There were over 50 responses to this week’s Tele-Talk question, “What do you think about the town charging $20 and having attendants collect fees at three recreation sites?” with 17 in favor of the fee and 30 against it. Eight responses didn't answer the question directly.
If the intent is to subject visitors to a "little pain," then $20 will be just that — "little pain," especially with government giving away money periodically. If the intent is to prevent visitors from utilizing these access points, then a simple sign stating "Residents Only" is suggested with $100 fines for first time offenders, increasing as multiple infractions occur! KR Conway
I agree with $20 a day for outside people but not for residents.
While a charge for parking is understandable, the amount is not. Something more sensible would be in line. Jim Shuff, Freedom
Saco River parking should be free, especially in this COVID year where people are earning less money and need to be in nature for their mental and physical health. Shame on you. These natural attractions are what bring people to the valley and they spend plenty of money while visiting. Signed, a local of 45 years.
It's wonderful that the town is going to charge. But every time a local like myself tries to go to these spots, they're always full. The town ought to think about giving once a week local residents only be able to access these places without having to wait. Steve Webster, Conway
What's a ridiculous idea. It's a great way to chase people across the state line into Fryeburg.
If they’ve got enough money to be up here, they've got enough money to pay it. Stick it to them.
It’s not a bad idea to charge non-residents a parking fee. That may keep the crowds at bay. That unfortunately leaves residents in outlying towns (Bartlett, Jackson, Madison) in limbo, once again. Would the selectmen consider a reduced fee or even a “season pass” like the Forest Service trailhead parking sticker with proof of residence? Ann Ostroski, Intervale
This will start a parking fee war between local towns. Instead, let's charge our good friends from Taxachusetts a $25 parking fee. They will find it warm and welcoming and fuzzy, for paying taxes and fees is one of their joys in life.
I think it's a great idea. Another good idea would be to start taxing out-of-state property owners an extra 10 percent to help pay for the aggravation they cause.
This is John. I was born here in the valley, and I think it's about time. I think there should be more spots where parking is charged. I'm all for it. I gladly bought the parking passes from the White Mountain National Forest. and I still don't get a regular parking spot sometimes where I go in the mountains. Thank you, Conway, for stepping up.
The greed of the American people never seems to amaze me. All the selectmen consider is the money they may make on the backs of our neighbors that spent tons of money traveling to New Hampshire. To penalize visitors is as wrong as it gets. Joseph Dorsett Sr., Ossipee
First Bridge has been a total disaster during summer. Glad something is being done to manage the excessive number of vehicles and people in that area.
Wake up, you're just killing the tourists. Just like Shaheen tried to do years ago with her plan of turning the buses back around. Tourism is going to go down if you keep increasing fees in this town where you can't even light the trees up at Christmas.
I think the $20 fee is very reasonable. I also like the $100 fine. There's really not much of any place for us locals to hang out without being completely overrun, and all the trash and garbage and bad attitudes that they bring with them.
I think it's a terrible idea. Collectively, we spend millions of dollars to draw people to the valley, then we turn around and selectively charge them at public recreational spots. I think we're missing the boat here, guys, we're trying to draw people in, not stick it to him.
I think it is a good idea. Maybe it will deter some of the vandalism that went on last summer. I think for safety'a sake there should be two attendees to collect the money. If the attendants get a hassle, just notify PD to come and slap them with a hefty fine. Becky B.
I don't think $20 is enough. I think $40 would sting a little bit and maybe wake them up to the fact that they can't be throwing trash all over the valley.
The town charging $20 is a dreadful idea and a shabby way to gain some revenue. North Conway
Best idea since the invention of beer. This is Dave in North Conway.
Just put toll booths on all the roads leading into the valley and charge that way. Joel Spinney
This is unfair in so many ways (especially to the residents of surrounding towns) but to say charging for parking will solve the issues is shortsighted. Does everyone think charging high prices will stop the destruction of our recreational resources?! What about other areas that aren’t regulated? We will see a huge influx of people going to other local spots instead, to avoid paying. Jenny Kessler Spofford
I agree that a solution to funding for trash pickup and facilities needs to be found. Charging for parking just takes another thing away from the people who live nearby and gives it to the highest bidder — anyone with enough money. Many make the argument that if you visit Cape Cod, a $20 parking fee is pretty standard. I thought part of the reason people liked coming to Mount Washington Valley is because it ISN'T those places. It's so very, very sad that such a lovely place is slowly but surely becoming a spot to live and vacation if you make enough money. Rachel McIntyre Weindling
Twenty dollars seems like a lot. There probably should be an hourly rate that maxes out to a daily rate of $15-$20. And why have attendants? Why not just get a meter that prints out tickets like most other public beaches? Seems like that would be a lot cheaper and then it could just be patrolled by police. Our economy is based on tourism, so none of the policies should be punitive, they should be practical. Greg Vander Veer
I think you should do the same for Diana's Baths and spots us locals can't get into because they're overrun with tourists. Ann Marie
I am resolved to just forget about enjoying any of these areas during our busy tourist season. It's for them, not us. David Robinson
How much will it cost for the attendants and will the fees cover the cost of the seasonal employee? Jennifer Roy McPherson
Some of us have family here and visit. Elisha Rae Sanphy Logan
Conway Village won't have a spot to park. Everyone will park in town and walk. Thomas Bouchie
Will definitely help keep our Saco River cleaner. Jennifer A. Custeau
Too much money. Josh Cleveland
I am offended that Bartlett citizens are considered "non-residents" — most of us avoid these traps in the summer, but allowing us before July 4 and after Labor Day would be nice. Kate Briand
I do understand, but it would be great if the whole valley could work together to the benefit of all. A valley pass, perhaps, that would include other towns? Lisa DuFault
I can't help but think that this will drive the worst of them deeper into the less-traveled places. It will inevitably place pressure elsewhere. There are more efficient ways to make a buck. Sean Kenney
If the town is part of the high school, then its residents should be given fee waivers. The high school unifies the region, from Bartlett to Freedom to Tamworth. Caoimhín Pádraig Ua Súilleabháin
I believe all county residents should be exempt from the fee. Charge out-of-county and out-of-staters. Just my 2 cents. Jason Marks
I’ve lived here all my life and have seen many changes, some not so good. I have no problem with them charging a fee, but I think the surrounding towns should get a pass! Peggy J Hatch Dickinson
Twenty is kinda steep. I imagine five or seven or at the very most ten would be equitable. Gary Jones
Adore the idea! So sick of not being able to go any of these local spots due to tourists taking all the spots, and maybe the mess will be less overwhelming. Melissa Anne Judd
I do not mind the fees, because I am never going to use these facilities during peak season.
We need to develop long-term plans if we are going to continue inviting the world into our neighborhoods. Many of our most commonly used locations are suffering from overuse. How do we plan on handling our expanding visibility and tourist volume? Popularity is a double-edged sword. Ray Gilmore
It’s a tax on the poor. Mass. folks spending $300+ a night in Conway are not going to think twice about paying an extra $20 in parking fee nor would it deter them from visiting a site. However, the low-income in neighboring towns would be hardest hit. Kathy Scaife
No. We need the people to come here to pay most everyone that lives here’s rent. They will just find a way to get around it. What about people that have a home here but a MA plate? Joe Martin
Not like locals can do anything in the valley during the summer anyway. Too congested now, can’t wait to see what this summer brings. John Colcord
Remind me again why I can’t go park and swim at Eaton beach? Many townships have residents-only resources. Uncle-Dan Lavigne
Will just have to park somewhere else. Chris Wood.
Big Rock in Bartlett was posted residents-only many years ago, but you can’t get near the water during the summer and not a resident to be found. Tourists have found what use to be ours. Furthermore, it’s scary trying to get past Humphrey's Ledge now that Diana’s Baths roadside parking is now posted. Catherine Hayes
If Madison is doing it, I say let Conway do it. Ken Fecteau Jr.
Are you actually gonna hold out-of-staters to this policy as well or will it just become another Diana’s Baths road where the ones that actually pay to park get flushed out by out-of-staters not caring? Nate Robinson
Depending on what the money will be used for. Jonathan Rivers
Good luck keeping track of the money in THAT town. Scott Floccher
The tourists have completely taken over the town. They are filthy, rude, ignorant and don’t know how to drive. It gets worse each year. It’s not fair to the residents of North Conway. Sanborn Jillian
I smell a battle brewing, first between Albany, Conway, Bartlett and Freyburg, at which point I'm sure towns like Jefferson, Madison, Brownfield and, heck, probably even Tamworth will probably all get in on the fight, too. Yep, this is gonna be great! Buddy Bullerwell
Massachusetts North. Bob Volpe
The entire economy of the valley is tourism. For some people, $20 is not a lot of money, for others it is a lot. I think this decision will come back to bite them. Is the purpose to make money or control crowds? What study was conducted to help guide this decision? At face value, it is illogical. David Carter
