departments are involved in so many things besides law enforcement — community involvement, support of local initiatives at schools, prevention and education programs, and so many other things. When we lose that local connection, we lose a lot more than who covers 911 calls. I see this as a huge mistake. That is not to take away from the quality of work the sheriff's department does but, they don't have the time to get to know the local townspeople and develop town relationships like a local force can. Paul Kirsch
You'll never get the service to the townspeople any better than from a local PD. They connect with the people of their town. When a larger agency comes in you're just an event number to reference their call in town. There is no officer in the school to connect with the kids. Response times are longer. If people want 24-hour coverage, that costs money. You can't compare larger towns like Conway to Tamworth. Be realistic people and open your eyes. Tamworth's police officers do it all. They are patrol, detectives, animal control, problem solvers, etc. Supporting your local PD is supporting your community. Solomon Rosman
You should question the motives of the former police chief opposing having a local police department! Especially when he was pushing so hard for the current chief to get the position in the first place. Personal agendas have no place in town politics. And if anyone thinks an after-hours emergency response will come quicker, from someone possibly as far away as Wakefield than an officer on call in town, they are unfortunately mistaken. I’d hate to be the person with the emergency waiting for someone coming from Wakefield. Rebecca Lynn
Remember the time the town voted to keep the park and rec in the budget and halfway through the year they had a private meeting and the next day fired Parker, then turned the three budgeted departments/items into a single line item in the next warrant? Time to recall the Tamworth selectmen/women. They are renegade and hold too many closed/private meetings. After the Colby snafu in Tamworth, the town held several meetings to discuss if the town wanted the department. From those meetings, it was clear that yes, Tamworth wanted a dedicated department. It will impact property values if we don't have one. Additionally, there was an officer in one of the meetings that I attended that said the sheriff's department stops cover at midnight or 1 a.m., so it wouldn't even be 24/7 if we switched. Julie Pelletier
The sheriff’s department is a great source for law enforcement. However, I don’t see the sheriff’s department cars parked outside the elementary school every morning making sure traffic is slowing down. I don’t see a sheriff outside the school connecting with students and parents. I don’t see them at community events like Trunk or Treat at Halloween. I see the town police over all the parts of town, including back roads, like where I live. Our local police are people we know with connections to our town, not just whoever is in the area at the time of a call. This should be a townspeople decision, not just one made by a few. Something to be decided with a vote. Amanda Miller Walker
In regard to outsourcing the police department, based on the size of the department in the area, it seems the most practical thing to do. Anytime there's an increase in paid salaries, benefits, medical things, the homeowner is the one who's going to have to see the high rise on taxes. One mistake in consideration, you’re not just outsourcing the police themselves, you are also eliminating buildings, you're eliminating heat, electricity, you're going to be eliminating insurance. There's a lot more than just outsourcing the police department itself. It's really truly up to the taxpayer. It's only the homeowner who can absorb these increases as they go down the line. Nothing goes down. We're living in an age where everything is going up. I think outsourcing, if it becomes profitable, it's the way to go. I said, obviously everything is good as long as it's not in my backyard. Conway
Local police departments can absolutely serve the town more effectively because they're much more invested in that community. Local departments provide many more services than what the sheriff's department will provide. I have much more confidence in Chief Littlefield making sure the town of Tamworth is safe than to rely on the sheriff's department. Tamworth
Wow, it really kind of makes me laugh that Bob King is in bed with Dana Littlefield because the problem is that they both know that the sheriff's department can do it for half the cost of what they're charging these towns now. It's time for the good old boy system to be put to bed.
The White House Spokeswoman Peppermint Patty, opined that local police cannot maintain the safety of their citizens from white supremacist. We often see many of them shopping at Walmart and do wonder about our safety. Therefore we side with the sheriff.
The average layman does not have sufficient knowledge about running police departments to offer an learned opinion. Therefore leave it to those who work in the field to decide what is best for each town. The town fathers know about budgets so they should decide as to what is the best option regarding costs. As Joey (Plugs) Biden said to President Harris, know of what you speak.
